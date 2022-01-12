Santa Clara Unified School District Launches Kahua for Education As Next-Generation Project Management Platform

ALPHARETTA, Ga, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahua, a leading provider of capital program and construction project management information systems (PMIS), has been selected by Santa Clara Unified School District to replace recently sunset Constructware as its next generation collaboration platform. Kahua for Education, the purpose-built solution for K-12, allows schools to efficiently manage the entire construction lifecycle of programs with an eye toward building spaces strategically designed for students.

Kahua for Education allows us to use the PMIS the way we work and need to manage our capital programs across SCUSD.

The Santa Clara Unified School District (SCUSD) serves over 15,000 K-12 students and 6,000 students in pre-school and adult education programs in Santa Clara, Sunnyvale, Santa Jose and Cupertino, California. Experiencing significant growth, SCUSD sought to future proof its platform managing over $800M in capital programs, with an agile solution specifically addressing the unique needs of K-12 programs.

Kahua for Education was selected for its robust owner-centric functionality that easily scaled to match the school district's requirements. Working alongside the Kahua team, SCUSD was able to go live with the flexibility to customize to the district's specific workflows and process. This partnership and investment with SCUSD have paved the way for rapid implementations for other K-12 districts, thus delivering the time to value needed for this industry. In addition, the Kahua team took on the data migration of 16 years of Autodesk Constructware data – over 1 terabyte of data of both closed and active projects - to mitigate risk and ensure minimal to no disruption in the team's ability to execute on their projects.

"We chose Kahua for Education for its modern platform, allowing us to use the PMIS the way we work and need to manage our capital programs across Santa Clara School District," said Larry Adams, SCUSD Director School Bond Projects. "From specific workflows to managing multiple sources of funds, spending and costs, we are confident we can deliver to our students and our community next generation learning environments, on time and on budget."

During implementation, SCUSD's lifecycle processes were digitally transformed through standardized forms and workflows, reducing manual data entry and connecting disparate systems. Kahua's Sources of Funds was another key process implemented to streamline the dynamic management of funds across programs and projects, enabling the district to manage the availability and assignment methods for all funding sources.

"We are excited to add Santa Clara Unified School District to the roster of K-12 customers that Kahua is helping to manage and improve how our youth learn," said Scott Unger, Founder and CEO of Kahua. "The Kahua platform is now being used in school districts across the U.S., improving learning environments for over 1.2 million students and enabling superintendents to deliver facilities with deadlines tied to the academic school year, all while delivering transparency to the public."

