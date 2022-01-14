Crunchfish Gesture Interaction introduction - Deeply intuitive gestures

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunchfish develops AI technology for gesture interaction with exceptional performance, optimized for augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), automotive and the next generation digital interfaces. An introduction to gesture Interaction was the topic of the 2nd session of the Survival of the fittest webinar series on January 14th, 2022.

An introduction to gesture interaction was the topic of the 2nd session in Crunchfish's Survival of the fittest webinar series. Joakim Nydemark, CEO of Crunchfish Gesture Interaction outlined how it works, what is required and various use cases. By means of a standard camera sensor in AR/VR wearables, automotive, smartphones etc., the gesture software interprets hand and body gestures and then associates them to different commands or movements on a physical or virtual screen. The panel consisted of Joakim Nydemark, Daniel Milesson, R&D Director Crunchfish Gesture Interaction and Joachim Samuelsson, Group CEO of Crunchfish.

"The market for Gesture Interaction is maturing, with the Covid-19 pandemic accelerating the need for touchless interaction. Also, in the automotive industry, new regulatory requirements will drive the Gesture Interaction market. Crunchfish XR Skeleton provides exceptional performance using only a standard RGB camera."", says Joakim Nydemark, CEO of Crunchfish Gesture Interaction.

Next webinar related to gesture interaction will be on February 11th. Focus will be on Crunchfish XR Skeleton platform which is Crunchfish fifth generation of Gesture Interaction. The very first generation was manifested by the fun GoCam app from 2014 for taking selfies by gestures. It is still being available for free download on AppStore. Next webinar on January 21st will be on the benefits of Crunchfish Digital Cash. Followed by a webinar on Crunchfish Equity analysis on January 28th. All webinars are held on Fridays at 08.00 CET / 12.30 IST.

Register for the Survival of the fittest webinar series:

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

For more information, please contact:

Joachim Samuelsson, CEO of Crunchfish AB

+46 708 46 47 88

joachim.samuelsson@crunchfish.com

Erik Berggren, IR Manager

+46 726 01 16 73

erik.berggren@crunchfish.com

This information was provided by the contact person above for publication on 14 January 2022 at 12:00 CET.

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB is the Certified Adviser. Email: ca@vhcorp.se. Telephone +46 40 200 250.

About Crunchfish – crunchfish.com

Crunchfish is a deep tech company developing a Digital Cash platform for Banks, Payment Services and CBDC implementations and Gesture Interaction technology for AR/VR, automotive and digital interfaces. Crunchfish is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2016, with headquarters in Malmö, Sweden and with representation in India.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14959/3486283/1520466.pdf 220114 - Second episode of SOTF

View original content:

SOURCE Crunchfish