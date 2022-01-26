Venbrook Names Jack Reddy Chief Human Resources Officer

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Venbrook Group, LLC ("Venbrook") , one of the largest independent insurance solutions and services firms in the U.S., today announced the appointment of Jack Reddy as Chief Human Resources Officer. With three decades of HR leadership and experience across aligned industries, Reddy will oversee Venbrook's workforce strategy, workplace culture and engagement, and strengthening talent recruitment.

Reddy joins Venbrook after serving as a senior HR executive for several organizations including Yellowstone Forever, Royal & Sun Alliance, Argo Group International, and Crum & Forster Insurance Company. With experience in every aspect of human capital management, including employee relations, performance management, leadership development, mergers and acquisitions, and change management, Reddy will be tasked with building robust HR programs that attract and engage new and existing talent as Venbrook continues its trajectory of acquisitions and spree of new hires.

"I couldn't be more excited to support the Venbrook team into its next phase of growth," said Reddy. "In my experience, great employees are always behind a great roster of clients and I can't wait to help coach existing employees and attract new ones to this terrific company."

"Jack is joining Venbrook at a pivotal time when we need to shape our workplace culture and create a strong leadership structure," said Jason D. Turner, Venbrook founder and CEO. "As we continue to expand with more acquisitions and partnerships, he is the right person to help us strategically build a talent pool and workforce that will help us reach our goals, all while fostering the Venbrook culture and reinforcing our values while we grow. All of us at Venbrook welcome and look forward to working with Jack."

About Venbrook®

Venbrook Group, LLC is a holdings company with subsidiaries engaged in retail broking, wholesale broking, programs, and claims services. Venbrook caters to a national client base across myriad industries with divergent needs. Venbrook's team of experts and industry specialists' partner with their clients to manage their risks, create security, promote growth and add value by delivering best-in-class insurance products and programs.

Venbrook continues to build partnerships to expand its insurance platform while investing in its infrastructure and talent. Venbrook is headquartered in Los Angeles with various locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.venbrook.com .

