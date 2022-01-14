Eltropy Adds Over 150 New Financial Institutions in 2021

MILPITAS, Calif., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltropy, a top rated, award-winning compliant and secure digital communications platform for Financial Institutions, celebrates the addition of over 150 new Financial Institutions in 2021.

2021 PR Recap Header Image

Eltropy enables Financial Institutions to digitize quicker amid covid challenges.

"2021 was a pivotal year for us at Eltropy, as our customer base more than doubled in size, averaging almost three new clients a week. Now, more than ever, financial institutions are putting a premium on their digital communications capabilities, and our march towards offering the best in class service along with the best omnichannel product on the market continues into this new year.", said Ashish Garg, the founder and CEO of Eltropy.

The new financial institution customers are located across the U.S. and include the likes of Valley Strong Credit Union, Kinecta Federal Credit Union, Weokie Federal Credit Union & Mid-Oregon Credit Union

"We are proud to offer the only omnichannel solution to feature text messaging, video banking, secure chat, co-browsing, screen sharing and chatbot technology. With the need to digitize accelerated due to Covid-19, Eltropy is proud to offer the best and only all encompassing omnichannel solution", continued Ashish.

With the uncertainties the pandemic brings surrounding being able to meet in person, the future of in-person branch interactions and how Financial Institutions connect with their members is rapidly approaching. Eltropy's omnichannel solution is enabling Financial Institutions to take on the challenges that this pandemic brings with stronger, digital communications capabilities. So that FIs can offer their services anywhere and anytime on their customer's mobile devices.

"Eltropy is one of our top partners, with their commitment to providing best-in-class service with a best in class team," says Jenny Jackson, sales distribution channel and alliance manager at CUNA Strategic Services. "On behalf of CUNA Strategic Services, we congratulate team Eltropy on a record breaking 2021, and are excited to see them continue to pioneer the digital communication space for Financial Institutions."

"Our members are at the core of everything we do and being able to connect with them more effectively and efficiently is our top priority," said Raj Bandaru, Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer of Kinecta Federal Credit Union. "We looked at several solutions in the market, but Eltropy's Enterprise-level platform stood out from the competition. This is the only platform that offers workflows for each department, while providing integrations into IT systems, along with built-in compliance and data security."

About Eltropy

Eltropy enables Financial Institutions to digitally engage in a secure and compliant way. Using our world-class digital communications platform, Credit Unions, Banks, Debt Collectors, Insurance Companies, Lenders and FinTechs can improve operations, engagement and productivity. We are proud to be the only omnichannel solution to offer text messaging, video banking, secure chat, co-browsing, screen sharing and chatbot technology. Eltropy also integrates with IT systems, such as Symitar and Corelation, and uses Analytics to provide engagement insights. For more information about Eltropy, please visit eltropy.com.

About CUNA Strategic Services

CUNA Mutual group is a financially strong insurance, investment and financial services company enabling people to make financial decisions that work for them. The company was built on the principle of "people helping people" and the belief that a brighter financial future should be accessible to everyone. For more information, visit cunamutual.com.

About Kinecta Federal Credit Union

Kinecta Federal Credit Union is the country's 35th largest credit union, with assets over $6.5 billion and over 270,000 member owners. Our 800+ employees serve members from 32 branches, a variety of specialty offices, and highly responsive call centers on both coasts. Banking the Southern California area for more than 80 years, with recent expansion into Northern California, New York and New Jersey, Kinecta offers its members a full range of financial products through the Credit Union and its subsidiaries, Kinecta Wealth Management and Kinecta Insurance Services. - For more information, visit https://www.kinecta.org .

Contact: Jonathan Manousaridis, +17742798872, jonathan@eltropy.com

Eltropy Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eltropy