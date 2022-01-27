CalAmp Appoints Enterprise Software Marketing Expert, Mark Gaydos, as CMO

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a connected intelligence company helping businesses and people track, monitor and recover vital assets with real-time visibility and insights, today announced the appointment of Mark Gaydos as its chief marketing officer (CMO). Gaydos will lead CalAmp's worldwide marketing strategy, go-to-market execution, branding and demand creation to help promote CalAmp's mission to automate and optimize transportation and logistics operations with its wide array of leading connected intelligence solutions.

Gaydos brings more than 25 years of enterprise software marketing experience helping numerous technology companies build leadership positions in new and established markets to drive strong revenue growth. Gaydos previously served as the CMO at Nlyte Software where he was responsible for global corporate marketing, sales development, branding and lead generation, as well as digital and product marketing. His efforts resulted in significant revenue growth and the establishment of Nlyte as an undisputed leader in data center infrastructure management. Prior to Nlyte, he served as senior vice president of marketing at Engine Yard, a leading cloud platform application solutions provider, where he drove marketing strategy and demand generation to successfully bolster market awareness. Gaydos has also held product marketing roles at leading enterprise software companies, most notably Oracle and SAP America.

"Mark's proven product marketing leadership, demand generation expertise and deep understanding of enterprise software and technology companies will be extremely valuable to CalAmp as we continue our transformation to a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider," said Jeff Gardner, CEO of CalAmp. "I look forward to having him join our team as he helps us expand our global marketing efforts and outbound customer targeting programs to reinforce our brand and value propositions."

"This is an exciting time to be joining the CalAmp team," said Gaydos. "With the increasing need for transportation and logistics companies to establish connected operations in the cloud, CalAmp is well positioned to capitalize on this growing opportunity with its integrated platform and expanding suite of powerful software solutions. They have established relationships with major companies and have also been pursuing significant market expansion opportunities recently across various international regions. My background and extensive marketing experience are well aligned with CalAmp's long-term growth objectives, and I look forward to playing a key role in the Company's continuing success."

Gaydos holds an M.B.A. in Management Science from San Diego State University and a B.A. in Economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP ) is a connected intelligence company that helps people and businesses work smarter. We partner with transportation and logistics, industrial equipment, government and automotive industries to deliver insights that enable businesses to make the right decisions. Our applications, platforms and smart devices allow them to track, monitor and recover their vital assets with real-time visibility that reduces costs, maximizes productivity and improves safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983. We have one million software and services subscribers and over 20 million products installed worldwide. For more information, visit calamp.com , or LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , YouTube or CalAmp Blog .

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER , Here Comes The Bus , Bus Guardian , iOn Vision , CrashBoxx and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Spireon acquired the LoJack® U.S. Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) business from CalAmp and holds an exclusive license to the LoJack mark in the United States and Canada. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

