Patented DatavaultⓇ Technology Enables Metaverse Art Gallery And Mints Featured Artists NFTs At Inaugural World Art Forum In Egypt International artists at premier global art event to leverage Datavault's data visualization, valuation, and monetization capabilities to generate new income sources and provide new solutions for sustainable development

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Vault Holdings Inc., leading the way in tokenomics and metaverse data visualization, valuation, and monetization, today announced it has developed a metaverse art gallery in collaboration with the inaugural international art event World Art Forum, hosted by the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization. The patented DatavaultⓇ platform mints NFTs of participating artists in support of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through art in Egypt and the world. The gallery proves the resourcefulness of NFTs–in its transformation of data objects through the metaverse–to create new digital assets from existing works. It will also showcase ADIO's data packet technology to create custom call-to-actions within the NFT art itself. The World Art Forum will take place in Cairo, Egypt at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization from January 15-19, 2022.

"We couldn't have envisioned just a few years ago the heights that NFTs would reach in their potential to not only improve the financial stability of artists, but also to address the social ills in the world. Sustainability and our collective carbon footprint are issues that the metaverse have helped to address. Through NFT art, DatavaultⓇ can effortlessly repurpose art to reduce, reuse, and recycle materials via our patented technology. What this exhibit's attendees, artists, owners, and collectors will witness is the emerging capability of NFT art to provide sustainable alternatives for creators, and the NFT market overall," says Nathaniel Bradley, co-founder and CEO of Data Vault Holdings.

The World Art Forum, open to the public, will feature more than 150 pieces and sculptures from 27 countries. Art will be represented by more than 20 local, regional, and international galleries. The event will showcase NFTs minted by DatavaultⓇ from cultural centers in Africa, Europe, Asia, the United States, and the Middle East.

Datavault's novel technology will mint NFTs of distinguished artists in painting, ceramics, sculpture, and visual arts. Artists include: Heidi Fosli (Norway), Abinoro Akporode Collins (Nigeria), Giorio Piccaia (Italy), Jorg Van Daele (Belgium), Larissa Noury (France), Wissam Fahmy (Egypt), and Ahmed Nawar (Egypt).

The works will be featured alongside more than 1,000 anticipated visitors over the course of the five-day event, which will also include guest panelists across the fields of government, the arts, and global development. Datavault's metaverse gallery will provide a successful proof-of-concept for the utility of NFTs as a sustainable, revenue-generating art form for artists, collectors, and owners.

DatavaultⓇ adds another layer to the Data Revolution through its support of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in conjunction with the United Nations Representative Office In Egypt. Datavault's metaverse gallery will help to specifically promote SDG #17, which focuses on building partnerships among artists, development partners, and organizations to integrate art with the fundamental social issues of today–issues such as equality, women's empowerment, and cultural dialogue. Additionally, Datavault's patented platform offers a securitized digital item that provides continual royalties and residual income. DatavaultⓇ will also further authenticate the minted NFTs through the use of ADIO's proprietary data packet technology.

Previously, DatavaultⓇ laid the groundwork for the multidisciplinary World Art Forum collaboration through the platform's inaugural metaverse gallery last month at the global art fair Art Basel Miami Beach, hosted December 2-5. DatavaultⓇ demonstrated its patented crypto technology creating NFTs from original works of featured artists from around the world, as digital art for purchase. Also last month, DatavaultⓇ completed the full metaverse exhibition "NFTs: Timeless and Ancient Art Exhibition", in collaboration with the New York art gallery Saphira & Ventura from December 28-30. This exhibit provided an accessible means for experiencing new and existing monetization capabilities within the emerging NFT space, through the minting of NFTs from participating artists' works as well as ancient masterpieces. Moreover, Saphira & Ventura will participate in this year's World Art Forum as one of more than 20 featured art galleries.

Starting January 15, in collaboration with the World Art Forum, DatavaultⓇ will leverage the potential within the metaverse and use art as a universal language to promote artistic expression, financial viability, and sustainable development. DatavaultⓇ has only begun to tap into the limitless possibility of NFTs across mediums and locations.

About the World Art Forum

The World Art Forum aims to use art to connect global regions, artists, and galleries; establish partnerships among them; and facilitate integration between art and societal issues. The event features artists from around the world who share the goal of raising awareness about global issues and establishing a more sustainable future. This year's inaugural event will be under the auspices of the Egyptian government in partnership with the United Nations Representative Office in Egypt. Learn more about the World Art Forum here .

About Data Vault Holdings Inc.

Data Vault Holdings Inc. is a technology holding company that provides a proprietary, cloud-based platform for the delivery of branded data-backed cryptocurrencies. Data Vault Holdings Inc. provides businesses with the tools to monetize data assets securely over its Information Data Exchange™ (IDE). The company is in the process of finalizing the consolidation of its affiliates Data Donate Technologies, Inc., ADIO LLC, and Datavault Inc. as wholly-owned subsidiaries under one corporate structure. Learn more about Data Vault Holdings Inc. here .

About Datavault Inc.

Datavault Inc. holds a patented, cloud-based technology that transforms the way in which businesses value and trade data. The Datavault Inc. team has transferred decades of experience in enterprise solutions, blockchain technology, and digital security to help clients transact data objects in real time. Datavault Inc. holds the Information Data Exchange™ (IDE), a first-of-its-kind exchange that enables registered buyers and sellers to trade data objects for cash or other monetary assets, including cryptocurrencies. Learn more about Datavault Inc. here .

About ADIO LLC

ADIO LLC has developed a breakthrough ad-driven monetization platform that enhances user experience through high-frequency audio advertising. ADIO uses its patented pioneering data pocket technology to integrate into an audio file for a more robust user experience. Learn more about ADIO LLC here .

About Saphira & Ventura

Saphira & Ventura Art Design Architecture, is a global talent management network focused on art, design and architecture as well as alternative forms of expression such as NFTs, working with artists and cultural creators from various countries. Saphira & Ventura Art Design Architecture challenges the traditional perception of the meaning of art, fashion, design, and customs, seeing through the lens of inclusion, purpose, and positive self-expression. In this spirit, the Saphira & Ventura group is bringing new technologies to seek, develop and validate its scalable business model, improve transactions through the use of blockchain technology, and enhance the user experience. Learn more about Saphira & Ventura here .

