Tobii Dynavox partners with Tencent's Sogou to empower people with disabilities in China

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tobii Dynavox, the global leader in assistive technology for communication, has entered a strategic partnership with the Tencent-owned subsidiary Sogou to enable users of its Sogou Input Method to control computers by using just the eyes. It marks a significant advancement in accessibility for people with disabilities in China.

Sogou Input Method is a revolutionary Chinese-language input method which captures Chinese phrases on the Internet and allows effective information input on computers based on an AI prediction engine. It is the most popular input method in China and has over 600 million users.

Using Tobii Dynavox software TD Control, it is now possible to leverage Sogou Input Method to control computers with the eyes in Mandarin, the most widely used language in China. Tobii Dynavox communication aids that can be used for this are the speech-generating device I-Series and the compact eye tracker PCEye, that can be mounted on Windows-based laptops and desktop screens. The ability to control Sogou Input Method with the eyes has been added free of charge for TD Control users.

Partnering with globally renowned companies providing widely used platforms is a key part of Tobii Dynavox's strategy to offer solutions on the technical platforms of choice for users all over the world. It's also imperative to improving knowledge of the tools available to people with disabilities. The partnership with Sogou follows previously announced partnerships with Microsoft, Apple and Google.

"We are extremely proud to offer life-changing communication aids to the millions of people living with disabilities in China," said Fredrik Ruben, CEO of Tobii Dynavox. "Partnering with Tencent's Sogou, enables us to provide users with an intuitive and effective way to communicate by using just their eyes. At Tobii Dynavox, we are committed to helping people with disabilities to do what they once did or never thought possible, to improve their quality of life."

"Tencent's Sogou Input Method has always attached great importance to the construction of information barrier-free," said Tiger Qie, Corporate Vice President of Tencent. "We are very pleased to partner with Tobii Dynavox to improve accessibility and inclusion for millions of people in China. It demonstrates our commitment to utilizing the power of technology for social good. Joining forces with the market leader within assistive technology for communication allows us to create more changes to people's lives."

Today, there are 50 million people globally with disabilities who need a communications aid to be able to communicate, and 12 million people under such conditions are estimated to be living in China. According to the Chinese State Council circular, China will focus on ensuring equal rights for people with disabilities, as well as their well-being and self-development, as part of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) period.

