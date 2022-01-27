BMO Harris Bank Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index

BMO Harris Bank (CNW Group/BMO Harris Bank) (PRNewswire)

BMO recognized as an industry leader in LGBTQ+ workplace equality for the fifth consecutive year

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Harris Bank received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. This is the fifth consecutive year that BMO has been recognized with this honor.

"BMO's Purpose – to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life – drives everything we do, including how we build relationships with our employees," said Tracie Morris, U.S. chief human resources officer and chief inclusion officer, BMO Harris Bank. "Thank you to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for the work you do to advance LGBTQ+ inclusion and for recognizing BMO's efforts."

Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Foundation's senior vice president of programs, research and training added, "When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers – from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns – could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically. We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere."

The results of the 2022 CEI showcase how 1,271 U.S.-based companies are promoting LGBTQ+-friendly workplace policies. BMO's efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria earned the bank a 100 percent ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

This recognition follows yesterday's announcement that BMO Financial Group was included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the seventh year in a row, recognizing the bank's commitment to equality and the advancement of women.

More information BMO's commitment to Zero Barriers to Inclusion 2025 here.

About BMO Harris Bank

BMO Harris Bank provides a broad range of personal banking products and solutions through more than 500 branches and fee-free access to over 40,000 ATMs across the United States. BMO Harris Bank's commercial banking team provides a combination of sector expertise, local knowledge and mid-market focus throughout the United States. For more information about BMO Harris Bank, visit the company fact sheet. Accounts are subject to approval. BMO Harris Bank N.A. Member FDIC. BMO Harris Bank is part of BMO Financial Group, a highly diversified financial services provider with total assets of CDN$988 billion as of Oct. 31, 2021.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BMO Harris Bank