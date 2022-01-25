Job Creators Network Claims Victory for American Small Businesses As Biden Administration Pulls Employer Vaccine Mandate

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfredo Ortiz, president and CEO of Job Creators Network, released the following statement in response to the Biden administration withdrawing its emergency employer vaccine mandate and ending litigation efforts in the Sixth Circuit:

"Job Creators Network and American small businesses have defeated the Biden administration's illegal vaccine mandate that threatened to burden job creators with new costs and exacerbate the historic labor shortage. JCN was first to petition the Supreme Court to block the rule, and we're pleased that the Biden administration has followed the court's ruling and JCN's requests and scrapped this destructive mandate. This is a great victory for American small businesses who can now focus on bringing the economy back."

JCN ran a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal calling on the Biden Administration to withdraw the mandate, click here to view the ad.

