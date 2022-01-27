The Bank of Princeton Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2021 Results

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of Princeton (the "Bank") (NASDAQ: BPRN) today reported its unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The Bank reported net income of $6.2 million, or $0.92 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $5.9 million, or $0.88 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2021, and net income of $4.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in net income, when compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021, was primarily due to a reduction of $900 thousand in the provision for loan loss, and a $149 thousand increase in non-interest income, partially offset by $414 thousand increase in non-interest expense and by a $268 thousand increase in income tax expense. The increase in net income, when comparing it to the three months ended December 31, 2020, was primarily due to an increase in net interest income of $2.4 million, a $1.4 million decrease in the provision for loan losses and a $297 thousand increase in non-interest income, partially offset by a $1.1 million increase in non-interest expense and a $948 thousand increase in income tax expenses.

Highlights for the quarter-ended December 31, 2021 are as follows:

The Bank completed its 2021 stock buyback program during the fourth quarter by purchasing an additional 112,597 shares of common stock at a weighted average price of $30.23 .

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $2.4 million or 17.9% over the same period in 2020.

The Bank decreased its cost of funds on deposits by 34 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2021 from the same period in 2020.

The Bank's efficiency ratio decreased to 50.4% for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 52.6% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans continues to be low at 0.09% as of December 31, 2021 compared to 0.12% at December 31, 2020 and compared to 0.16% at September 30, 2021 .

President/CEO Edward Dietzler stated that, "The Bank finished up 2021 with a very strong performance overall, including a 63% improvement over last year's net income, along with strong loan growth after backing out the reduction in the Payroll Protection Program loans, and deposit growth."

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $1.69 billion at December 31, 2021, an increase of $83.3 million, or 5.2% when compared to $1.60 billion at the end of 2020. The primary reason for the increase in total assets was an increase in cash and cash equivalents of approximately $81.3 million, and a $25.5 million increase in available-for-sale securities, partially offset by a decrease of $28.9 million in net loans. The decreases in net loans primarily consisted of a $96.1 million decrease in Payroll Protection Program ("PPP") loans due to loan payoffs and the federal government's termination of the program, a decrease of $41.0 million in commercial real estate loans and a $20.5 million decrease in residential loans and home equity/consumer loans, partially offset by an increase of $140.6 million in construction loans during the twelve month period covered.

Total deposits at December 31, 2021 increased by $78.9 million, or 5.8%, when compared to December 31, 2020, primarily due to loan proceeds maintained in non-interest demand accounts from customers who received PPP loans, and stimulus payments to individuals under the American Rescue Plan Act, as well as growth from new branches added during the third quarter of 2020. When comparing deposit products between the two periods, non-interest checking increased $70.9 million, savings increased $46.6 million and money markets increased $67.8 million. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in interest-bearing demand accounts of $29.7 million, primarily consisting of municipal deposits, and a decrease of $76.7 million in certificates of deposit. In addition, the Bank had no outstanding borrowings at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020.

Total stockholders' equity at December 31, 2021 increased $7.8 million or 3.7% when compared to the end of 2020. This increase was primarily due to the $22.5 million of earnings recorded during the twelve months of 2021, offset by the $10.0 million of common stock repurchased, the $4.4 million of cash dividends paid during the period, and the $952 thousand decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive income on the available-for-sale investment portfolio related to an increase in the treasury interest rate yield curve. The Bank completed its 2021 stock buyback program during the fourth quarter and in total repurchased 339,788 shares of common stock at a total cost of $10.0 million and a weighted average cost of $29.53 per share. The ratio of equity to total assets at December 31, 2021 and at December 31, 2020, was $12.8% and 13.0%, respectively.

Asset Quality

At December 31, 2021, non-performing assets were $1.4 million, a decrease of $262 thousand, or 15.6%, when compared to the amount at December 31, 2020. This decrease at December 31, 2021 from December 31, 2020 was primarily due to the removal of three loans totaling $1.2 million offset by one new loan totaling $766 thousand that was classified as non-performing, along with the addition of an other real estate owned property valued at $226 thousand. Troubled debt restructurings ("TDR") totaled $6.9 million at December 31, 2021 and $8.6 million at December 31, 2020. Three TDR loans totaling $6.1 million are performing to their agreed upon terms and the remaining one loan remained in non-accrual status as of December 31, 2021.

As part of the Bank's commitment to provide assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank agreed to defer either the principal portion or both principal and interest payments for its customers who requested the deferral and were not delinquent prior to the government shut down. The Bank has seen a favorable trend as a vast majority of customers have returned to their regular payment schedule. As of December 31, 2021, the Bank had remaining 1 loan that was modified totaling $9.0 million, compared to 14 loans (consisting of nine borrowers) that were modified totaling $45.0 million at December 31, 2020, and 240 loans totaling $263.5 million originally approved for such deferment and reported as of June 30, 2020. Under current accounting guidance, these loans are not required to be classified as TDRs.

Review of Quarterly Financial Results

Net-interest income was $16.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $16.1 million for the third quarter of 2021 and to $13.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease from the previous quarter was a result of a decrease in interest income, partially offset by a $134 thousand, or 8.7%, decrease in interest paid on liabilities, partially resulting from a 5 basis points reduction in the rate on interest bearing deposits. Interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 included an approximately $1.4 million in accelerated accretion attributable to deferred fees received from PPP loans, due to the U.S. government forgiving the debt and paying off the loans. The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 3.96%, decreasing 12 basis points when compared to the third quarter of 2021. This decrease was primarily due to a 16 basis points reduction in the yield on the earning assets, partially offset by a reduction of 5 basis points in total interest cost of funds. When comparing the three month periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, net interest income increased $2.4 million, which was primarily due to an increase in interest income of $1.6 million caused by a $118.9 million increase in interest earning assets aided by a reduction in interest expense of $876 thousand. The reduction in interest expense was attributable to a decline of 34 basis points in the rate paid on its interest-bearing liabilities. For the twelve month period ended December 31, 2021, net interest income was $62.6 million, an increase of $13.8 million, or 28.1%, over 2020. This increase was due a $7.6 million increase in interest earned on earning assets and a $6.2 million decline in interest expense. For the twelve month period ended December 31, 2021, the average outstanding balance of earning assets increased by $127.0 million and average outstanding interest-bearing liabilities increased $57.1 million. The total rate on average interest-bearing liabilities, which includes non-interest-bearing deposits, for the three month periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 was 0.38% and 0.68%, respectively. For the twelve month periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 the total rate on average interest-bearing liabilities was 0.47% and 0.98%, respectively.

The provision for credit losses was $300 thousand for the three month period ended December 31, 2021. The comparable amounts were $1.2 million and $1.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. The primary reasons for the provision for credit losses for the fourth and third quarters of 2021 were charge-offs in the amounts of $245 thousand and $821 thousand, respectively. The primary reason for the provision in the fourth quarter of 2020 was due to charge-offs recorded in the period. As of December 31, 2021, the Bank did not apply any qualitative factors to the loans originated from PPP, based on the U.S government's guarantee and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Securities Act requirement to classify these loans at 0% in determining risk-based capital ratio. The coverage rate of allowance for credit losses to period end loans was 1.24% (excluding PPP loans, the coverage ratio was 1.32%) at December 31, 2021, compared to 1.18% (excluding PPP loans, the coverage ratio was 1.35%) at December 31, 2020, which reflects management's assessment of the credit quality in the loan portfolio.

At December 31, 2021, the Bank's concentration in the loan portfolio associated with the segments management believes could be affected by the pandemic: restaurants and hotels totaled $23.9 million and $45.9 million, respectively.

Total non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $297 thousand, or 25.4%, to $1.5 million when compared to the same period in 2020. This increase was primarily due to a $371 thousand increase in loan fees and a $45 thousand increase in deposit fees earned. Total non-interest income when comparing fourth quarter of 2021 to third quarter of 2021 increased $149 thousand, primarily due to $121 thousand increase in loans fees and a $20 thousand increase in deposit fees earned. For the twelve month period ended December 31, 2021, non-interest income decreased $140 thousand, or 2.9%, from the 2020 twelve month period, primarily due to a $564 thousand gain on the sale of investment securities available-for sale recorded in the 2020 period.

Total non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $1.1 million, or 13.3%, when compared to the same period in 2020. This increase was primarily due to an increase in additional operating cost associated with the Bank's branch expansion strategy. When comparing the quarter ended December 31, 2021 to the immediately prior quarter, non-interest expense increased $414 thousand, or 4.8%, primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits expense, occupancy and equipment expenses, and OREO expenses. For the twelve month period ended December 31, 2021, non-interest expense was $34.5 million, compared to $31.1 million for the same period in 2020. This increase was primarily due to an increase in additional operating costs associated with the Bank's branch expansion strategy.

For the three month period ended December 31, 2021, the Bank recorded an income tax expense of $2.0 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 24.6%, compared to an income tax expense of $1.8 million resulting in an effective tax rate of 22.8% for the three month period ended September 30, 2021, and compared to an income tax expense of $1.1 million resulting in an effective tax rate of 20.7% for the three month period ended December 31, 2020. During the third quarter of 2020, the New Jersey Governor signed a law extending and retroactively increasing New Jersey's corporation business tax surtax by 1.0% to 2.5%. The effective tax rate for the fourth and third quarters 2021 were impacted by the level of tax-free income against the level of taxable earnings. For the twelve month periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, the income tax expense was $6.7 million (effective tax rate of 23.0%) and $3.5 million (effective tax rate of 20.2%), respectively.

COVID-19

The full impact of the coronavirus continues to evolve as of the date of this press release. As such, it is uncertain as to the full magnitude that the pandemic will have on the Bank's financial condition, liquidity, and future results of operations.

The Bank continues to work closely with its loan customers to educate and guide them on their options for financial assistance, including possible payment relief through deferral and waived fees. The Bank continues to endeavor to provide a fast and flexible response to the quickly changing circumstances.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton is a community bank founded in 2007. The Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered commercial bank with 19 branches in New Jersey, including three in Princeton and others in Bordentown, Browns Mills, Chesterfield, Cream Ridge, Deptford, Hamilton, Lakewood, Lambertville, Lawrenceville, Monroe, New Brunswick, Pennington, Piscataway, Princeton Junction, Quakerbridge and Sicklerville. There are also four branches in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area. The Bank of Princeton is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC").

Forward-Looking Statements

The Bank of Princeton may from time to time make written or oral "forward-looking statements," including statements contained in the Bank's filings with the FDIC, in its reports to stockholders and in other communications by the Bank (including this press release), which are made in good faith by the Bank pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, such as statements of the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Bank's control). The following factors, among others, could cause the Bank's financial performance to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements: the extent of the adverse impact of the current global coronavirus outbreak on our customers, prospects and business, including related shortage of goods, as well as the impact of any future pandemics or other natural disasters; civil unrest, rioting, acts or threats of terrorism, or actions taken by the local, state and Federal governments in response to such events, which could impact business and economic conditions in our market area, the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Bank conducts operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; market volatility; the value of the Bank's products and services as perceived by actual and prospective customers, including the features, pricing and quality compared to competitors' products and services; the willingness of customers to substitute competitors' products and services for the Bank's products and services; credit risk associated with the Bank's lending activities; risks relating to the real estate market and the Bank's real estate collateral; the impact of changes in applicable laws and regulations and requirements arising out of our supervision by banking regulators; other regulatory requirements applicable to the Bank; and the timing and nature of the regulatory response to any applications filed by the Bank; technological changes; acquisitions; changes in consumer spending and saving habits; those risks set forth in the Bank's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 under the heading "Risk Factors," and the success of the Bank at managing the risks involved in the foregoing.

The Bank cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. The Bank does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Bank, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

The Bank of Princeton Summary Statements of Financial Condition Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data)







































Dec 31, 2021 vs Dec 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2021 vs Dec 31, 2020





Dec 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020





$ Change

% Change

























ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 158,716

$ 77,429





$ 81,287

105.0%

Securities available for sale taxable

51,690

25,112





26,578

105.8%

Securities available for sale tax exempt

49,468

50,516





(1,048)

-2.1%

Securities held to maturity

208

215





(7)

-3.3%

Loans receivable, net of deferred fees

1,335,163

1,363,486





(28,323)

-2.1%

Allowance for loan losses

(16,620)

(16,027)





(593)

3.7%

Goodwill

8,853

8,853





-

0.0%

Core deposit intangible

2,393

3,036





(643)

