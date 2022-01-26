Trailer Released for Hollywood-Produced Film About Adoption

EVANSTON, Ill., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cradle has released the trailer for a 45-minute film, Stories from the Red Couch, which will debut their 99th Anniversary Livestream Fundraising event on Saturday, February 26, 2022, 7:00 pm CST. The Cradle is a nonprofit, licensed child welfare agency. For their anniversary event, they've partnered with Hollywood producer and Cradle adoptive parent Dan Lanigan to capture 99 years of the organization's work through emotional, inspiring stories of adoption. Lanigan most recently produced and starred in the Disney+ series Prop Culture and has worked on the series Mystery Science Theater 3000, The Return, and The West Texas Investors Club.

"Every person whose life has been touched by adoption has a powerful story, but very rarely do they have an opportunity to tell them in such a visible way and rarely are they treated with such care," says Jason Friedman, president and CEO of The Cradle. "We are deeply grateful to Dan and his creative team at Cinema Relics Production for bringing these incredible stories to light."

During Stories from the Red Couch, 10 adoptive families return to a red couch located in The Cradle lobby, to share their emotional, complex, inspiring experiences.

"Upon placement, newly formed families take their first photo together on the red couch," Friedman says. "It has become an enduring symbol of love and connection for Cradle families."

The Cradle is encouraging anyone with a connection to or interest in adoption to register for the free live screening. Viewers are also encouraged to hold watch parties (as safety permits and with COVID-19 safety measures in place) or watch the film together virtually.

TRAILER ON YOUTUBE: Youtube.com/TheCradle

REGISTER TO WATCH ONLINE: Registration is free at redcouch.cradle.org. There will be opportunities to donate during the event.

ABOUT THE CRADLE: The Cradle is a nonprofit, licensed child welfare agency providing adoption services, counseling and educational support. Since opening in 1923, The Cradle has facilitated over 16,000 domestic and international adoptions and has been at the forefront of open adoption, African American infant adoption and LGBTQ+ placements. The Cradle is the only adoption agency in the country with an on-site nursery. Learn more at Cradle.org or call 847-475-5800.

