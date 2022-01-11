Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse

Invesco Ltd. Announces December 31, 2021 Assets Under Management

Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago

ATLANTA, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,610.9 billion, an increase of 2.4% versus previous month-end. The firm achieved net long-term inflows of $3.5 billion this month. Non-management fee earning net inflows were $6.1 billion and money market net inflows were $6.7 billion. AUM was negatively impacted by market returns, which include distributions, decreasing AUM by $9 billion. Reinvested distributions increased AUM by $28.8 billion and FX increased AUM by $2.4 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through December 31 were $1,583.6 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through December 31 were $1,077.4 billion.

(PRNewsfoto/Invesco Ltd.)
(PRNewsfoto/Invesco Ltd.)

Total Assets Under Management

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed Income

Balanced

Money Market

Alternatives

December 31, 20211

$1,610.9

$841.6

$334.8

$88.6

$148.8

$197.1

November 30, 2021

$1,572.5

$817.7

$332.7

$86.7

$142.0

$193.4

October 31, 2021

$1,593.7

$832.5

$328.8

$87.3

$149.5

$195.6

September 30, 2021

$1,528.6

$786.3

$326.9

$85.5

$138.5

$191.4

Active2

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed Income

Balanced

Money Market

Alternatives

December 31, 20211

$1,082.5

$389.6

$293.1

$87.4

$148.8

$163.6

November 30, 2021

$1,064.2

$386.5

$290.0

$85.5

$142.0

$160.2

October 31, 2021

$1,088.5

$404.8

$286.0

$86.1

$149.5

$162.1

September 30, 2021

$1,060.0

$392.9

$284.7

$84.4

$138.5

$159.5

Passive2

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed Income

Balanced

Money Market

Alternatives

December 31, 20211

$528.4

$452.0

$41.7

$1.2

$0.0

$33.5

November 30, 2021

$508.3

$431.2

$42.7

$1.2

$0.0

$33.2

October 31, 2021

$505.2

$427.7

$42.8

$1.2

$0.0

$33.5

September 30, 2021

$468.6

$393.4

$42.2

$1.1

$0.0

$31.9

1

Preliminary – subject to adjustment.  

2

Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign exchange overlays and other passive mandates.  Active AUM are total AUM less passive AUM.

About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Greg Ketron

404-724-4299


Aimee Partin

404-724-4248

Media Relations Contact:

Graham Galt

404-439-3070

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invesco-ltd-announces-december-31-2021-assets-under-management-301458757.html

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.