-21.2%

Other assets

97,811

90,218





7,593

8.4%

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,687,682

$ 1,602,838





$ 84,844

5.3%









-





































LIABILITIES





















Non interest checking

$ 286,247

$ 215,381





$ 70,866

32.9%

Interest checking

259,022

288,769





(29,747)

-10.3%

Savings

225,579

178,932





46,647

26.1%

Money market

373,075

305,290





67,785

22.2%

Time deposits over $250,000

33,741

67,924





(34,183)

-50.3%

Other time deposits

268,479

310,970





(42,491)

-13.7%

Total Deposits

1,446,143

1,367,266





78,877

5.8%

Borrowings

-

-





-

0.0%

Other liabilities

24,961

26,754





(1,793)

-6.7%

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,471,104

1,394,020





77,084

5.5%

























STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Common stock

34,098

33,949





149

0.4%

Paid-in capital

80,205

79,708





497

0.6%

Treasury Stock

(10,032)

-





(10,032)

0.0%

Retained earnings

111,468

93,370





18,098

19.4%

Accumulated other comprehensive income

839

1,791





(952)

-53.2%

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

216,578

208,818





7,760

3.7%

























TOTAL LIABILITIES





















AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,687,682

$ 1,602,838





$ 84,844

5.3%

























Book value per common share

$ 33.42

$ 30.75





$ 2.67

8.7%

Tangible book value per common share1

$ 31.69

$ 29.00





$ 2.69

9.3%

























1Refer to non-gaap disclosure for explanation (see definition on the last page of this document).

































The Bank of Princeton













Loan/Deposit Tables













(unaudited)





























Loan receivable, net at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 were comprised of the following:





































December 31,

December 31,









2021

2020









(Dollars in thousands)





Commercial real estate

$ 771,028

$ 812,043





Commercial and industrial

29,677

40,597





Construction

403,680

263,032





Residential first-lien mortgages

48,638

66,857





Home equity / consumer

7,685

9,929





PPP (SBA loans) Phase I

6,641

175,878





PPP (SBA loans) Phase II

73,099

-





Total loans

1,340,448

1,368,336





Deferred fees and costs, net

(5,285)

(4,850)





Allowance for loan losses

(16,620)

(16,027)





Loans, net

$ 1,318,543

$ 1,347,459





































The components of deposits at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 were as follows:























December 31,

December 31,









2021

2020









(Dollars in thousands)





Demand, non-interest-bearing checking

$ 286,247

$ 215,381





Demand, interest-bearing

259,022

288,769





Savings

225,579

178,932





Money Markets

373,075

305,290





Time deposits

302,220

378,894





Total Deposits

$ 1,446,143

$ 1,367,266







The Bank of Princeton













Consolidated Statements of Operations













(unaudited)



















Three Months Ended December 31,











2021

2020

$ Change

% Change





(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Interest and Dividend Income



































Loans and fees $ 16,861

$ 15,379

$ 1,482

9.6%

Available-for-Sale debt securities:

















Taxable 194

103

91

88.3%



Tax-exempt 295

321

(26)

-8.1%

Held-to-Maturity debt securities 3

2

1

50.0%

Other interest and dividend income 58

48

10

20.8%























Total Interest and Dividends 17,411

15,853

1,558

9.8%





















Interest expense





































Deposits 1,411

2,287

(876)

-38.3%



Borrowings -

-

-

N/A























Total Interest Expense 1,411

2,287

(876)

-38.3%























Net Interest Income 16,000

13,566

2,434

17.9%



















Provision for Loan Losses 300

1,650

(1,350)

-81.8%



















Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 15,700

11,916

3,784

31.8%



















Non-Interest income



































Gain on sale of securities available for sale,net -

17

(17)

-100.0%

Income from bank-owned life insurance 290

281

9

3.2%

Fees and service charges 473

428

45

10.5%

Loan fees, including prepayment penalities 757

386

371

96.1%

Other (53)

58

(111)

-191.4%























Total Non-Interest Income 1,467

1,170

297

25.4%



















Non-Interest Expense



































Salaries and employee benefits 4,667

3,870

797

20.6%

Occupancy and equipment 1,521

1,499

22

1.5%

Professional fees 511

613

(102)

