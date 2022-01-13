Learning Blade Recognized as 2022 Top STEM Solution Provider

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Blade® is honored to be recognized as a Top STEM Solution in 2022 by Education Technology Insights. Learning Blade, a product of Thinking Media, has worked hard to engage younger students and provide exposure to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), Computer Science (CS), and Career and Technical Education (CTE). As we know, students can't be what they can't see and Learning Blade helps give them an opportunity to learn about all the different high-demand STEM/CS/CTE careers that are out there today.

"We are proud to have received this reward in recognition of our mission to continue to expose students to high-demand STEM/CS/CTE careers in support of building the future workforce," remarked Sheila Boyington, CEO of Thinking Media and creator of Learning Blade.

Learning Blade provides educators access to over 400 interactive online lessons and teacher lesson plans that are aligned to state academic standards for grades 5-9. Though this is the core student population focus, many educators in K-4 and 10-12 grades have found ways to utilize these resources to promote career awareness as well. There is also many project-based learning projects and hands-on projects using common and affordable materials.

When the pandemic hit, Learning Blade was able to quickly adapt and initiate their Backpack App that allowed students, especially those with limited to no internet access, to be able to complete their work remotely by downloading the lessons while at school or hotspot and complete them offline. This is a game changer for rural and urban students.

This month, Learning Blade also announced the expansion of their current Computer Science-related resources by adding a 5-week 20-hour Introduction to Coding course. Aimed at 7th and 8th grade students, this course provides educators with a robust coding experience and 30+ unique lesson plans including online and offline activities to keep their students at any level engaged. This was created in support of Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson's Computer Science initiative.

Learning Blade is currently available free to all educator statewide in AL, AR, ID, LA, MS, MO, SC, and TN. There are also different areas of many other states that are already signed up to be able to use this great resource.

For more information email us at info@learningblade.com.

To see if your state has Learning Blade go to www.LearningBlade.com/states.

