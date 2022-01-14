Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF to Change Ticker Symbol to "METV"

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments today announced a ticker symbol change for the Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (the "Fund") from "META" to "METV". The change will become effective at the start of trading on January 31, 2022.

No action is required by current shareholders of the Fund as a result of this change, and the change in the Fund's ticker symbol will have no effect on its investment objective, strategy or fees and expenses. The Fund will continue to offer investors exposure to the Metaverse by providing investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Ball Metaverse Index.

To learn more about the Fund and view a full list of holdings, please visit https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/meta/ .

About Roundhill Investments

Roundhill Investments is a registered investment adviser and ETF sponsor focused on thematic and sector-specific investing. We create thoughtful investment products designed to help investors express their vision of the future. To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com .

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about Roundhill ETFs please visit the website at https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf . Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.



Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Metaverse Companies and other companies that rely heavily on technology are particularly vulnerable to research and development costs, substantial capital requirements, product and services obsolescence, government regulation, and domestic and international competition, including competition from foreign competitors with lower production costs. Stocks of such companies, especially smaller, less-seasoned companies, may be more volatile than the overall market. Metaverse Companies may face dramatic and unpredictable changes in growth rates. Metaverse Companies may be targets of hacking and theft of proprietary or consumer information or disruptions in service, which could have a material adverse effect on their businesses. Fund investments will be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, and the value of Fund shares may rise and fall more than more diversified funds.



Foreign investing involves social and political instability, market illiquidity, exchange-rate fluctuation, high volatility and limited regulation risks. Emerging markets involve different and greater risks, as they are smaller, less liquid and more volatile than more developed countries. Depositary Receipts involve risks similar to those associated with investments in foreign securities, but may not provide a return that corresponds precisely with that of the underlying shares. Please see the prospectus for details of these and other risks.

Shares are bought and sold at market price not net asset value (NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Roundhill Financial Inc serves as the investment advisor. The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC which is not affiliated with Roundhill Financial Inc, U.S. Bank or any of their affiliates.

View original content:

SOURCE Roundhill Investments