-16.6%

Data processing and communications 898

788

110

14.0%

Federal deposit insurance 206

181

25

13.8%

Advertising and promotion 42

59

(17)

-28.8%

Office expense 66

60

6

10.0%

Other real estate owned expense 151

-

151

N/A

Core deposit intangible 154

174

(20)

-11.5%

Other 747

666

81

12.2%























Total Non-Interest Expense 8,963

7,910

1,053

13.3%



















Income before income tax expense 8,204

5,176

3,028

58.5%



















Income tax expense 2,021

1,073

948

88.4%



















Net Income $ 6,183

$ 4,103

$ 2,080

50.7%



















Net income per common share - basic $ 0.94

$ 0.60

$ 0.34

56.7% Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.92

$ 0.60

$ 0.32

53.3%



















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 6,538

6,784

(246)

-3.6% Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 6,694

6,878

(184)

-2.7%





















The Bank of Princeton













Consolidated Statements of Operations (Current Quarter vs Prior Quarter)







(unaudited)



















Three Months Ended





Dec 31,

Sep 30,













2021

2021

$ Change

% Change





(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Interest and Dividend Income



































Loans and fees $ 16,861

$ 17,181

$ (320)

-1.9%

Available-for-Sale debt securities:

















Taxable 194

133

61

45.9%



Tax-exempt 295

287

8

2.8%

Held-to-Maturity debt securities 3

2

1

50.0%

Other interest and dividend income 58

53

5

9.4%























Total Interest and Dividends 17,411

17,656

(245)

-1.4%





















Interest expense





































Deposits 1,411

1,545

(134)

-8.7%



Borrowings -

-

0

0.0%























Total Interest Expense 1,411

1,545

(134)

-8.7%























Net Interest Income 16,000

16,111

(111)

-0.7%



















Provision for Loan Losses 300

1,200

(900)

-75.0%



















Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 15,700

14,911

789

5.3%



















Non-Interest income



































Gain on sale of securities available for sale,net -

-

-

0.0%

Income from bank-owned life insurance 290

276

14

5.1%

Fees and service charges 473

453

20

4.4%

Loan fees, including prepayment penalities 757

636

121

19.0%

Other (53)

(47)

(6)

12.8%























Total Non-Interest Income 1,467

1,318

149

11.3%



















Non-Interest Expense



































Salaries and employee benefits 4,667

4,342

325

7.5%

Occupancy and equipment 1,521

1,492

29

1.9%

Professional fees 511

580

(69)

-11.9%

Data processing and communications 898

904

(6)

-0.7%

Federal deposit insurance 206

220

(14)

-6.4%

Advertising and promotion 42

59

(17)

-28.8%

Office expense 66

56

10

17.9%

Other real estate owned expense 151

80

71

88.8%

Core deposit intangible 154

155

(1)

-0.6%

Other 747

661

86

13.0%























Total Non-Interest Expense 8,963

8,549

414

4.8%



















Income before income tax expense 8,204

7,680

524

6.8%



















Income tax expense 2,021

1,753

268

15.3%



















Net Income $ 6,183

$ 5,927

$ 256

4.3%



















Net income per common share - basic $ 0.94

$ 0.89

$ 0.05

5.6% Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.92

$ 0.88

$ 0.04

4.5%



















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 6,538

6,613

(75)

-1.1% Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 6,694

6,767

(73)

-1.1%





















The Bank of Princeton













Consolidated Statements of Operations













(unaudited)



































Tweleve Months Ended Dec 31,





2021

2020

$ Change

% Change





(Dollars and shares in thousands, except for per share data) Interest and Dividend Income



































Loans and fees $ 67,348

$ 59,301

$ 8,047

13.6%

Available-for-Sale debt securities:

















Taxable 547

719

(172)

-23.9%



Tax-exempt 1,172

1,378

(206)

-14.9%

Held-to-Maturity debt securities 11

11

0

0.0%

Other interest and dividend income 197

267

(70)

-26.2%























Total Interest and Dividends 69,275

61,676

7,599

12.3%





















Interest expense





































Deposits 6,673

12,817

(6,144)

-47.9%



Borrowings 1

9

(8)

-88.9%























Total Interest Expense 6,674

12,826

(6,152)

