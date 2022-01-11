NASA, NOAA to Announce 2021 Global Temperatures, Climate Conditions

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate researchers from NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will release their annual assessments of global temperatures and discuss the major climate trends of 2021 during a media teleconference at 11 a.m. EST Thursday, Jan. 13.

Audio of the call will stream live on NASA's website. Participants include:

Gavin Schmidt , director of NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies in New York

Russ Vose , chief of the analysis and synthesis branch of NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information in Asheville, North Carolina

Members of the media can access the teleconference by dialing 800-369-1910 in the U.S. and Canada (toll-free). International participants can access the teleconference by dialing 312-470-7405 (toll). The verbal passcode is "climate."

Slides for the presentation will be available for download approximately 30 minutes before the start of the teleconference at:

https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/sotc/briefings

NASA and NOAA are two keepers of the world's temperature data and independently produce a record of Earth's surface temperatures and changes based on historical observations over oceans and land.

For more information about NASA's Earth science programs, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/earth

