January 17 is Ditch Your Resolutions Day - Here are Five Tips from Personal Trainers on Keeping Your Health Goals

January 17 is Ditch Your Resolutions Day - Here are Five Tips from Personal Trainers on Keeping Your Health Goals 80% give up resolutions by February

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today is National Ditch Your Resolutions Day, the presumed day when many fall off the wagon for their New Year goals. During this forlorn holiday, Life Time, the nation's premier Healthy Way of Life brand (NYSE: LTH), is sharing tips from personal trainers on how you can set and keep your goals in 2022.

Life Time, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Life Time, Inc.)

Coaches at Life Time say one of the top setups for failure on resolutions is that they're too big and broad. People also set too many goals at once, setting themselves up to feel overwhelmed within weeks.

Instead, focusing on a small habit, creating a plan and finding accountability and encouragement are keys for success and getting started with a wellness goal:

Tip #1 – Trim your Goals: One Specific Habit at a Time

Rather than set multiple resolutions, you should set one specific positive habit at a time. Once you establish one positive action, you can move on to add another and build momentum through the year.

"Trying to do it all is a recipe for disaster but accomplishing one thing at a time and then moving on to the next will create long-lasting change," Life Time Johns Creek Personal Trainer and Dietitian Michelle Wong said. "Be sure to also give yourself a bit of grace, if you backslide one day or one moment, get right back on the horse and move on".

"Most New Year's goals break down after disconnecting the process from the end result," said Nick Sandoval, Life Time Gilbert Personal Trainer and creator of the new 30x30 digital training program. "If you focus on the smaller victories, you don't tend to feel like you're failing and you're less likely to give up."

#2 – Create a plan and track your progress

Once you have a healthy habit in mind (adding a serving of vegetables to your day, walking 30 minutes four times a week, etc.), create a detailed plan and find a way (digitally or on paper) to track how you're doing, said Life Time Bridgewater Personal Trainer and Studio Instructor Kemma Cunningham.

"Focus on creating small habits and renew your motivation by rewarding your small wins when you make progress."

#3 – Find a workout buddy or group

At Life Time, members who participate in our Signature Group Training classes or digital weight loss programs are more likely to accomplish their goals and be more consistent with their workouts.

No matter what your health goal is, find a friend, group, or digital community with similar goals to keep you motivated and accountable.

"This could come in the form of hiring a coach, finding a workout buddy or group, or being held accountable to yourself by tracking healthy habits in your digital app or wearable technology," says Lindsay Ogden, Digital Manager for Content and Coaching at Life Time.

"It's always more fun when you accomplish a task with someone else but it also provides you built-in accountability," Wong said.

#4 – Remind Yourself of Your Goal Daily

Life Time Chanhassen Personal Trainer Dan Hove says this can be as simple as hanging a note somewhere where you see it every day, or setting reminders on your phone. Daily check-ins and reminders ensure your goal is top of mind.

"When things get tough, dig back into the why of your goal and remind yourself why you wanted to do this."

#5 – Visualize Success

Visualize what a successful outcome is for your goal. It will be easier for you to develop a game plan and be motivated to keep moving when things get tough. "Think about when you accomplished a goal before and ask yourself what did you need to be successful? How did you overcome the obstacles then?" Wong says.

According to Life Time's recent national wellness survey of nearly 1,000 people across the country, the top health resolutions expected in 2022 are:

Lose weight (31%)

Build muscle (22%)

Eat better (13%)

Move more (13%)

Improve mental wellbeing (11%)

LINK TO LIFE TIME BROLL FOR USE

About Life Time®

Over nearly 30 years, Life Time (NYSE: LTH) has reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. More than 30,000 Life Time professionals are dedicated to providing the best programs and experiences at more than 160 Life Time athletic resort destinations in the United States and Canada, and via a complementary, comprehensive digital platform and portfolio of iconic athletic events – all with the objective of inspiring healthier, happier lives.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.