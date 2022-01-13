Tamr Core Now Available on SAP® Store Tamr's data mastering platform helps accelerate enterprise digital transformations with clean data and improve the ROI of migrations to SAP S/4HANA®

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamr today announced that its Tamr Core data mastering solution is now available on SAP® Store , the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Tamr's data mastering platform integrates with SAP Master Data Governance and SAP Data Intelligence and helps companies to power their SAP® technologies with complete, accurate data and accelerate migrations to SAP S/4HANA®.

Tamr Core offers a modern approach to breaking down silos, deduplicating and enriching records, and combining internal and external data sources. By leveraging machine learning instead of rules to continuously clean and curate data, businesses that use SAP technologies can generate high-quality data in days or weeks instead of months.

"We know how important quality data is to companies that use SAP solutions, whether they're looking to show the value of moving to SAP S/4HANA or power downstream systems," said Tamr CEO and Co-Founder Andy Palmer. "Tamr Core's use of automation allows them to generate that quality data quickly, at scale, and without having to use a team of technical resources."

Data mastered by Tamr Core can be published to existing applications such as enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, customer relationship management (CRM) platforms, master data governance, and data warehouses for broad consumption across a business to drive initiatives around creating a single view of customers, spend classification and supply chain management, among others.

Tamr Core helps enterprises improve and accelerate the ROI of an organization's move to SAP S/4HANA by enabling an automated, 'quality-first' approach to data migrations. Raw sources are validated, mapped, mastered, classified, and published to SAP S/4HANA with 80% less human involvement than traditional approaches, according to a Forrester Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study . Machine learning is relied on heavily to learn from previous ERP implementations to minimize rework and quickly establish a strong data foundation. Organizations can get richer, more complete data in less time with Tamr Core. The data mastering platform also enables enterprises to migrate clean, accurate data to SAP S/4HANA from non-SAP environments, delivering the operational efficiencies of process integration in less time with data integration.

"We've grown through acquisition and managing the business is tough when you're on multiple ERP systems," said Edgar Garcia, senior vice president of digital transformation at Southwire, a Tamr customer. "We've been using SAP solutions since 2012 and, as we are trying to get these acquired companies onto our existing SAP technologies, there's a lag in data consistency. By using Tamr Core, by the time the companies we've acquired are ready to migrate to the solutions, a big portion of the data cleanup will be done and that's a huge win for us."

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

About Tamr, Inc.

Tamr is a leading data mastering company, accelerating the business outcomes of the worlds' largest organizations by powering analytic insights, boosting operational efficiency, and enhancing data operations. Tamr's cloud-native solutions offer an effective alternative to traditional Master Data Management (MDM) tools, using machine learning to do the heavy lifting to consolidate, cleanse, and categorize data. Tamr is the foundation for modern DataOps at large organizations including Industry leaders like Toyota, Santander, and GSK. Backed by investors including NEA and Google Ventures, Tamr is transforming how companies get value from their data.

