PKKFF/TNT Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Tenet Fintech Group Inc. f/k/a Peak Fintech Group Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Tenet Fintech Group Inc. f/k/a Peak Fintech Group Inc. ("Tenet" or the "Company"), (OTC: PKKFF, NASDAQ: TNT).

(PRNewsfoto/Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP)

Class Period: September 2, 2021 – October 13, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 18, 2022

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Tenet lawsuit, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/tenet-fintech-group-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company did not own 51% of ASFC through Wuxi Aorong; (2) the Company did not disclose its actual ownership structure of ASFC, an undisclosed and potentially problematic nominee shareholder agreement; (3) Huayan did not own the Heartbeat platform; (4) the Heartbeat platform did not exist prior to the alleged acquisition; (5) the Company faced imminent delisting from NASDAQ due to non-compliance with known regulations; (6) the "recent disclosure guidance" was in fact published on November 23, 2020, nearly a full nine months prior to the Company's uplisting; (7) as such, the Company knew or should have known that its Form 40-F submission was deficient; (8) Cubeler historically failed to make even minimum loan repayments to the Company; (9) the Company, instead of exercising its right on the assets, decided to purchase Cubeler; (10) in light of the foregoing, and consideration of the fact that Cubeler is owned by several Company insiders, the acquisition of Cubeler is not based on legitimate business interests; the largest ASFC shareholder had his assets frozen due to court sanctions; (11) the creation of ASFC itself was likely a related party transaction; and (12) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP