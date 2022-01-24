ACORD Announces 2022 Board of Directors

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACORD, the global standards-setting body for the insurance industry, today announced its 2022 Board of Directors. The ACORD Board will be chaired by Robert Kelly (Managing Director & CEO, Steadfast Group Limited), with Kevin Tobin (President & Chief Executive Officer, Marsh Insurance Services Group) serving as Vice Chair. The Board consists of 21 members, including two new Directors.

(PRNewsfoto/ACORD) (PRNewswire)

"In the midst of accelerating transformation, ACORD is more focused than ever on serving our members and the global insurance industry," said ACORD President and CEO Bill Pieroni. "The years of industry experience, expertise, and leadership of our incoming Board will be vital in furthering this mission and delivering value to our community."

The new Directors include:

Venkat Krishnamoorthy, Chief Technology Officer, Hamilton Insurance Group. Mr. Krishnamoorthy is the CTO for Hamilton Insurance Group, where he leads the technology transformation of specialty insurance and reinsurance platforms. He has almost 30 years' experience in digital technology, software development and operations, product development, and engineering. He has successfully led global digital transformation efforts in the finance and education industries. He joined Hamilton from Coleman Research, where he was Chief Technology Officer, and led Coleman Research's digital transformation and new SAAS product development. Prior to joining Coleman Research, he was VP, Digital Technology, at McGraw-Hill Higher Education. Mr. Krishnamoorthy holds a Bachelor of Engineering from Government College of Engineering in Salem, India, and a Master of Computer Science from New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark, New Jersey.

Dr. Christian Schaffer, Head of Central Division, Munich Re. Dr. Schaffer is Head of Reinsurance Accounting (Life and Non-Life) at Munich Re. He acts as Global Process Owner for the technical accounting and claims processing of Munich Re's reinsurance group. From 2010 to 2021, he headed the Corporate Performance and Capital Management department in Group Controlling of Munich Re Group and was Chief Financial Officer of DKV Belgium S.A. Prior to that, he held various positions in Munich Re's Finance division. From 2001 until he joined Munich Re in 2005, he was a lecturer at the Institute for Accounting, Auditing and Analysis at the Munich School of Management at Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich. He holds a degree in business administration and a doctorate in economics.

Returning members of the ACORD Board of Directors include:

Robert Kelly (Board Chair) Managing Director & CEO, Steadfast Group Limited

Kevin Tobin (Board Vice Chair) President & Chief Executive Officer, Marsh Insurance Services Group

Colleen Batman, SVP, SC & PL Operations, The Hartford Financial Services Group

Richard Brame, Senior Director, WTW (Willis Towers Watson)

Rebecca Bunyan, Chief Information and Change Officer, Lloyd's of London

Bill Devine, Senior Vice President, Business Capabilities Office, Travelers

Julie Dillman, Executive Vice President & Digital Transformation Officer, Chubb Group

Ian Haycock, Chief Data Officer, Managing Director, Group Operations, Swiss Re

John Kellington, SVP & CIO, The Cincinnati Insurance Companies

Mark Knipfer, Chief Operations and Technology Officer, Zurich North America

Steve Lundin, Chief Operating Officer, Sales Operations, M Financial Group

Ian Macartney, Senior Vice President, Head of Innovation and Digital, Argo Group US

Dave Matcham, FCII, Chief Executive, International Underwriting Association of London

Patrick Molineux, Managing Director, LIMOSS (London Insurance Market Operations and Strategic Sourcing)

Bill Pieroni, President & CEO, ACORD

Robert Rusbuldt, President & CEO, IIABA (Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America)

Dr. Ralf Schneider, Group CIO, Allianz SE

Laura Titas, Senior Vice President, Chief Data Officer, Nationwide

Vlad Yekelchik, Chief Information Officer, EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

For more information on the members of the ACORD Board of Directors, please visit www.acord.org/board .

About ACORD

ACORD is the global standards-setting body for the insurance industry. For 50 years, we have been an industry leader in identifying ways to help its members make improvements across the insurance value chain. ACORD facilitates fast, accurate data exchange and efficient workflows through the development of electronic standards, standardized forms, and tools to support their use.

ACORD currently engages more than 36,000 participating organizations spanning over 100 countries, including insurance and reinsurance companies, agents and brokers, software providers, financial services organizations, and industry associations. ACORD maintains offices in New York and London.

Learn more at www.acord.org.

CONTACT: Beth Jarecki

beth@lpendragonus.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ACORD