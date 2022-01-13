SUNY Nassau Community College Partners With Ancora Corporate Training to Offer Commercial Driver's License Training (CDL-A)

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SUNY Nassau Community College (NCC), the largest single-campus community college in the SUNY college system, is partnering with Ancora Corporate Training (Ancora) to offer Commercial Driver's License (CDL-A) training programs for SUNY Nassau students.

SUNY Nassau's Center for Workforce Development offers a number of lifelong learning programs that improve students' skills and advance their careers. Ancora will manage the training program for CDL-A training, which helps prepare individuals to become professional truck drivers, one of the most in-demand careers in the country. Classes are scheduled to begin mid-February.

There is a nationwide shortage of CDL drivers, and companies that operate fleets of vehicles are scrambling to fill these positions and mitigate the current challenges facing the national supply chain. According to Indeed.com, there are more than 4,000 job openings for full-time, entry-level drivers in the Garden City area alone with an average starting salary approaching $70,000. Recognizing the significant opportunity this shortage presents for its students, Nassau Community College chose Ancora to implement these training programs, citing Ancora's depth of experience and scheduling flexibility as some of the critical reasons for their decision.

"At SUNY Nassau Community College we strive to provide students with the skills and knowledge needed to advance their careers and become contributing members of the community," said Mark Lausch, Vice President for Academic Affairs at SUNY Nassau Community College. "As the demand for professional drivers grows, more people are realizing that getting their CDL is a rapid entry into a well-paying and in-demand career. We are excited to enhance our workforce development training courses for our students."

SUNY Nassau offers a number of funding options, including scholarships, for students to ensure learners from nearly any socioeconomic background can participate in career training. For more information on these and other classes offered by the NCC Center for Workforce Development Training, visit https://www.ncc.edu/continuingeducation/workforcedevelopment/ .

ABOUT SUNY NASSAU COMMUNITY COLLEGE

SUNY Nassau Community College is an institution where nearly 14,000 full-time, part-time, workforce development and continuing education students start and continue their successful journey through higher education. More than 80 fields of study are offered on a 225-acre campus located in the center of Long Island. As the largest single-campus two-year college in the New York State SUNY System, SUNY Nassau offers a high-quality education and excellent support services, providing students with a solid foundation for their future successes. SUNY Nassau graduates join a network of hundreds of thousands, representing professionals in healthcare, legal, education, business, and government. Visit www.ncc.edu for more information.

ABOUT ANCORA CORPORATE TRAINING

Ancora Corporate Training is a division of Ancora Education. Ancora Education is a Texas-based company that includes Ancora Corporate Training as well as a group of private, post-secondary schools in convenient locations throughout Arizona, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. Ancora Education owned brands specialize in allied health, wellness, practical nursing, IT, business and management, CDL truck driving, professional trades, security, skilled trades, and art and design. Ancora brands include Ancora Corporate Training, Arizona Automotive Institute (AAI), Berks Technical Institute (BTI), Edge Tech Academy, McCann School of Business & Technology, Miller-Motte College (MMC), Platt College, South Texas Vocational Technical Institute (STVT), and The Creative Circus.

