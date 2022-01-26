Las Vegas Sands Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS), the world's leading developer and operator of convention-based Integrated Resorts, today reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

"We remain confident in the eventual recovery in travel and tourism spending across our markets and enthusiastic about the opportunity to welcome more guests back to our properties in 2022 and the years ahead," said Robert G. Goldstein, chairman and chief executive officer. "While pandemic-related travel restrictions continue to impact our current financial performance, we again generated positive EBITDA in each of our markets. We remain deeply committed to supporting our team members and to helping those in need in each of our local communities as they recover from the impact of the pandemic."

"Our ongoing investments in our team members, our communities and our market-leading Integrated Resort offerings position us exceedingly well to deliver growth as travel restrictions eventually subside and the recovery comes to fruition. We are fortunate that our financial strength supports our investment and capital expenditure programs in both Macao and Singapore, as well as our pursuit of growth opportunities in new markets."

Net revenue was $1.01 billion, a decrease of 0.7% from the prior year quarter. Operating loss was $138 million, compared to operating loss of $119 million in the prior year quarter. Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $315 million, compared to net loss of $303 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA was $251 million, compared to $191 million in the prior year quarter.

Full year 2021 operating loss was $689 million, compared to operating loss of $1.39 billion in 2020. Net loss attributable to Las Vegas Sands was $961 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, in 2021, compared to net loss of $1.69 billion, or $2.21 per diluted share, in 2020.

In March 2021, LVS entered into definitive agreements to sell its Las Vegas real property and operations for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $6.25 billion and anticipates the transaction to close in the first quarter of 2022. The financial position, results of operations and cash flows of the Las Vegas Operating Properties have been presented as a discontinued operation held for sale.

Sands China Ltd. Consolidated Financial Results

On a GAAP basis, total net revenues for SCL decreased 4.3%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, to $643 million. Net loss for SCL was $245 million, compared to $246 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

On a GAAP basis, full year 2021 total net revenues for SCL increased 70.4%, compared to the full year 2020, to $2.87 billion. Net loss for SCL was $1.05 billion in 2021, compared to $1.52 billion in 2020.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized, was $152 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $147 million in the prior year quarter. Our weighted average debt balance increased compared to the prior year quarter due to borrowings under the SCL Credit Facility during 2021, while our weighted average borrowing cost in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 4.2%, compared to 4.3% during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Our income tax expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $14 million, compared to $28 million in the prior year quarter. The income tax expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 was driven by a non-cash expense of $12 million related to an increase in the valuation allowance related to our U.S. foreign tax credits and a 17% statutory rate on our Singapore operations.

Balance Sheet Items

Unrestricted cash balances as of December 31, 2021 were $1.85 billion.

The company has access to $3.68 billion available for borrowing under our U.S., SCL and Singapore revolving credit facilities, net of outstanding letters of credit.

As of December 31, 2021, total debt outstanding, excluding finance leases and financed purchases, was $14.77 billion.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures during the fourth quarter totaled $188 million, including construction, development and maintenance activities of $140 million in Macao, $46 million at Marina Bay Sands and $2 million in Corporate and Other.

Conference Call Information

About Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS)

Las Vegas Sands is the world's preeminent developer and operator of world-class Integrated Resorts. We deliver unrivaled economic benefits to the communities in which we operate.

Sands created the meetings, incentives, convention and exhibition (MICE)-based Integrated Resort. Our industry-leading Integrated Resorts provide substantial contributions to our host communities including growth in leisure and business tourism, sustained job creation and ongoing financial opportunities for local small and medium-sized businesses.

Our properties include The Venetian Resort and Sands Expo in Las Vegas, and the iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. Through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd., we have developed the largest portfolio of properties on the Cotai Strip in Macao, including The Venetian Macao, The Plaza and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, The Londoner Macao and The Parisian Macao, as well as the Sands Macao on the Macao Peninsula.



Sands is dedicated to being a good corporate citizen, anchored by the core tenets of serving people, planet and communities. We deliver a great working environment for our team members worldwide, drive social impact through the Sands Cares community engagement and charitable giving program and lead in environmental performance through the award-winning Sands ECO360 global sustainability program. To learn more, please visit www.sands.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond the company's control, which may cause material differences in actual results, performance or other expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to: the uncertainty of the extent, duration and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the response of governments and other third parties, including government-mandated property closures, vaccine mandates, regular testing requirements, other increased operational regulatory requirements or travel restrictions, on our business, results of operations, cash flows, liquidity and development prospects; risks relating to our gaming licenses and subconcession, including the renewal or extension of the subconcession in Macao that expires on June 26, 2022 and proposed amendments to Macao's gaming laws; general economic conditions; disruptions or reductions in travel and our operations due to natural or man-made disasters, pandemics, epidemics, or outbreaks of infectious or contagious diseases; our ability to invest in future growth opportunities, execute our previously announced capital expenditure programs in both Macao and Singapore, and produce future returns; new development, construction and ventures; government regulation; our subsidiaries' ability to make distribution payments to us; substantial leverage and debt service; benchmark interest rate transitions for some of our debt instruments; fluctuations in currency exchange rates and interest rates; our ability to collect gaming receivables; win rates for our gaming operations; risk of fraud and cheating; our relationship with gaming promoters; competition; tax law changes; political instability, civil unrest, terrorist acts or war; legalization of gaming; insurance; the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to the consummation of the proposed sale of our Las Vegas real property and operations, including the Venetian Resort Las Vegas and the Sands Expo and Convention Center (the "Proposed Transaction"), including the receipt of regulatory approvals; legal proceedings, judgments or settlements that may be instituted in connection with the Proposed Transaction, including those against us, our board of directors and executive officers and others; and other factors detailed in the reports filed by Las Vegas Sands Corp. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date thereof. Las Vegas Sands Corp. assumes no obligation to update such information.

Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Non-GAAP Measures

Within the company's fourth quarter and full year 2021 press release, the company makes reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures that supplement the company's consolidated financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP including "adjusted net income/loss," "adjusted earnings/loss per diluted share," and "consolidated adjusted property EBITDA," which have directly comparable GAAP financial measures along with "adjusted property EBITDA margin," "hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA," "hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA margin," "hold-normalized adjusted net income/loss," and "hold-normalized adjusted earnings/loss per diluted share." The company believes these measures represent important internal measures of financial performance. Set forth in the financial schedules accompanying this release and presentations included on the company's website are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosure by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures and the specific reasons why the company's management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows are presented below.

The following non-GAAP financial measures are used by management, as well as industry analysts, to evaluate the company's operations and operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented so investors have the same financial data management uses in evaluating financial performance with the belief it will assist the investment community in properly assessing the underlying financial performance of the company on a year-over-year and a quarter sequential basis.

Adjusted net income/loss, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is net income (loss) attributable to Las Vegas Sands excluding certain nonrecurring corporate expenses, pre-opening expense, development expense, gain or loss on disposal or impairment of assets, loss on modification or early retirement of debt, other income or expense and income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax. Adjusted net income/loss and adjusted earnings/loss per diluted share are presented as supplemental disclosures as management believes they are (1) each widely used measures of performance by industry analysts and investors and (2) a principal basis for valuation of Integrated Resort companies, as these non-GAAP measures are considered by many as alternative measures on which to base expectations for future results. These measures also form the basis of certain internal management performance expectations.

Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is net income/loss from continuing operations before stock-based compensation expense, corporate expense, pre-opening expense, development expense, depreciation and amortization, amortization of leasehold interests in land, gain or loss on disposal or impairment of assets, interest, other income or expense, gain or loss on modification or early retirement of debt and income taxes. Management utilizes consolidated adjusted property EBITDA to compare the operating profitability of its operations with those of its competitors, as well as a basis for determining certain incentive compensation. Integrated Resort companies have historically reported adjusted property EBITDA as a supplemental performance measure to GAAP financial measures. In order to view the operations of their casinos on a more stand-alone basis, Integrated Resort companies, including Las Vegas Sands, have historically excluded certain expenses that do not relate to the management of specific properties, such as pre-opening expense, development expense and corporate expense, from their adjusted property EBITDA calculations. Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA should not be interpreted as an alternative to income/loss from operations (as an indicator of operating performance) or to cash flows from operations (as a measure of liquidity), in each case, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The company has significant uses of cash flow, including capital expenditures, dividend payments, interest payments, debt principal payments and income tax payments, which are not reflected in consolidated adjusted property EBITDA. Not all companies calculate adjusted property EBITDA in the same manner. As a result, consolidated adjusted property EBITDA as presented by Las Vegas Sands may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA, a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure, that, in addition to the aforementioned reasons for the presentation of consolidated adjusted property EBITDA, is presented to adjust for the impact of certain variances in table games' win percentages, which can vary from period to period. Hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA is based on applying a Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.30% to the Rolling Chip volume for the quarter if the actual win percentage is outside the expected range of 3.15% to 3.45% for our Macao and Singapore properties and applying a win percentage of 22.0% for Baccarat and 20.0% for non-Baccarat games to the respective table games drops for the quarter if the actual win percentages are outside the expected ranges of 18.0% to 26.0% for Baccarat and 16.0% to 24.0% for non-Baccarat at our Las Vegas properties. We do not present adjustments for Non-Rolling Chip drop for our table games play at our Macao and Singapore properties, nor for slots at any of our properties. Hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA is also adjusted for the estimated gaming taxes, commissions paid, bad debt expense, discounts and other incentives that would have been incurred when applying the win percentages noted above to the respective gaming volumes. The hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA measure presents a consistent measure for evaluating the operating performance of our properties from period to period.

Hold-normalized adjusted net income/loss and hold-normalized adjusted earnings/loss per diluted share are additional supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that, in addition to the aforementioned reasons for the presentation of adjusted net income/loss and adjusted earnings/loss per diluted share, are presented to adjust for the impact of certain variances in table games' win percentages, which can vary from period to period.

The company may also present the above items on a constant currency basis. This information is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by translating current quarter local currency amounts to U.S. dollars based on prior period exchange rates. These amounts are compared to the prior period to derive non-GAAP constant-currency growth/decline. Management considers non-GAAP constant-currency growth/decline to be a useful metric to investors and management as it allows a more direct comparison of current performance to historical performance.

The company also makes reference to adjusted property EBITDA margin and hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA margin, which are calculated using the aforementioned non-GAAP financial measures.





Exhibit 1 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues:















Casino

$ 651

$ 689

$ 2,892

$ 2,041 Rooms

104

99

415

280 Food and beverage

51

55

199

156 Mall

180

153

649

381 Convention, retail and other

22

19

79

82 Net revenues

1,008

1,015

4,234

2,940 Operating expenses:















Resort operations

761

829

3,460

3,003 Corporate

42

23

211

168 Pre-opening

4

5

19

19 Development

50

—

109

18 Depreciation and amortization

266

252

1,041

997 Amortization of leasehold interests in land

14

14

56

55 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets

9

11

27

73



1,146

1,134

4,923

4,333 Operating loss

(138)

(119)

(689)

(1,393) Other income (expense):















Interest income

1

1

4

21 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(152)

(147)

(621)

(523) Other income (expense)

(12)

(10)

(31)

19 Loss on modification or early retirement of debt

—

—

(137)

— Loss from continuing operations before income taxes

(301)

(275)

(1,474)

(1,876) Income tax (expense) benefit

(14)

(28)

5

(24) Net loss from continuing operations

(315)

(303)

(1,469)

(1,900) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

118

(73)

193

(243) Net loss

(197)

(376)

(1,276)

(2,143) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

74

77

315

458 Net loss attributable to Las Vegas Sands Corp.

$ (123)

$ (299)

$ (961)

$ (1,685)

















Earnings (loss) per share - basic:















Net loss from continuing operations

$ (0.32)

$ (0.30)

$ (1.51)

$ (1.89) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

0.15

(0.10)

0.25

(0.32) Net loss per common share

$ (0.17)

$ (0.40)

$ (1.26)

$ (2.21)

















Earnings (loss) per share - diluted:















Net loss from continuing operations

$ (0.32)

$ (0.30)

$ (1.51)

$ (1.89) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

0.15

(0.10)

0.25

(0.32) Net loss per common share

$ (0.17)

$ (0.40)

$ (1.26)

$ (2.21)

















Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

764

764

764

764 Diluted

764

764

764

764

















Dividends declared per common share

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 0.79





Exhibit 2 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Net Revenues and Adjusted Property EBITDA (In millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net Revenues













