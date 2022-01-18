Belcan Appoints Kim Harrington as Senior Vice President of Digital Solutions

CINCINNATI, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Belcan, LLC ("Belcan"), a global supplier of design, software, manufacturing, supply chain, information technology, and digital engineering solutions to the aerospace, defense, space, government services, automotive, and industrial markets, today announced that Kim Harrington has joined as Senior Vice President of Digital Solutions. In this new role, Ms. Harrington will be responsible for driving value creation with a strong digital focus, supporting Belcan's customers as well as internal initiatives.

"We are excited about our digital strategy and look forward to Kim's thought leadership and vision as Belcan continues to innovate and lead in our markets," said Lance Kwasniewski, CEO of Belcan. "Kim's ability to link technology, people, and solutions will play a tremendous role in elevating our capabilities and solutions."

Ms. Harrington stated, "Belcan has a legacy of earning trust and engineering better outcomes for over 60 years, and I am excited to join the team during this high-growth period. I look forward to implementing and scaling the company's digital strategies and helping to deliver advanced solutions across all aspects of the business."

Ms. Harrington brings nearly 20 years of experience leading technology initiatives in software and digital product development, including 12 years in the aviation industry. She has hands-on experience designing cryptographic engineering systems, and has also delivered breakthrough outcomes leveraging artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), and augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR). She specializes in leading strategy and development of full digital systems and platforms that emphasize capabilities of emerging technology, but also combine modern approaches to software design, containerization, cloud optimization, and API communications. Prior to joining Belcan, Ms. Harrington served as Vice President & Head of Digital Engineering for Bayer AG, driving strategy and product development for emerging technologies in the crop science, pharmaceuticals, and consumer health industry sectors, as well as overseeing the product supply and manufacturing function across all business verticals. She holds a Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Purdue University and an MBA from Xavier University.

About Belcan

Belcan is a global supplier of design, software, manufacturing, supply chain, information technology, and digital engineering solutions to the aerospace, defense, space, government services, automotive, and industrial markets. Belcan engineers better outcomes for customers – from jet engines, airframe, and avionics to heavy vehicles, automobiles, and cybersecurity. Belcan takes a partnering approach to provide solutions that are adaptable, integrated, and value-added, and has been earning the trust of its customers for over 60 years. For more information, please visit www.belcan.com.

