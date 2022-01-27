Cargo Transporters Transforms Fleet with Platform Science's Virtual Vehicle Technology

Fleet of nearly 500 tractors to deploy solutions to enhance driver experience and boost efficiency through a platform that delivers cloud, edge, and in-dash technology

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cargo Transporters Inc., a North Carolina-based truckload carrier, and Platform Science, a leading connected vehicle platform, today announced a new partnership to outfit Cargo Transporters' fleet of nearly 500 tractors with Platform Science technology. Platform Science's innovative transportation solutions make it easier for fleets to develop, deploy, and manage mobile devices and applications on commercial vehicles.

Cargo Transporters will equip its fleet with Platform Science's Virtual VehicleⓇ, which was developed in collaboration with Daimler Truck North America. Virtual Vehicle is the first open OEM platform that enables fleets to access telematics, software solutions, real-time vehicle data, and third-party applications directly from their vehicles. This allows fleet operators to make changes to their software solutions without needing to change any telematics hardware inside the truck.

"Cargo Transporters has a long history as an innovation leader, and we are proud to partner with them to elevate their fleet's capabilities," said Luke Wachtel, Senior Vice President, Transportation and Logistics, Platform Science. "We are powering the future of logistics by providing choice, configurability, and simplicity to both drivers and fleet operators. Working together, Cargo is now able to provide a seamless driver experience while deploying a diverse set of virtual applications chosen from a marketplace of both Platform Science and partner provided solutions."

Cargo Transporters has an ultra-modern tractor-trailer fleet and specializes in dry van, truckload transportation in a contract, dedicated or expedited mode, with 48-state intrastate and interstate common and contract authority.

"We always strive to provide our drivers with the best tools to make their jobs easier while leveraging data in our back-office applications," said John Pope, Chairman of Cargo Transporters. "Platform Science delivers the technology solutions we need and provides flexibility to customize the driver workflow experience. The Virtual Vehicle platform is ideal for our fleet, which is 100% Freightliner, and we are excited to equip our trucks with this cutting-edge capability."

About Platform Science

Platform Science is transforming transportation technology by future-proofing and empowering enterprise fleets with a unified, user-friendly technology platform. Platform Science makes it easy to develop, deploy and manage mobile devices and applications on commercial vehicles, giving fleets an edge in efficiency, flexibility, visibility and productivity. The customizable platform delivers an unlimited canvas to fleets and developers seeking to innovate and create new solutions as customers' needs, businesses and industries evolve. In 2021, Platform Science was ranked #2 in the FreightTech 25 Awards by industry news leader, FreightWaves. For more information, please visit www.platformscience.com.

About Cargo Transporters

Based in Claremont, North Carolina, Cargo Transporters, Inc. is an asset-based, transportation operation with 48-state intrastate and interstate common and contract authority. Serving the continental U.S. with emphasis on lanes east of the Rockies, the truckload dry freight carrier specializes in time-definite or JIT/expedited freight services and works with shippers outsourcing transportation to a third-party logistics supplier, including the acquisition and/or disposition of private fleets. Cargo Transporters operates a technologically enhanced fleet of 490 trucks and 1,800 trailers, and employs over 650 people. For more information, visit www.cargotransporters.com.