-48.0%























Net Interest Income 62,601

48,850

13,751

28.1%



















Provision for Loan Losses 3,625

5,225

(1,600)

-30.6%



















Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 58,976

43,625

15,351

35.2%



















Non-Interest income



































Gain on sale of securities available for sale,net 7

571

(564)

-98.8%

Income from bank-owned life insurance 1,116

1,151

(35)

-3.0%

Fees and service charges 1,764

1,493

271

18.2%

Loan fees, including prepayment penalities 1,757

1,370

387

28.2%

Other 22

221

(199)

-90.0%























Total Non-Interest Income 4,666

4,806

(140)

-2.9%



















Non-Interest Expense



































Salaries and employee benefits 17,483

16,451

1,032

6.3%

Occupancy and equipment 6,055

5,412

643

11.9%

Professional fees 2,431

2,103

328

15.6%

Data processing and communications 3,562

3,085

477

15.5%

Federal deposit insurance 792

497

295

59.4%

Advertising and promotion 214

301

(87)

-28.9%

Office expense 219

276

(57)

-20.7%

Other real estate owned expense 241

-

241

N/A

Core deposit intangible 643

727

(84)

-11.6%

Other 2,813

2,289

524

22.9%























Total Non-Interest Expense 34,453

31,141

3,312

10.6%



















Income before income tax expense 29,189

17,290

11,899

68.8%



















Income tax expense 6,703

3,484

3,219

92.4%



















Net Income $ 22,486

$ 13,806

$ 8,680

62.9%



















Net income per common share - basic $ 3.37

$ 2.04

$ 1.33

65.2% Net income per common share - diluted $ 3.30

$ 2.01

$ 1.29

64.2%



















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 6,667

6,774

(107)

-1.6% Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 6,814

6,873

(59)

-0.9%





















The Bank of Princeton























Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition





















(unaudited)



















































For the Three Months Ended











December 31,











2021

2020











Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/











balance

rate

balance

rate

$ Change

% Change



(Dollars in thousands)









Earning assets























Loans $ 1,347,511

4.96%

$ 1,351,400

4.53%

$ (3,889)

0.43%



























Securities

















































Taxable AFS 50,124

1.56%

26,145

1.57%

23,979

-0.01%

Tax exempt AFS 47,562

2.47%

51,707

2.48%

(4,145)

-0.01%

Held-to-maturity 209

5.27%

216

5.26%

(7)

0.01%



























Securities 97,895

2.01%

78,068

2.19%

19,827

-0.18%



























Other interest earning assets























Interest-bearing bank accounts 157,550

0.11%

54,560

0.23%

102,990

-0.12%

Equities 1,338

3.99%

1,377

4.74%

(39)

-0.75%



























Other interest earning assets 158,888

0.15%

55,937

0.34%

102,951

-0.19%



























Total interest-earning assets 1,604,294

4.31%

1,485,405

4.25%

118,889

0.06%



























Total non earning assets 102,987





92,007







































Total Assets $ 1,707,281





$ 1,577,412

































































Interest-bearing liabilities























Checking $ 274,944

0.26%

$ 242,076

0.31%

$ 32,868

-0.05%

Savings 223,590

0.23%

177,822

0.29%

45,768

-0.06%

Money Market 367,493

0.27%

303,158

0.35%

64,335

-0.08%

Certificate of Deposit 312,634

1.09%

391,985

1.73%

(79,351)

-0.64%



























Total interest-bearing deposits 1,178,661

0.48%

1,115,041

0.82%

63,620

-0.34%



























Non interest bearing deposits 288,292





228,410







































Total deposits 1,466,953

0.38%

1,343,451

0.68%

123,502

-0.30%



























Borrowings -

0.00%

261

0.38%

(261)

-0.38%

Total interest-bearing liabilities























(excluding non interest deposits) 1,178,661

0.48%

1,115,302

0.82%

63,359

-0.34%



























Noninterest-bearing deposits 288,292





228,410













Total Cost of Funds 1,466,953

0.38%

1,343,712

0.68%

123,241

-0.30%



























Accrued expenses and other liabilities 24,056





26,156













Stockholders' equity 216,272





207,544













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,707,281





$ 1,577,412

































































Net interest spread



3.83%





3.43%









Net interest margin



3.96%





3.63%



































Net interest margin (FTE)1



4.02%





3.69%



































1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax exempt securities and loans.







































































