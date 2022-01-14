Powerhouse Ventures Launches CustomerFeedback.com

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Powerhouse Ventures - https://www.ecompowerhouse.com - a leader in helping business owners build, grow and sell their companies, is excited to announce the launch of CustomerFeedback.com!

With a recent pre-seed funding raise of $1 Million, http://www.CustomerFeedback.com is set to help ecommerce brands, blogs and media sites that have over 50,000 visitors per month add various revenue streams to their platforms from the SMS gold rush.

"The Customer Feedback platform was engineered to intuitively turn a cost center into a profitable stream of sales, referrals, and amazing customer feedback insights delivered to our clients on autopilot. We manage this hands-off and leverage everything by connecting AI to SMS and customer support turning things into a massive profit center. In some instances, we are able to add millions of dollars of new sales to an existing business," says Los Silva, co-founder of Powerhouse Ventures.

CustomerFeedback.com joins the Powerhouse Ventures portfolio, following the recent acquisition of DealFlowBrokerage.com, a highly-regarded brokerage that helps founders sell their businesses.

