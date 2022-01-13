Clearwave Names Saji Rajasekharan as Chief Technology Officer

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwave, a healthcare technology industry leader in digital patient engagement solutions, today announced the appointment of Saji Rajasekharan as Chief Technology Officer. Saji comes to Clearwave from Premier Inc., where he served as CTO, Cost Management and Supply Chain. In his new role, Saji will lead the technology strategy for Clearwave's award-winning patient engagement solutions and advance its information technology operations. The appointment follows a recent investment from private equity firm Great Hill Partners and support from long-time investor Frontier Growth to help drive innovation and expansion.

"Healthcare providers are demanding constant innovation. As a healthcare technology provider, it's imperative we continuously identify new opportunities for advancement and evolve our solutions accordingly," said Clearwave CEO Mike Lamb. "Saji brings the world-class technology leadership, strategic vision and expertise we need to meet this challenge and ensure Clearwave is always helping practices and patients reap the benefits of healthcare's digital transformation."

Saji brings over 24 years of experience driving technology transformation and overseeing global IT operations, predominantly in healthcare information technology. Prior to his role as the CTO at Premier Inc., he served as the company's Vice President of Software Engineering, Clinical Intelligence, launching its high-impact SaaS products and leading integrations across multiple acquisitions. Before joining Premier, Saji spent a decade overseeing software delivery for marquee client brands at Cognizant.

"The healthcare industry is witnessing extraordinary digital transformation at every turn, giving practices the tools necessary to raise the bar in patient care," said Saji. "This is why providers everywhere are looking to Clearwave. They want a robust, scalable patient engagement platform to help them deliver the best possible patient experience and improve patient outcomes, while driving down operational costs. Clearwave is at the forefront of a better tomorrow in healthcare, and I'm looking forward to doing my part in driving this transformation."

About Clearwave

Since 2004, Clearwave has been the healthcare industry's most comprehensive patient engagement platform. Its technology has empowered specialty practices and health systems to improve profitability, productivity and patient access. Healthcare organizations choose Clearwave for its ability to simplify patient scheduling, expedite intake, automate insurance eligibility verification and create true financial transparency for both patient and practice. Clearwave helps practices accelerate cash flow and improve digital patient access. We've scheduled, checked in and verified eligibility for more than 100 million patients across the US, and those numbers are growing daily. To learn more, meet us at clearwaveinc.com.

About Great Hill Partners

Great Hill Partners is a Boston-based private equity firm targeting investments of $25 million to $500 million in high-growth companies across the software, digital commerce, financial technology, healthcare, and digital infrastructure sectors. Over the past two decades, Great Hill has raised nearly $8 billion of commitments and invested in more than 75 companies, establishing an extensive track record of building long-term partnerships with entrepreneurs and providing flexible resources to help middle-market companies scale. For more information, including a list of all Great Hill investments, visit www.greathillpartners.com.

About Frontier Growth

Frontier Growth provides support for growth – both investment capital and operational expertise – exclusively for software companies with $5-$30 million in revenue. Frontier was founded with an intentional culture to put People Before Numbers, because it's people that lead to real growth. With over 20 years of experience, over $1.5B in AUM, and actively investing its 5th fund, Frontier respects that each of their companies represents someone's life's work and helps them grow without stifling the innovation that's made them successful.

