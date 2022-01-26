Snowden Lane Partners Selects the ComplianceEdge Trade Surveillance and Account Monitoring Solution from InvestEdge

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Snowden Lane Partners, a hybrid Broker-Dealer and Registered Investment Advisor financial services firm based in New York City, has gone live with the ComplianceEdge Trade Surveillance and Account Monitoring solution from InvestEdge. InvestEdge Inc., is a leading provider of innovative advisor and compliance solutions to over 100 wealth management firms.

As an independent wealth advisory firm, Snowden Lane Partners required a compliance and sales practice management solution that supported the investment recommendations and advice they provide to their wealth customers. System speed and ability to cover Snowden's product master were key features they were looking for in the ComplianceEdge product. Snowden was also looking to reduce the large number of false positives and configure rules for both brokerage and advisory accounts. Snowden Lane Partners use Pershing LLC for clearing and custody, therefore finding a compliance solution with deep integration was the goal to enable and support efficient workflow. The interface between Pershing and ComplianceEdge provides the most detailed and accurate clearing and custody data to the rules engine and trade blotter, eliminating false positives and providing representative and trade information directly in each alert. "We are extremely pleased with the ComplianceEdge solution, which has so far proven to be an incredibly well-designed product. The implementation process has been exceptional, allowing a seamless transition from our legacy vendor," says Richard West, General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer of Snowden Lane Partners.

"We were excited about the opportunity to partner with such a prestigious firm. Fit and alignment is key to successful long-term relationships; Snowden Lane Partners value loyalty, partnership, and social responsibility, each day we try to hold ourselves to those same uncompromising standards." says Jeffrey Cowley, President of InvestEdge

About InvestEdge, Inc.

InvestEdge's ComplianceEdge solution is the industry's first investment management compliance solution to support surveillance, monitoring, and reviews for brokerage, advisory, and fiduciary accounts. Built on a portfolio management platform ComplianceEdge minimizes investment firms regulatory risk when working with the OCC, FDIC, FINRA, SEC, and State Insurance Regulators. Learn more about ComplianceEdge .

About Snowden Lane Partners

Snowden Lane is a nationally branded, open-architecture, hybrid registered investment advisor and broker-dealer that provides wealth advisory services to high net-worth individuals, families, and institutional clients. Snowden Lane is headquartered in New York City and operates an SEC registered investment adviser and a broker-dealer. Snowden Lane provides a multi-custodian, multi-currency platform, with aggregated performance reporting and leading analytical tools for clients and advisors. It further provides full operational, finance, compliance, human resources, and financial advisor transition support to its financial advisors.

