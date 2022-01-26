MFA Financial, Inc. Included in 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) today announced that it is one of 418 companies across 45 countries and regions to join the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

The 2022 GEI expands globally to represent 45 countries and regions, including firms headquartered in Colombia and Uruguay for the first time. Member companies represent a variety of sectors, including financials, technology and utilities, which collectively have the highest company representation in the index.

"We are pleased to observe that MFA's commitment to equality and advancing women in the workplace has once again been recognized by the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index," stated Craig L. Knutson, Chief Executive Officer and President of MFA Financial. "Gender equality is a core part of our commitment to instill a culture that is diverse and inclusive, so that we can continue to attract and retain the best possible talent, act as a responsible employer and deliver value to our shareholders. We are pleased to be named alongside other trailblazing businesses that share similar values as MFA Financial."

"We are proud to recognize MFA Financial and the other 417 companies included in the 2022 GEI for their commitment to transparency and setting a new standard in gender-related data reporting," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. "Even though the threshold for inclusion in the GEI has risen, the member list continues to grow. This is a testament that more companies are working to improve upon their gender-related metrics, fostering more opportunity for diverse talent to succeed in their organizations."

MFA Financial submitted a social survey created by Bloomberg, in collaboration with subject matter experts globally. Those included on this year's index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies.

Both the survey and the GEI are voluntary and have no associated costs. Bloomberg collected this data for reference purposes only. The index is not ranked. While all public companies are encouraged to disclose supplemental gender data for their company's investment profile on the Bloomberg Terminal®, those that have a market capitalization of USD 1 billion are eligible for inclusion in the Index.

USD 1 billion

For more information on the GEI and how to submit information for next year's index visit: https://www.bloomberg.com/professional/sustainable-finance/.

. Bloomberg clients can access the GEI at {BGEI Index DES

}.

For more information on Bloomberg's sustainable finance solutions, including the GEI, please visit: https://www.bloomberg.com/professional/sustainable-finance/.

MFA Financial has a history of enhancing diversity and equality across the organization. In 2016, the company started W@M (Women at MFA), which since inception has hosted or sponsored over 25 events focused on helping women advance in the workplace and network among their peers. In 2019, MFA partnered with Empowership and launched an additional initiative to support and develop its high potential women. For the last three years, MFA Financial has been recognized as a "Winning Company" by 2020 Women on Boards (rebranded in 2021 as 50/50 Women on Boards). MFA was proud to sponsor this organization in 2020. MFA's Board of Directors is comprised of eight directors, seven of whom are independent and three of whom are women.

About MFA Financial, Inc.

MFA Financial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities and residential whole loans.

About Bloomberg:

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision- makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company's strength – delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately – is the core of Bloomberg Professional Services. For more information, visit www.bloomberg.com or request a demo.

