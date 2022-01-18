Xi stresses common development, win-win cooperation

BEIJING, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from chinadaily.com.cn:

President Xi Jinping delivered a speech at a virtual event of the World Economic Forum on Monday amid anticipation of China's contribution to global economic recovery. This was his third time speaking at the forum as a head of state.

Here are some highlights:

On China's economy

- We have every confidence in the future of China's economy

- China's development gains will benefit all its people in a more substantial and equitable way

- China should never grow the economy at the cost of resource depletion and environmental degradation, nor should the country sacrifice growth to protect the environment

On global recovery

- World should follow logic of historical progress, ride tide of times

- No 'counter-currents' can stop trend of economic globalization

- Different countries and civilizations may prosper together on the basis of respect for each other, and seek common ground and win-win outcomes by setting aside differences

- We need to explore new drivers of economic growth to promote steady and solid progress in global economic recovery

A highlight from President Xi Jinping’s speech at a virtual event of the World Economic Forum on Monday, Jan 17, 2022. [Graphic by chinadaily.com.cn]

On COVID-19

- Countries need to strengthen international cooperation against COVID-19, carry out active cooperation on research and development of medicines

- Of particular importance is to fully leverage vaccines as a powerful weapon, ensure their equitable distribution

- China will provide another 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to African countries, and donate 150 million doses to ASEAN countries

On Winter Games

- China will present streamlined, safe, and splendid Winter Games