The Venetian Macao $ 272

$ 327

$ 1,256

$ 738 The Londoner Macao 139

95

588

297 The Parisian Macao 67

101

357

259 The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao 140

114

546

265 Sands Macao 25

32

122

120 Ferry Operations and Other 6

6

28

28 Macao Operations 649

675

2,897

1,707















Marina Bay Sands 368

345

1,370

1,261 Intersegment Royalties(1) 17

20

83

66 Intersegment Eliminations(2) (26)

(25)

(116)

(94)

$ 1,008

$ 1,015

$ 4,234

$ 2,940















Adjusted Property EBITDA













The Venetian Macao $ 67

$ 73

$ 297

$ (53) The Londoner Macao (23)

(34)

(84)

(184) The Parisian Macao (14)

(7)

(17)

(131) The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao 63

38

219

33 Sands Macao (17)

(18)

(69)

(76) Ferry Operations and Other (2)

(5)

(8)

(20) Macao Operations 74

47

338

(431)















Marina Bay Sands 177

144

448

383

$ 251

$ 191

$ 786

$ (48)















Adjusted Property EBITDA as a Percentage of Net Revenues













The Venetian Macao 24.6%

22.3%

23.6%



The Londoner Macao













The Parisian Macao













The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao 45.0%

33.3%

40.1%

12.5% Sands Macao













Ferry Operations and Other













Macao Operations 11.4%

7.0%

11.7%



















Marina Bay Sands 48.1%

41.7%

32.7%

30.4%















Total 24.9%

18.8%

18.6%





____________________

Note: The information for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, excludes the results of the Las Vegas Operating Properties, as they are classified as a discontinued operation held for sale. (1) Royalties were earned from foreign operations, which were previously included in the Las Vegas Operating Properties and will continue post-closing of the sale. (2) Intersegment eliminations include royalties and other intercompany services.







Exhibit 3 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation (In millions) (Unaudited)

The following is a reconciliation of Net Loss from Continuing Operations to Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA and Hold-Normalized Adjusted Property EBITDA:

















Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net loss from continuing operations $ (315)

$ (303)

$ (1,469)

$ (1,900) Add (deduct):













Income tax expense (benefit) 14

28

(5)

24 Loss on modification or early retirement of debt —

—

137

— Other (income) expense 12

10

31

(19) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized 152

147

621

523 Interest income (1)

(1)

(4)

(21) Loss on disposal or impairment of assets 9

11

27

73 Amortization of leasehold interests in land 14

14

56

55 Depreciation and amortization 266

252

1,041

997 Development expense 50

—

109

18 Pre-opening expense 4

5

19

19 Stock-based compensation (1) 4

5

12

15 Corporate expense 42

23

211

168 Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 251

$ 191

$ 786

$ (48)















Hold-normalized casino revenue (2) (15)

47







Hold-normalized casino expense (2) (2)

(22)







Consolidated Hold-Normalized Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 234

$ 216









____________________

Note: The information for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, excludes the results of the Las Vegas Operating Properties, as they are classified as a discontinued operation held for sale. (1) During the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, the company recorded stock-based compensation expense of $10 million and $8 million, respectively, of which $6 million and $3 million, respectively, is included in corporate expense on the company's condensed consolidated statements of operations. During the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, the company recorded stock-based compensation expense of $27 million and $27 million, respectively, of which $15 million and $12 million, respectively, is included in corporate expense on the company's condensed consolidated statements of operations. (2) See Exhibit 4.







Exhibit 4 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation (In millions) (Unaudited)

The following are reconciliations of Adjusted Property EBITDA to Hold-Normalized Adjusted Property EBITDA:

















Three Months Ended December 31, 2021





























Hold-Normalized

Adjusted

Hold-Normalized

Hold-Normalized

Adjusted

Property

Casino

Casino

Property

EBITDA

Revenue (1)

Expense (2)

EBITDA Macao Operations $ 74

$ 24

$ (9)

$ 89 Marina Bay Sands 177

(39)

7

145

$ 251

$ (15)

$ (2)

$ 234

































Three Months Ended December 31, 2020





























Hold-Normalized

Adjusted

Hold-Normalized

Hold-Normalized

Adjusted

Property

Casino

Casino

Property

EBITDA

Revenue (1)

Expense (2)

EBITDA Macao Operations $ 47

$ 44

$ (21)

