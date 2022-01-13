GO2 Foundation Launches Improved and Expanded Global Lung Cancer Registry

Registry provides wealth of data to help lung cancer researchers "connect the dots" and empowers patients around the world to be part of uncovering solutions

SAN CARLOS, Calif. and WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To further advance lung cancer research by uncovering hidden connections between people with lung cancer around the world, GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer (GO2 Foundation) today launched the improved and expanded Global Lung Cancer Registry. An expansion of GO2 Foundation's national registry, the Global Lung Cancer Registry will securely gather information from lung cancer patients across the globe - providing researchers with rich data from which to identify trends that can lead to new and better treatments for people with lung cancer. Over the next year, the registry will be available in English, Spanish, simplified Chinese, German and French.

"The goal of the Global Lung Cancer Registry is to help researchers connect the dots between people with lung cancer around the world - finding hidden connections and turning them into answers to important questions," said Laurie Fenton Ambrose, GO2 Foundation Co-founder, President & CEO. "And, importantly, the registry allows people impacted by the disease to contribute directly to global research and become a critical part of the effort to find new treatments for their own disease."

New lung cancer therapies exist due to scientific research into the way each person's disease works with or against treatment. From learning about gene changes to improving quality of life for those on treatment, researchers can look for links among patients in the Global Lung Cancer Registry and use that information to develop treatments and even cures.

"Lung cancer can make you feel powerless and out of control of your life, but by being part of the GO2 Foundation Global Lung Cancer Registry, I know I am not only doing something to help myself, but I could be helping other patients all across the world as well," said Evy Schiffman, GO2 Foundation National Ambassador Council member who has been previously diagnosed with lung cancer and also served as a caregiver.

The registry is designed so patients can contribute their individual experiences with lung cancer through confidential survey questions about their medical history and diagnosis, treatment, outcomes, and quality of life. The information collected is completely secure and patients decide who can see their information, how it will be used, and if they want to be contacted by registry staff. The Lung Cancer Registry is now built on the IQVIA Connection platform. IQVIA is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and clinical research services to the life sciences industry, health care providers, and the patient advocacy community.

Through the registry patients can also view de-identified patient data and compare it with their own; receive information about clinical trials and registry studies; connect with researchers and health care providers; advance their understanding about lung cancer; and, use the secure registry for medical record keeping. Since patients can select their preferred language at registration or within their account setting, the registry expects to see a significant increase in global participation.

Patients can join GO2 Foundation's Global Lung Cancer Registry by visiting lungcancerregistry.org.

The Lung Cancer Registry is supported by AstraZeneca; Bristol Myers Squibb; Genentech, a member of the Roche group; and Novartis.

About GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer

Founded by patients and survivors, GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer transforms survivorship as the world's leading organization dedicated to saving, extending, and improving the lives of those vulnerable, at risk, and diagnosed with lung cancer. The GO2 Foundation serves and listens to those living with and at risk for lung cancer to reduce stigma, improve quality of life and increase survival. They empower its community by helping people navigate the paths of early detection, diagnosis and treatment. Insights allow the GO2 Foundation to improve care, amplify awareness, drive advocacy and lead research with the vision of doubling the five-year survival rate by 2025. For more information, visit https://GO2foundation.org.

