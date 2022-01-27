CULLEN/FROST REPORTS 4th QUARTER AND 2021 ANNUAL RESULTS

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) today reported fourth quarter and full year results for 2021. Net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $99.4 million, or $1.54 per diluted common share, compared to $88.3 million, or $1.38 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2020. For the fourth quarter of 2021, returns on average assets and average common equity were 0.81 percent and 9.26 percent, respectively, compared to 0.86 percent and 8.55 percent for the same period in 2020.

The company also reported 2021 annual net income available to common shareholders of $435.9 million, an increase of 34.7 percent compared to 2020 earnings available to common shareholders of $323.6 million. On a per-share basis, 2021 earnings were $6.76 per diluted common share compared to $5.10 per diluted common share reported in 2020. For the year 2021, returns on average assets and average common equity were 0.95 percent and 10.35 percent respectively, compared to 0.85 percent and 8.11 percent reported in 2020.

"In the fourth quarter and throughout 2021, we continued executing on our organic growth strategy by opening new locations, preparing for the Dallas expansion that's now under way, working to once again make mortgage loans, and helping more than 30,000 PPP borrowers through the loan forgiveness process," said Phil Green, Cullen/Frost chairman and CEO. "This strategy plus the outstanding dedication of our Frost bankers led to an acceleration in linked-quarter growth in loans excluding PPP, and puts us in a strong position as we move into the new year."

For the fourth quarter of 2021, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $264.0 million, down 0.6 percent compared to the same period in 2020. Average loans for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased $2.0 billion, or 10.9 percent, to $16.0 billion, from the $17.9 billion reported for the fourth quarter a year earlier, and decreased 1.3 percent compared to the third quarter of 2021. Excluding PPP loans, fourth quarter average loans of $15.4 billion represented a 2.4 percent increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and a 3.8 percent increase compared to the third quarter of 2021. Average deposits for the quarter were $41.0 billion, an increase of 20.2 percent, or $6.9 billion, compared to $34.1 billion in last year's fourth quarter.

For 2021, average total loans were $16.8 billion, a decrease of approximately $394.8 million, or 2.3 percent, from the $17.2 billion reported the previous year. Excluding PPP loans, 2021 average loans of $14.9 billion represented a 0.6 percent decrease compared to 2020. Average total deposits for 2021 were $38.5 billion, up 22.4 percent, or $7.0 billion, compared to the $31.4 billion reported in 2020.

Noted financial data for the fourth quarter:

The Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios for Cullen/Frost at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 were 13.13 percent, 13.70 percent, and 15.45 percent, respectively. Current capital ratios continue to be in excess of well-capitalized levels and exceed Basel III requirements.

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis was $264.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of 0.6 percent compared to the $265.7 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2020. The net interest margin was 2.31 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 2.82 percent for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2.47 percent for the third quarter of 2021.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $109.1 million , up $17.7 million , or 19.4 percent, from the $91.3 million reported a year earlier. During the fourth quarter, we recorded a $9.7 million gain on the exchange of a branch facility. Excluding the gain on this transaction, non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 would have been up $8.0 million , or 8.7 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Other non-interest income increased $8.9 million or 66.7 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily driven by the $9.7 million gain on the above-mentioned exchange transaction. Trust and investment management fees increased by $6.2 million , or 19.1 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in trust and investment management fees was primarily the result of a $3.7 million increase in investment management fees, a $1.7 million increase in oil and gas fees and a $1.3 million increase in estate fees. Service charges on deposits increased $1.4 million , or 6.7 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, mainly driven by a $1.4 million increase in commercial service charges related to treasury management services.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $238.6 million , up $15.7 million , or 7.0 percent, compared to the $222.9 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter was impacted by a $5.5 million contribution to the Frost Charitable Foundation and $4.2 million of asset write-offs during the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding these two items, total non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 would have increased by $5.9 million , or 2.7 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Other non-interest expense increased by $9.7 million or 21.5 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily driven by the increase in donations expense and the asset write-offs mentioned above. Employee benefits expense increased by $3.3 million compared with the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in employee benefits expense was primarily related to a $3.0 million increase in discretionary benefit plan expense. Technology, furniture and equipment expense was up $766,000 or 2.8 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily related to increases in cloud services expense (up $1.2 million ) and depreciation of furniture and equipment (up $600,000 ) partly offset by a decrease in software maintenance (down $1.3 million ).