$ 70 Marina Bay Sands 144

3

(1)

146

$ 191

$ 47

$ (22)

$ 216

____________________

Note: The information for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, excludes the results of the Las Vegas Operating Properties, as they are classified as a discontinued operation held for sale. (1) For Macao Operations and Marina Bay Sands, this represents the estimated incremental casino revenue related to Rolling Chip volume play that would have been earned or lost had the company's current period win percentage equaled 3.30%. This calculation will only be applied if the current period win percentage is outside the expected range of 3.15% to 3.45%. The prior year non-GAAP measurement for our Macao Operations and Marina Bay Sands has also been adjusted to conform to the current period presentation. These amounts have been offset by the estimated commissions paid and discounts and other incentives rebated directly or indirectly to customers. (2) Represents the estimated expenses (gaming taxes and bad debt expense) that would have been incurred or avoided on the casino revenue adjustment calculated in (1) above.







Exhibit 5 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)

The following is a reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to LVS to Adjusted Net Loss and Hold-Normalized Adjusted Net Loss:

















Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net loss attributable to LVS $ (123)

$ (299)

$ (961)

$ (1,685)















Pre-opening expense 4

5

19

19 Development expense 50

—

109

18 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets 9

11

27

73 Other (income) expense 12

10

31

(19) Loss on modification or early retirement of debt —

—

137

— (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (118)

73

(193)

243 Income tax impact on net income adjustments (1) 3

1

(11)

(4) Noncontrolling interest impact on net income adjustments (6)

(5)

(61)

(20) Adjusted net loss from continuing operations attributable to LVS $ (169)

$ (204)

$ (903)

$ (1,375)















Hold-normalized casino revenue (2) (15)

47







Hold-normalized casino expense (2) (2)

(22)







Income tax impact on hold adjustments (1) 5

—







Noncontrolling interest impact on hold adjustments (5)

(7)







Hold-normalized adjusted net loss from continuing operations attributable to LVS $ (186)

$ (186)























The following is a reconciliation of Diluted Loss per Share to Adjusted Loss per Diluted Share and Hold-Normalized Adjusted Loss per Diluted Share:

















Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Per diluted share of common stock:













Net loss attributable to LVS $ (0.17)

$ (0.40)

$ (1.26)

$ (2.21)















Pre-opening expense 0.01

0.01

0.02

0.03 Development expense 0.07

—

0.14

0.02 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets 0.01

0.01

0.04

0.11 Other (income) expense 0.02

0.01

0.04

(0.03) Loss on modification or early retirement of debt —

—

0.18

— (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (0.15)

0.10

(0.25)

0.32 Income tax impact on net income adjustments —

—

(0.01)

(0.01) Noncontrolling interest impact on net income adjustments (0.01)

—

(0.08)

(0.03) Adjusted loss per diluted share from continuing operations $ (0.22)

$ (0.27)

$ (1.18)

$ (1.80)















Hold-normalized casino revenue (0.02)

0.07







Hold-normalized casino expense —

(0.03)







Income tax impact on hold adjustments 0.01

—







Noncontrolling interest impact on hold adjustments (0.01)

(0.01)







Hold-normalized adjusted loss per diluted share from continuing operations $ (0.24)

$ (0.24)























Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 764

764

764

764

____________________

(1) The income tax impact for each adjustment is derived by applying the effective tax rate, including current and deferred income tax expense, based upon the jurisdiction and the nature of the adjustment. (2) See Exhibit 4.







Exhibit 6 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Casino Statistics:













The Venetian Macao:













Table games win per unit per day (1) $ 3,679

$ 4,349

$ 4,625

$ 2,729 Slot machine win per unit per day (2) $ 156

$ 219

$ 162

$ 129 Average number of table games 634

695

629

631 Average number of slot machines 1,368

884

1,216

954















The Londoner Macao:













Table games win per unit per day (1) $ 2,600

$ 2,248

$ 2,869

$ 1,840 Slot machine win per unit per day (2) $ 92

$ 111

$ 101

$ 119 Average number of table games 478

342

475

329 Average number of slot machines 1,155

545

998

563















The Parisian Macao:













Table games win per unit per day (1) $ 1,928

$ 3,464

$ 2,793

$ 2,409 Slot machine win per unit per day (2) $ 62

$ 143

$ 73

$ 105 Average number of table games 273

266

270

271 Average number of slot machines 1,066

768

960

776















The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao:













