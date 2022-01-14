Astreya Appoints Paul Baldwin as Vice President of Sales

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Astreya, a premier IT managed services solution provider, today announces the appointment of Paul Baldwin as Vice President of Sales. Paul's responsibilities will encompass sales team leadership & accelerating Astreya's growth journey through new customer acquisition and expanding existing key accounts.

Astreya, a premier IT managed services solution provider, today announces the appointment of Paul Baldwin as Vice President of Sales.

Paul is a revenue expansion expert and a visionary storyteller having extensive experience in generating transformational growth and amplifying business outcomes for modern IT and infrastructure brands. He has more than 20 years of business expertise, including building, growing, nurturing, and directing agile sales teams to meet the evolving needs of large strategic accounts. He has a proven record of facilitating long-term business relationships with both customers and industry luminaries. He has a deep interest in studying and researching networks, datacentres, and NextGen digital business infrastructure.

In his last role as Director of Business Development for Strategic Accounts at Seaborn Networks, he was responsible for growing business in subsea connectivity between the US and Brazil. Before joining Seaborn, he made a remarkable impact in the growth journey of the Zayo group through managing & expanding key strategic accounts including the largest social media company and several other Fortune 10 technology giants.

Andrea Bendzick, Chief Operating Officer, Astreya, said, "Paul joins us at a pivotal point in Astreya's expansion, as clients entrust us with solving their unique business problems. His strong winning attitude, discipline and personality are assets that will complement and enhance our ability to meet & exceed the needs of our customers. He is a team player with a customer-first mindset and years of proven results. His business acumen & sales leadership will be critical to our growth in 2022 and beyond. We are excited to have him join Astreya."

Paul holds a Bachelor of Science in Sports Sciences and a Minor in Interpersonal Communication from Ohio University.

About Astreya

Astreya is the leading IT solutions provider for some of the world's most recognizable and innovative organizations. Our journey started in 2001 in the heart of Silicon Valley and reaches thirty-three countries with over 2000+ IT professionals. We enable businesses to make better decisions, achieve operational efficiency and gain a competitive edge. The Astreya advantage is centered around focus and clear- vision, world-class talent, and innovative technology: Creativity is in our DNA. Our dedicated Software and Service Innovation teams bring best-in-class technology and tools to bear for our clients.

Follow us on LinkedIn

Astreya Logo (PRNewsfoto/Astreya)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Astreya