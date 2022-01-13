The Any Hour Group Partners with Three Leading Home Services Businesses

OREM, Utah, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Any Hour Group ("Any Hour" or "the Company"), a leading provider of home services in the greater Salt Lake City area, today announced that it has partnered with three leading home services businesses – Penguin Air, AC by J and Advanced Home Services – to expand its operations. Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

Founded in 1961, Any Hour is an industry-leading provider of critical home services, offering homeowners peace of mind through a full suite of high-quality HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services. The Company has achieved a market-leading position through rapid organic growth, and in July 2021, partnered with San Francisco-based private equity firm Knox Lane to accelerate its trajectory through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

Based in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Idaho Falls, the three businesses further expand Any Hour's presence in the rapidly growing Mountain West region. The businesses will benefit from Any Hour's extensive resources, including capabilities in digital marketing and employee recruitment, training and retention, while also drawing on Any Hour's strong operations and supply chain management to accelerate organic growth and expand service lines. Each of the three companies will retain their respective brands, headquarters, and management teams.

Wyatt Hepworth, CEO of Any Hour, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Penguin Air, AC by J, and Advanced Home Services to the Any Hour Group, and are honored that their founders and leaders – Wade Rusk and Will Hallett at Penguin, Bryce and Kelly Johnson at AC by J, and Kip and Angie Salas at Advanced Home Services – have chosen Any Hour to be their partner. Together, we will create new opportunities to deliver comprehensive home service offerings and exceptional customer care. As we continue to expand across the country and identify opportunities in new and existing markets, partnering with high-growth home service companies with strong operations will be a top priority."

Jeremy Hansen, COO of Any Hour, added, "Our shared values centered around our commitment to our customers and employees are the foundation of the success of our businesses. We look forward to working closely with each of these talented management teams to leverage our combined resources and capabilities, and together, deliver unrivaled home services in the Mountain West region and beyond."

Shamik Patel, Partner at Knox Lane, said, "Any Hour has built a strong business in the dynamic home services market and these partnerships are an exciting milestone as the Company continues to expand. Since partnering with Any Hour in July of 2021, we have leveraged Knox Lane's operational experience to support and maximize the Company's growth. We look forward to continuing to work with Any Hour management to capitalize on a number of exciting market opportunities and execute on the Company's long-term growth objectives."

About Any Hour

Founded in 1961, Any Hour is a market-leading home services company providing thousands of residential customers in the broader Salt Lake City region with a full suite of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services, including repairs, replacements, and maintenance. With a long history of organic growth and a workforce of more than 350 employees and technicians, Any Hour's unique culture and track record of success has positioned it for continued growth, hiring, and acquisitions. For more information, please visit www.anyhourservices.com.

About Penguin Air

Founded by Wade Rusk and Will Hallett, Penguin Air is a top-quality HVAC company headquartered in Phoenix, AZ. The company offers heating, cooling, plumbing, and electrical services throughout Arizona. Its reputation for exceptional customer service and commitment to its community and team members has established the company as a respected home service provider.

About AC by J

Led by Bryce and Kelly Johnson, AC by J is proud to offer high-quality plumbing, heating, and cooling services throughout Scottsdale, AZ. The company's skilled and qualified team members are dedicated to excellence, offering high-quality residential services and 24/7 availability for emergency situations.

About Advanced Home Services

Founded by Kip and Angie Salas, Advanced Home Services provides exceptional air conditioning, indoor air quality, heating, plumbing, drain and sewer, water treatment, and water heater services throughout Southeast Idaho, serving residents in Idaho Falls and all surrounding areas.

About Knox Lane

Based in San Francisco, Knox Lane is a growth-oriented investment firm led by and comprised of a team of accomplished investors and operators with a shared work history and a strong track record of partnering with leading companies to accelerate transformational growth. Knox Lane seeks to provide support across a number of business components, including human capital, brand management, end-to-end digital transformation, sourcing, supply chain and logistics, strategic acquisitions and business development.