Table games win per unit per day (1) $ 6,506

$ 5,201

$ 7,544

$ 3,873 Slot machine win per unit per day (2) $ 46

$ (42)

$ 57

$ 91 Average number of table games 142

173

142

164 Average number of slot machines 167

18

117

52















Sands Macao:













Table games win per unit per day (1) $ 1,556

$ 1,954

$ 2,139

$ 2,004 Slot machine win per unit per day (2) $ 44

$ 80

$ 83

$ 88 Average number of table games 157

160

155

166 Average number of slot machines 695

551

608

549















Marina Bay Sands:













Table games win per unit per day (1) $ 3,828

$ 2,490

$ 3,262

$ 4,319 Slot machine win per unit per day (2) $ 649

$ 943

$ 756

$ 757 Average number of table games 514

604

549

605 Average number of slot machines 1,967

1,714

1,913

1,861















Las Vegas Operating Properties(3):













Table games win per unit per day (1) $ 4,965

$ 1,797

$ 3,913

$ 2,896 Slot machine win per unit per day (2) $ 614

$ 348

$ 555

$ 351 Average number of table games 190

194

188

199 Average number of slot machines 1,731

1,432

1,609

1,532

____________________

Note: These casino statistics exclude table games and slot machines shutdown due to social distancing measures or closure of the gaming facilities implemented as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (1) Table games win per unit per day is shown before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis. (2) Slot machine win per unit per day is shown before deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis. (3) The Las Vegas Operating Properties are classified as a discontinued operation held for sale.







Exhibit 7 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended







The Venetian Macao December 31,







(Dollars in millions) 2021

2020

$ Change

Change Revenues:













Casino $ 195

$ 243

$ (48)

(19.8)% Rooms 16

21

(5)

(23.8)% Food and Beverage 5

6

(1)

(16.7)% Mall 51

51

—

— % Convention, Retail and Other 5

6

(1)

(16.7)% Net Revenues $ 272

$ 327

$ (55)

(16.8)%















Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 67

$ 73

$ (6)

(8.2)% EBITDA Margin % 24.6%

22.3%





2.3 pts















Gaming Statistics













(Dollars in millions)





























Rolling Chip Volume $ 890

$ 1,209

$ (319)

(26.4)% Rolling Chip Win %(1) 3.36%

3.31%





0.05 pts















Non-Rolling Chip Drop $ 695

$ 975

$ (280)

(28.7)% Non-Rolling Chip Win % 26.6%

24.4%





2.2 pts















Slot Handle $ 466

$ 444

$ 22

5.0% Slot Hold % 4.2%

4.0%





0.2 pts















Hotel Statistics





























Occupancy % 44.2%

49.3%





(5.1) pts Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 156

$ 167

$ (11)

(6.6)% Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) $ 69

$ 82

$ (13)

(15.9)%

____________________

Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2020 and 2021. Rooms utilized to house team members due to travel restrictions were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above. (1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).







Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended







The Londoner Macao December 31,







(Dollars in millions) 2021

2020

$ Change

Change Revenues:













Casino $ 92

$ 63

$ 29

46.0% Rooms 21

13

8

61.5% Food and Beverage 8

5

3

60.0% Mall 13

13

—

— % Convention, Retail and Other 5

1

4

400.0% Net Revenues $ 139

$ 95

$ 44

46.3%















Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (23)

$ (34)

$ 11

(32.4)% EBITDA Margin %





























Gaming Statistics













(Dollars in millions)





























Rolling Chip Volume $ 759

$ —

$ 759



Rolling Chip Win %(1) 2.60%



























Non-Rolling Chip Drop $ 408

$ 291

$ 117

40.2% Non-Rolling Chip Win % 23.2%

24.3%





(1.1) pts















Slot Handle $ 254

$ 118

$ 136

115.3% Slot Hold % 3.9%

4.7%





(0.8) pts















Hotel Statistics





























Occupancy % 41.5%

22.2%





19.3 pts Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 166

$ 151

$ 15

9.9% Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) $ 69

$ 34

$ 35

102.9%

____________________

Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2020 and 2021. Rooms utilized for government quarantine purposes and to house team members due to travel restrictions were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above. (1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).







Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended







The Parisian Macao December 31,







(Dollars in millions) 2021

2020

$ Change

Change Revenues:













Casino $ 41

$ 69

$ (28)

(40.6)% Rooms 13

15

(2)

(13.3)% Food and Beverage 4

5

(1)

(20.0)% Mall 9

11

(2)

(18.2)% Convention, Retail and Other —

1

(1)

(100.0)% Net Revenues $ 67

$ 101

$ (34)

(33.7)%















Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (14)

$ (7)

$ (7)

100.0% EBITDA Margin %





























Gaming Statistics













(Dollars in millions)





























Rolling Chip Volume $ 181

$ 534

$ (353)

(66.1)% Rolling Chip Win %(1) (4.77)%

(1.40)%





(3.37) pts















Non-Rolling Chip Drop $ 242

$ 404

$ (162)

(40.1)% Non-Rolling Chip Win % 23.5%

22.8%





0.7 pts















Slot Handle $ 167

$ 268

$ (101)

(37.7)% Slot Hold % 3.6%

3.8%





(0.2) pts















Hotel Statistics





























Occupancy % 50.8%

50.0%





0.8 pts Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 119

$ 132

$ (13)

(9.8)% Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) $ 60

$ 66

$ (6)

(9.1)%

____________________

Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2020 and 2021. Rooms utilized to house team members due to travel restrictions were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above. (1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).







Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended







The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao December 31,







(Dollars in millions) 2021

2020

$ Change

Change Revenues:













Casino $ 65

$ 58

$ 7

12.1% Rooms 11

11

—

— % Food and Beverage 5

5

—

— % Mall 59

40

19

47.5% Net Revenues $ 140

$ 114

$ 26

22.8%















Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 63

$ 38

$ 25

65.8% EBITDA Margin % 45.0%

33.3%





11.7 pts















Gaming Statistics













(Dollars in millions)





























Rolling Chip Volume $ 386

$ 1,070

$ (684)

(63.9)% Rolling Chip Win %(1) 1.97%

1.76%





0.21 pts















Non-Rolling Chip Drop $ 265

$ 274

$ (9)

(3.3)% Non-Rolling Chip Win % 29.1%

23.3%





5.8 pts















Slot Handle $ 13

$ —

$ 13



Slot Hold % 5.3%



























Hotel Statistics





























Occupancy % 43.9%

42.0%





1.9 pts Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 437

$ 449

$ (12)

(2.7)% Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) $ 192

$ 189

$ 3

1.6%

____________________

Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2020 and 2021. Rooms utilized to house team members due to travel restrictions were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above. (1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).







Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended







Sands Macao December 31,







(Dollars in millions) 2021

2020

$ Change

Change Revenues:













Casino $ 21

$ 27

$ (6)

(22.2)% Rooms 3

3

—

— % Food and Beverage 1

2

(1)

(50.0)% Net Revenues $ 25

$ 32

$ (7)

(21.9)%















Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (17)

$ (18)

$ 1

(5.6)% EBITDA Margin %





























Gaming Statistics













(Dollars in millions)





























Rolling Chip Volume $ 120

$ 506

$ (386)

(76.3)% Rolling Chip Win %(1) 3.65%

1.15%





2.50 pts















Non-Rolling Chip Drop $ 91

$ 127

$ (36)

(28.3)% Non-Rolling Chip Win % 19.8%

18.1%





1.7 pts















Slot Handle $ 140

$ 129

$ 11

8.5% Slot Hold % 2.0%

3.1%





(1.1) pts















Hotel Statistics





























Occupancy % 67.0%

69.6%





(2.6) pts Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 139

$ 141

$ (2)

(1.4)% Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) $ 93

$ 98

$ (5)

(5.1)%

____________________

Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2020 and 2021. Rooms utilized to house team members due to travel restrictions were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above. (1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).







Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended







Marina Bay Sands December 31,







(Dollars in millions) 2021

2020

$ Change

Change Revenues:













Casino $ 237

$ 229

$ 8

3.5% Rooms 40

36

4

11.1% Food and Beverage 28

32

(4)

(12.5)% Mall 49

39

10

25.6% Convention, Retail and Other 14

9

5

55.6% Net Revenues $ 368

$ 345

$ 23

6.7%















Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 177

$ 144

$ 33

22.9% EBITDA Margin % 48.1%

41.7%





6.4 pts















Gaming Statistics













(Dollars in millions)





























Rolling Chip Volume $ 1,318

$ 1,257

$ 61

4.9% Rolling Chip Win %(1) 6.32%

3.09%





3.23 pts















Non-Rolling Chip Drop $ 814

$ 556

$ 258

46.4% Non-Rolling Chip Win % 12.0%

17.9%





(5.9) pts















Slot Handle $ 2,876

$ 3,315

$ (439)

(13.2)% Slot Hold % 4.1%

4.5%





(0.4) pts















Hotel Statistics (2)





























Occupancy % 79.1%

69.0%





10.1pts Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 259

$ 229

$ 30

13.1% Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) $ 205

$ 158

$ 47

29.7%

____________________

Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2020 and 2021. Rooms utilized for government quarantine purposes were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above. (1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis). (2) During the three months ended December 31, 2021, total available rooms decreased 16% compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020, primarily due to rooms under construction for renovation purposes.







Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data - Discontinued Operation Held for Sale (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended







Las Vegas Operating Properties(1) December 31,







(Dollars in millions) 2021

2020

$ Change

Change Revenues:













Casino $ 139

$ 53

$ 86

162.3% Rooms 160

41

119

290.2% Food and Beverage 90

22

68

309.1% Convention, Retail and Other(2) 54

15

39

260.0% Net Revenues $ 443

$ 131

$ 312

238.2%















Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 154

$ (50)

$ 204



EBITDA Margin % 34.8%



























Gaming Statistics













(Dollars in millions)





























Table Games Drop $ 493

$ 289

$ 204

70.6% Table Games Win %(3) 17.6%

11.1%





6.5 pts















Slot Handle $ 1,148

$ 569

$ 579

101.8% Slot Hold % 8.5%

8.1%





0.4 pts















Hotel Statistics





























Occupancy % 100.3%

43.9%





56.4 pts Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 247

$ 185

$ 62

33.5% Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) $ 247

$ 81

$ 166

204.9%

____________________

Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2020. Rooms within the property's Venezia tower and Palazzo tower that were closed during the three months ended December 31, 2020, were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above. (1) In March 2021, LVS entered into definitive agreements to sell its Las Vegas real property and operations and as a result have been classified as a discontinued operation held for sale. (2) Prior year amounts have been adjusted to conform to the current period presentation, which excludes intercompany royalties as these will continue post-closing of the sale. See Exhibit 2. (3) This compares to our expected Baccarat win percentage of 18.0% to 26.0% and our expected non-Baccarat win percentage of 16.0% to 24.0% (calculated before discounts).







Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data - Asian Retail Mall Operations (Unaudited)



For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

TTM December 31,

2021 (Dollars in millions except per square foot data) Gross

Revenue(1)

Operating

Profit

Operating

Profit

Margin

Gross Leasable

Area (sq. ft.)

Occupancy % at End of

Period

Tenant Sales

Per Sq. Ft.(2) Shoppes at Venetian $ 50

$ 45

90.0%

814,784

79.7%

$ 1,348























Shoppes at Four Seasons





















Luxury Retail 43

41

95.3%

125,466

100.0%

9,150 Other Stores 16

15

93.8%

118,742

88.2%

2,700 Total 59

56

94.9%

244,208

94.3%

6,300























Shoppes at Londoner(3) 13

10

76.9%

532,175

54.4%

1,462























Shoppes at Parisian 9

8

88.9%

296,322

74.5%

648























Total Cotai Strip in Macao 131

119

90.8%

1,887,489

73.7%

2,154























The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands 49

43

87.8%

622,362

98.2%

1,614























Total $ 180

$ 162

90.0%

2,509,851

79.7%

$ 1,991

____________________

Note: This table excludes the results of our mall operations at Sands Macao. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, tenants were provided rent concessions of $8 million at our Macao properties and $4 million at Marina Bay Sands. (1) Gross revenue figures are net of intersegment revenue eliminations. (2) Tenant sales per square foot reflect sales from tenants only after the tenant has been open for a period of 12 months. (3) The Shoppes at Londoner will feature more than 600,000 square feet of gross leasable area at completion of all phases of the renovation, rebranding and expansion to The Londoner Macao.

