DHR Global Enters 2022 with a Bold New Brand Identity Focusing on the Power of Connection

"We celebrated 30 years in 2019. It was a great time to take stock and reflect on how the organization has evolved. We've grown dramatically from a firm with two offices and 20 people to more than 50 locations across 22 countries, offering a full range of talent advisory services. And we're just getting started," said Geoff Hoffmann, CEO, DHR. "Our new brand gives us a chance to put a fresh foot toward the future while keeping the tried-and-true values and mission on which we were founded."

The refresh comes as the company continues its growth trajectory and furthers its commitment to clients, candidates, employees, and the communities it serves. DHR's brand promise, Always Connected, conveys its broad network, industry insights, and global collaboration to drive results for clients. As client leadership search needs have expanded, DHR also sought to connect its executive search and emerging search company, Jobplex under one brand visually.

"With global reach and the high-touch customization of a search boutique, we continually express our commitment to excellence. And, at the heart of this progress has been our people and their ability to connect," said Suzanne Jacob, CMO, DHR. "Our research showed that our relationships and deep expertise are what sets us apart. The new brand reflects that our business is about the power of the connections we make."

Led by DHR's internal marketing team, the company worked with Finn Partners to develop the vision and creative direction for the refresh.

DHR is a leading, privately-held provider of executive search, leadership consulting, and emerging leader search solutions in more than 50 markets spanning 22 countries. With expertise in more than 20 industries and functional areas, DHR pairs clients with resourceful consultants who have the most experience in their world. For more than 30 years, DHR has solved talent challenges by being connected, accountable, attentive, and prepared to hit the ground running to ensure clients have the best talent available.

The firm's emerging leader search services are delivered through Jobplex, a DHR company. For more information on DHR, visit www.dhrglobal.com.

