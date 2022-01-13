NEW STUDY APP FROM SURGENT ACCOUNTING & FINANCIAL EDUCATION PROVIDES ON-THE-GO ACCESS TO BITE-SIZED LEARNING FOR CPA EXAM TAKERS Mini study sessions, complete with materials, are proven as effective as longer stretches of studying

RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgent Accounting & Financial Education, a KnowFully Learning Group company and leader in professional education for accounting, finance, and tax professionals, launched a new mobile app that enables people using its exam review courses to study whenever and wherever they can make the time. Available for iOS in the Apple App Store and on Google Play , Surgent's Study Companion app generates tailored plans and materials for "microbursts" of study, allowing learners to accumulate review time while managing tight schedules.

The new Surgent Study Companion app makes staying on track easier for CPA exam takers.

Providing access to all of the content as the desktop experience, the app also features the same adaptive learning technology. Whether on a mobile device or your computer, Surgent's CPA Review platform continuously evaluates a person's knowledge across exam content areas and provides feedback, appropriate materials, and assessments in order to fill gaps and pass the exam faster.

"Preparing for accounting and finance exams demands a great deal of effort, but regularly setting aside hours for study isn't always feasible," said Elizabeth Kolar, executive vice president of Surgent. "Many of our learners have to hold down a job and fulfill other obligations in addition to prepping for exams. Our new app is based on data that shows short bursts of study are effective for retaining information. Now, even if students can only commit to minutes at a time, they can keep progressing toward exam readiness."

Learners can use the app to reinforce skills by selecting a study time that works for their schedule in increments of two, five, or 10 minutes. The app serves up content – videos, flashcards and other references – that fits the time period selected. Each piece of content is presented with options to select "Still Learning" or "Got It".

The Surgent Study Companion covers all four sections of the CPA Exam: Auditing & Attestation, Regulation, Financial Accounting & Reporting, and Business Environment & Concepts. It also syncs up with a learner's desktop profile to provide a seamless experience.

Other exam review apps group a learner with others at a similar stage in their exam preparation and push for linear completion of all areas. Surgent's Study Companion is individualized, driving a user only to content that they must study and areas they need to improve. Surgent also assesses cumulative readiness through its ReadySCORE tool, helping the busy professional know if they're prepared to pass the exam before they sit for it.

"Surgent educates professionals throughout every stage of their career in accounting or finance," said Kolar. "Everyone's journey in our field starts with effective certification exam preparation and our Surgent Study Companion is designed to set learners up for success now and well into the future."

Learn more about Surgent's high impact, engaging and personalized learning experiences that keep accounting and finance professionals career-ready and ahead of the curve, at Surgent.com.

About Surgent Professional Education

Surgent Accounting & Financial Education, part of NexPhase Capital-backed KnowFully Learning Group, is a provider of the high-impact education experiences that accounting, tax and financial professionals need throughout their careers. For most of the company's 35-year history, Surgent has been a trusted provider of the continuing professional education and skill-based training that professionals need to maintain their credentials and stay current on industry changes. More recently, Surgent became one of the fastest-growing certification exam review providers, offering adaptive learning-based courses that help learners pass accounting and finance credentialing exams faster. Learn more at Surgent.com.

About KnowFully Learning Group

The KnowFully Learning Group provides continuing professional education, exam preparation courses and education resources to the accounting, finance and healthcare sectors. KnowFully's suite of learning solutions helps learners become credentialed, satisfy required credit hours to maintain credentials, and stay informed on the latest trends and critical changes in their industries over the course of their careers. KnowFully's healthcare education brands include CME Outfitters, CE Concepts, PharmCon, The Rx Consultant, ChiroCredit, and IA Med. The company provides exam preparation and continuing education for accounting, finance, and tax professionals under the Surgent Education brand. For more information, please visit KnowFully.com .

