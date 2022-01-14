Shutterstock To Report Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Results on February 10, 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and applications for brands, businesses and media companies, will report its fourth quarter 2022 business and financial results on Thursday, February 10, 2022 before the market opens.

(PRNewsfoto/Shutterstock, Inc.)

The company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results. The conference call can be accessed in the U.S. at (844) 634-1442 or outside the U.S. at (615) 247-0239 with the conference ID# 4904928. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available on Shutterstock's website at http://investor.shutterstock.com .

Following completion of the call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available in the investor relations section of Shutterstock's website. A telephone replay of the call will also be available until February 17, 2022 in the U.S. at (855) 859-2056 or outside the U.S. at (404) 537-3406 with the conference ID# 4904928.

ABOUT SHUTTERSTOCK

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK ), is a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and applications for brands, businesses and media companies. Directly and through its group subsidiaries, Shutterstock's comprehensive collection includes high-quality licensed photographs , vectors , illustrations , videos , 3D models and music . Working with its growing community of over 1.9 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 390 million images and more than 23 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The Company also owns PicMonkey, a leading online graphic design and image editing platform ; Offset, a high-end image collection ; Shutterstock Studios, an end-to-end custom creative shop ; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images and videos for the world's media; TurboSquid, a leading 3D content marketplace ; Amper Music, an AI-driven music platform ; and Bigstock , a value-oriented stock media offering.

For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com and follow Shutterstock on Twitter and on Facebook .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Shutterstock, Inc.