The Bank of Princeton





















Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition



















(unaudited)















































For the Quarter Ended









Dec 2021

Sept 2021









Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/









balance

rate

balance

rate

$ Change

% Change

(Dollars in thousands)





Earning assets





















Loans $ 1,347,511

4.96%

$ 1,367,980

4.98%

$ (20,469)

-0.02%























Securities













































Taxable AFS 50,124

1.56%

33,953

1.51%

16,171

0.05% Tax exempt AFS 47,562

2.47%

46,510

2.47%

1,052

0.00% Held-to-maturity 209

5.27%

211

5.27%

(2)

0.00%























Securities 97,895

2.01%

80,674

2.07%

17,221

-0.06%























Other interest earning assets





















Interest-bearing bank accounts 157,550

0.11%

116,910

0.13%

40,640

-0.02% Equities 1,338

3.99%

1,338

3.93%

0

0.06%























Other interest earning assets 158,888

0.15%

118,248

0.18%

40,640

-0.03%























Total interest-earning assets 1,604,294

4.31%

1,566,902

4.47%

37,392

-0.16%























Total non earning assets 102,987





95,130



































Total Assets $ 1,707,281





$ 1,662,032



























































Interest-bearing liabilities





















Checking $ 274,944

0.26%

$ 260,813

0.26%

$ 14,131

0.00% Savings 223,590

0.23%

214,406

0.24%

9,184

-0.01% Money Market 367,493

0.27%

346,330

0.28%

21,163

-0.01% Certificate of Deposit 312,634

1.09%

329,117

1.21%

(16,483)

-0.12%























Total interest-bearing deposits 1,178,661

0.48%

1,150,666

0.53%

27,995

-0.05%























Non interest bearing deposits 288,292





272,097



































Total deposits 1,466,953

0.38%

1,422,763

0.43%

44,190

-0.05%























Borrowings -

0.00%

-

0.00%

0

0.00%























Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,178,661

0.48%

1,150,666

0.53%

27,995

-0.05% (excluding non interest deposits)





















Noninterest-bearing deposits 288,292





272,097











Total Cost of Funds 1,466,953

0.38%

1,422,763

0.43%

44,190

-0.05%























Accrued expenses and other liabilities 24,056





24,480











Stockholders' equity 216,272





214,789











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,707,281





$ 1,662,032



























































Net interest spread



3.83%





3.94%







Net interest margin



3.96%





4.08%































Net interest margin (FTE)1



4.02%





4.14%































1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax exempt securities and loans.















































The Bank of Princeton





















Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition



















(unaudited)















































For the Tweleve Months Ended









December 31,









2021

2020









(Dollars in thousands)









Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/









balance

rate

balance

rate

$ Change

% Change Earning assets





















Loans $ 1,381,626

4.87%

$ 1,291,534

4.59%

$ 90,092

0.28%























Securities













































Taxable AFS 33,805

1.62%

38,696

1.86%

(4,891)

-0.24% Tax exempt AFS 47,294

2.48%

54,787

2.52%

(7,493)

-0.04% Held-to-maturity 212

5.27%

219

5.26%

(7)

0.01%























Securities 81,311

2.13%

98,703

2.25%

(17,392)

-0.12%























Other interest earning assets





















Interest-bearing bank accounts 93,031

0.15%

43,658

0.45%

49,373

-0.30% Equities 1,366

4.21%

1,394

5.06%

(28)

-0.85%























Other interest earning assets 94,397

0.21%

45,052

0.59%

49,345

-0.38%























Total interest-earning assets 1,557,334

4.45%

1,430,288

4.31%

127,046

0.14%























Total non earning assets 101,479





100,552



































Total Assets $ 1,658,813





$ 1,530,840



























































Interest-bearing liabilities





















Checking $ 263,715

0.27%

$ 224,678

0.63%

$ 39,037

-0.36% Savings 205,788

0.25%

171,119

0.58%

34,669

-0.33% Money Market 339,903

0.30%

281,421

0.71%

58,482

-0.41% Certificate of Deposit 336,488

1.32%

410,483

2.05%

(73,995)