For the fourth quarter of 2021, the company did not report a credit loss expense, and reported net charge-offs of $2.8 million . For the fourth quarter of 2020, the company reported a $13.8 million credit loss expense and reported net charge-offs of $13.6 million . The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.52 percent at December 31, 2021 , compared to 1.58 percent at September 30, 2021 and 1.51 percent at year-end 2020. Excluding PPP loans, which carry a guarantee from the SBA, the allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.56 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 1.67 percent at September 30, 2021 and 1.75 percent at year-end 2020. Non-accrual loans were $53.7 million at year end, compared to $57.1 million the previous quarter, and $61.4 million at year-end 2020.

The Cullen/Frost board declared a first-quarter cash dividend of $0.75 per common share, payable March 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on February 28 of this year. The board of directors also declared a cash dividend of $11.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (or $0.278125 per depositary share). The depositary shares representing the Series B Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "CFR PrB." The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable on March 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 28 of this year.

In addition, the Corporation's board of directors authorized a new $100.0 million stock repurchase plan. Under the plan, shares may be repurchased over a one-year period from time to time at various prices in the open market or through private transactions.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss the results for the quarter and the year. The media and other interested parties are invited to access the call in a "listen only" mode at 877-709-8150. Playback of the conference call will be available after 5:00 p.m. CT on the day of the call until midnight Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 877-660-6853, with the Conference ID# of 13725840. A replay of the call will also be available by webcast at the URL listed below after 5:00 p.m. CT on the day of the call.

Cullen/Frost investor relations website: https://investor.frostbank.com/

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $50.9 billion in assets at December 31, 2021. One of the 50 largest U.S. banks, Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries. Additional information is available at frostbank.com.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share amounts)





















2021

2020

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS

















Net interest income $ 240,708

$ 246,122

$ 257,156

$ 240,881

$ 242,246 Net interest income (1) 264,049

269,321

279,997

263,949

265,721 Credit loss expense —

—

—

63

13,756 Non-interest income:

















Trust and investment management fees 38,425

37,381

37,874

35,314

32,270 Service charges on deposit accounts 22,234

21,216

19,849

19,993

20,830 Insurance commissions and fees 11,714

11,748

10,773

17,313

11,704 Interchange and card transaction fees 4,237

4,490

4,641

4,093

3,746 Other charges, commissions and fees 10,107

9,785

8,640

8,304

9,427 Net gain (loss) on securities transactions 69

—

—

—

— Other 22,270

8,569

9,470

8,219

13,360 Total non-interest income 109,056

93,189

91,247

93,236

91,337



















Non-interest expense:

















Salaries and wages 105,541

99,463

97,035

93,458

104,843 Employee benefits 19,189

21,576

18,728

22,536

15,852 Net occupancy 27,435

27,208

26,650

26,051

26,822 Technology, furniture and equipment 28,230

28,494

27,998

28,016

27,464 Deposit insurance 3,339

3,088

2,877

2,928

2,706 Intangible amortization 153

157

185

202

208 Other 54,708

38,017

41,781

36,951

45,017 Total non-interest expense 238,595

218,003

215,254

210,142

222,912 Income before income taxes 111,169

121,308

133,149

123,912

96,915 Income taxes 10,148

13,333

15,081

7,897

8,645 Net income 101,021

107,975

118,068

116,015

88,270 Preferred stock dividends 1,669

1,668

1,669

2,151

— Net income available to common shareholders $ 99,352

$ 106,307

$ 116,399

$ 113,864

$ 88,270



















PER COMMON SHARE DATA

















Earnings per common share - basic $ 1.54

$ 1.66

$ 1.81

$ 1.78

$ 1.39 Earnings per common share - diluted 1.54

1.65

1.80

1.77

1.38 Cash dividends per common share 0.75

0.75

0.72

0.72

0.72 Book value per common share at end of quarter 67.11

66.39

66.44

64.89

65.82



















OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES

















Period-end common shares 63,986

63,668

63,646

63,532

63,011 Weighted-average common shares - basic 63,879

63,652

63,606

63,306

62,940 Dilutive effect of stock compensation 462

445

496

510

311 Weighted-average common shares - diluted 64,341

64,097

64,102

63,816

63,251



















SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS

















Return on average assets 0.81 %

0.90 %

1.02 %

1.09 %

0.86 % Return on average common equity 9.26

9.87

11.18

11.13

8.55 Net interest income to average earning assets (1) 2.31

2.47

2.65

2.72

2.82



















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.



Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)



2021

2020

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

















($ in millions)

















Average Balance:

















Loans $ 15,984

$ 16,189

$ 17,246

$ 17,684

$ 17,945 Earning assets 46,008

43,980

42,916

39,804

38,262 Total assets 48,897

46,774

45,665

42,530

40,963 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 17,885

16,999

16,456

15,309

15,119 Interest-bearing deposits 23,142

22,117

21,815

20,097

19,010 Total deposits 41,027

39,116

38,271

35,406

34,129 Shareholders' equity 4,400

4,417

4,320

4,295

4,175



















Period-End Balance:

















Loans $ 16,336

$ 15,833

$ 16,596

$ 17,890

$ 17,481 Earning assets 48,063

44,964

43,943

41,380

39,648 Goodwill and intangible assets 656

656

656

656

657 Total assets 50,878

47,860

46,698

44,047

42,391 Total deposits 42,696

39,613

38,734

36,925

35,016 Shareholders' equity 4,440

4,372

4,374

4,268

4,293 Adjusted shareholders' equity (1) 4,092

4,022

3,961

3,880

3,780



















ASSET QUALITY

















($ in thousands)

















Allowance for credit losses on loans: $ 248,666

$ 250,150

$ 255,288

$ 261,258

$ 263,177 As a percentage of period-end loans 1.52 %

1.58 %

1.54 %

1.46 %

1.51 %



















Net charge-offs: $ 2,789

$ 2,115

$ 1,591

$ 1,919

$ 13,565 Annualized as a percentage of average loans 0.07 %

0.05 %

0.04 %

0.04 %

0.30 %



















Non-accrual loans: $ 53,713

$ 57,055

$ 57,250

$ 50,976

$ 61,449 As a percentage of total loans 0.33 %

0.36 %

0.34 %

0.28 %

0.35 % As a percentage of total assets 0.11

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.14



















CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS

















Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.13 %

13.42 %

13.60 %

13.45 %

12.86 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.70

14.01

14.21

14.07

13.47 Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 15.45

15.90

16.17

16.07

15.44 Leverage Ratio 7.34

7.52

7.60

7.97

8.07 Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end) 8.73

9.14

9.37

9.69

10.13 Equity to Assets Ratio (average) 9.00

9.44

9.46

10.10

10.19



















(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).



Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share amounts)













Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2019 CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS









Net interest income $ 984,867

$ 976,001

$ 1,004,005 Net interest income (1) 1,077,315

1,070,937

1,100,586 Credit loss expense (2) 63

241,230

33,759 Non-interest income:









Trust and investment management fees 148,994

129,272

126,722 Service charges on deposit accounts 83,292

80,873

88,983 Insurance commissions and fees 51,548

50,313

52,345 Interchange and card transaction fees 17,461

13,470

14,873 Other charges, commissions and fees 36,836

34,825

37,123 Net gain (loss) on securities transactions 69

108,989

293 Other 48,528

47,712

43,563 Total non-interest income 386,728

465,454

363,902











Non-interest expense:









Salaries and wages 395,497

387,328

375,029 Employee benefits 82,029

75,676

86,230 Net occupancy 107,344

102,938

89,466 Technology, furniture and equipment 112,738

105,232

91,995 Deposit insurance 12,232

10,502

10,126 Intangible amortization 697

918

1,168 Other (2) 171,457

166,310

180,665 Total non-interest expense (2) 881,994

848,904

834,679 Income before income taxes 489,538

351,321

499,469 Income taxes 46,459

20,170

55,870 Net income 443,079

331,151

443,599 Preferred stock dividends 7,157

2,016

8,063 Redemption of preferred stock —

5,514

— Net income available to common shareholders $ 435,922

$ 323,621

$ 435,536











PER COMMON SHARE DATA









Earnings per common share - basic $ 6.79

$ 5.11

$ 6.89 Earnings per common share - diluted 6.76

5.10

6.84 Cash dividends per common share 2.94

2.85

2.80 Book value per common share at end of quarter 67.11

65.82

60.11











OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES









Period-end common shares 63,986

63,011

62,669 Weighted-average common shares - basic 63,613

62,727

62,742 Dilutive effect of stock compensation 489

277

700 Weighted-average common shares - diluted 64,102

63,004

63,442











SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS









Return on average assets 0.95 %

0.85 %

1.36 % Return on average common equity 10.35

8.11

12.24 Net interest income to average earning assets (1) 2.53

3.09

3.75











(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate. (2) Prior to 2020, credit loss expense related to off-balance-sheet credit exposures was previously reported as a component of other non-interest expense. In connection with the adoption of a new accounting standard in 2020, such amounts have been reclassified to credit loss expense to make prior periods comparable to the current presentation.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)













Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2019 BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY ($ in millions)









Average Balance:









Loans $ 16,770

$ 17,164

$ 14,441 Earning assets 43,196

35,248

29,600 Total assets 45,983

37,961

32,086 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 16,671

13,564

10,358 Interest-bearing deposits 21,802

17,875

16,055 Total deposits 38,473

31,438

26,413 Shareholders' equity 4,359

4,039

3,702











Period-End Balance:









Loans $ 16,336

$ 17,481

$ 14,750 Earning assets 48,063

39,648

31,281 Goodwill and intangible assets 656

657

657 Total assets 50,878

42,391

34,027 Total deposits 42,696

35,016

27,640 Shareholders' equity 4,440

4,293

3,912 Adjusted shareholders' equity (1) 4,092

3,780

3,644











ASSET QUALITY ($ in thousands)









Allowance for credit losses on loan: $ 248,666

$ 263,177

$ 132,167 As a percentage of period-end loans 1.52 %

1.51 %

0.90 %











Net charge-offs: $ 8,414

$ 103,435

$ 33,724 Annualized as a percentage of average loans 0.05 %

0.60 %

0.23 %











Non-accrual loans: $ 53,713

$ 61,449

$ 102,303 As a percentage of total loans 0.33 %

0.35 %

0.69 % As a percentage of total assets 0.11

0.14

0.30











CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS









Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.13 %

12.86 %

12.36 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.70

13.47

12.99 Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 15.45

15.44

14.57 Leverage Ratio 7.34

8.07

9.28 Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end) 8.73

10.13

11.50 Equity to Assets Ratio (average) 9.48

10.64

11.54











(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).



Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST AND AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)



2021

2020

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST (1)

















Earning Assets:

















Interest-bearing deposits 0.15 %

0.15 %

0.11 %

0.10 %

0.10 % Federal funds sold 0.22

0.48

0.15

0.24

0.31 Resell agreements 0.25

0.29

0.20

0.15

0.24 Securities 3.08

3.35

3.36

3.41

3.41 Loans, net of unearned discounts 3.89

4.16

4.28

3.87

3.74 Total earning assets 2.36

2.53

2.71

2.78

2.89



















Interest-Bearing Liabilities:

















Interest-bearing deposits:

















Savings and interest checking 0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.02 Money market deposit accounts 0.11

0.10

0.09

0.07

0.07 Time accounts 0.21

0.24

0.32

0.53

0.82 Total interest-bearing deposits 0.07

0.07

0.06

0.07

0.09



















Total deposits 0.04

0.04

0.04

0.04

0.05



















Federal funds purchased 0.12

0.13

0.08

0.08

0.08 Repurchase agreements 0.10

0.11

0.11

0.09

0.11 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 1.81

1.85

1.87

1.89

1.96 Subordinated notes payable and other notes 4.70

4.70

4.70

4.70

4.70 Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.13



















Net interest spread 2.26

2.43

2.61

2.68

2.76 Net interest income to total average earning assets 2.31

2.47

2.65

2.72

2.82



















AVERAGE BALANCES

















($ in millions)

















Assets:

















Interest-bearing deposits $ 15,549

$ 15,278

$ 13,347

$ 9,865

$ 7,718 Federal funds sold 31

2

21

5

2 Resell agreements 8

8

8

3

15 Securities 14,436

12,503

12,294

12,247

12,582 Loans, net of unearned discount 15,984

16,189

17,246

17,684

17,945 Total earning assets $ 46,008

$ 43,980

$ 42,916

$ 39,804

$ 38,262



















Liabilities:

















Interest-bearing deposits:

















Savings and interest checking $ 11,205

$ 10,910

$ 10,882

$ 9,714

$ 8,938 Money market deposit accounts 10,823

10,086

9,790

9,245

8,934 Time accounts 1,114

1,121

1,143

1,138

1,138 Total interest-bearing deposits 23,142

22,117

21,815

20,097

19,010



















Total deposits 41,027

39,116

38,271

35,406

34,129



















Federal funds purchased 27

27

34

41

38 Repurchase agreements 2,368

2,188

2,059

1,840

1,705 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 126

137

136

136

136 Subordinated notes payable and other notes 99

99

99

99

99 Total interest-bearing funds $ 25,762

$ 24,568

$ 24,143

$ 22,213

$ 20,988



















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