-0.73%























Total interest-bearing deposits 1,145,894

0.58%

1,087,701

1.18%

58,193

-0.60%























Non interest bearing deposits 273,260





214,208



































Total deposits 1,419,154

0.47%

1,301,909

0.98%

117,245

-0.51%























Borrowings 270

0.32%

1,345

0.67%

(1,075)

-0.35% Total interest-bearing liabilities





















(excluding non interest deposits) 1,146,164

0.58%

1,089,046

1.18%

57,118

-0.60%























Noninterest-bearing deposits 273,260





214,208











Total Cost of Funds 1,419,424

0.47%

1,303,254

0.98%

116,170

-0.51%























Accrued expenses and other liabilities 25,470





25,031











Stockholders' equity 213,919





202,555











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,658,813





$ 1,530,840



































Net interest spread



3.87%





3.13%







Net interest margin



4.02%





3.42%































Net interest margin (FTE)1



4.12%





3.49%































1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax exempt securities and loans.









































The Bank of Princeton





















Quarterly Financial Highlights





















(unaudited)















































2021

2021

2021

2021

2020



(Dollars in thousands, except common stock data) Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec



























Return on average assets 1.44%

1.41%

1.34%

1.21%

1.03%



Return on average equity 11.34%

10.95%

10.36%

9.31%

7.86%



Return on average tangible equity1 11.97%

11.56%

10.95%

9.86%

8.35%



Net interest margin 3.96%

4.08%

4.06%

3.98%

3.63%



Net interest margin (FTE)2 4.02%

4.14%

4.12%

4.09%

3.69%



Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP3 50.43%

48.16%

50.87%

51.79%

52.55%



























Common Stock Data





















Market value at period end $ 29.33

$ 29.87

$ 28.67

$ 28.62

$ 23.41



Market range:





















High $ 30.89

$ 30.67

$ 31.31

$ 29.67

$ 26.44



Low $ 28.71

$ 28.18

$ 25.58

$ 21.43

$ 18.12



Book value per common share at period end $ 33.42

$ 32.66

$ 31.96

$ 31.24

$ 30.75



Tangible book value per common share at period end4 $ 31.69

$ 30.93

$ 30.22

$ 29.52

$ 29.00



Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands) 6,480

6,588

6,659

6,804

6,761



























CAPITAL RATIOS





















Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets) 15.10%

15.60%

15.33%

15.73%

16.03%



Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.97%

14.43%

14.19%

14.56%

14.81%



Tier 1 Capital (to average assets) 12.06%

12.29%

12.22%

12.45%

12.48%



Period-end equity to assets 12.84%

12.89%

13.01%

12.62%

13.03%



Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets 12.26%

12.23%

12.40%

11.92%

12.38%



























CREDIT QUALITY DATA AT PERIOD END





















(Dollars in Thousands)





















Net charge-offs and (recoveries) $ 101

$ 821

$ 1,000

$ 1,100

$ 870



Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.030%

0.240%

0.279%

0.319%

0.256%



























Total nonperforming Loans (TDRs not included) $ 422

$ 1,043

$ 2,381

$ 2,498

$ 1,676



Other real estate owned 226

376

446

446

-



Troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)





















-Performing 6,122

6,187

6,241

8,533

8,573



-Non-performing 766

1,092

1,332

-

-



Total nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs $ 7,536

$ 8,698

$ 10,400

$ 11,477

$ 10,249



























Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:





















Period-end loans 1.24%

1.22%

1.14%

1.12%

1.18%



Nonaccrual loans 1398.99%

769.13%

491.03%

781.77%

956.26%



Nonperforming assets 1175.39%

653.96%

432.05%

642.19%

956.26%



























As a percent of total loans:





















Nonaccrual loans 0.09%

0.16%

0.23%

0.14%

0.12%



Accruing TDRs 0.46%

0.46%

0.45%

0.59%

0.63%



Nonaccrual loans and accruing TDRs 0.55%

0.62%

0.71%

0.77%

0.75%



















































1Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure that represents the rate of return on tangible common equity.











2Includes the effect of tax exempt securities and loans





















3The efficiency ratio in a non-GAAP measure that represents the ratio of non-interest expense (less CDI expense) divided by the net-interest income



and non-interest income.





















4Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure that represents book value per common share which











excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible.















































