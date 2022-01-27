Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
CULLEN/FROST REPORTS 4th QUARTER AND 2021 ANNUAL RESULTS

Board declares first quarter dividend on common and preferred stock, and authorizes $100 million stock repurchase program
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) today reported fourth quarter and full year results for 2021. Net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $99.4 million, or $1.54 per diluted common share, compared to $88.3 million, or $1.38 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2020. For the fourth quarter of 2021, returns on average assets and average common equity were 0.81 percent and 9.26 percent, respectively, compared to 0.86 percent and 8.55 percent for the same period in 2020.

The company also reported 2021 annual net income available to common shareholders of $435.9 million, an increase of 34.7 percent compared to 2020 earnings available to common shareholders of $323.6 million. On a per-share basis, 2021 earnings were $6.76 per diluted common share compared to $5.10 per diluted common share reported in 2020. For the year 2021, returns on average assets and average common equity were 0.95 percent and 10.35 percent respectively, compared to 0.85 percent and 8.11 percent reported in 2020.

"In the fourth quarter and throughout 2021, we continued executing on our organic growth strategy by opening new locations, preparing for the Dallas expansion that's now under way, working to once again make mortgage loans, and helping more than 30,000 PPP borrowers through the loan forgiveness process," said Phil Green, Cullen/Frost chairman and CEO. "This strategy plus the outstanding dedication of our Frost bankers led to an acceleration in linked-quarter growth in loans excluding PPP, and puts us in a strong position as we move into the new year."

For the fourth quarter of 2021, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $264.0 million, down 0.6 percent compared to the same period in 2020. Average loans for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased $2.0 billion, or 10.9 percent, to $16.0 billion, from the $17.9 billion reported for the fourth quarter a year earlier, and decreased 1.3 percent compared to the third quarter of 2021. Excluding PPP loans, fourth quarter average loans of $15.4 billion represented a 2.4 percent increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and a 3.8 percent increase compared to the third quarter of 2021. Average deposits for the quarter were $41.0 billion, an increase of 20.2 percent, or $6.9 billion, compared to $34.1 billion in last year's fourth quarter.

For 2021, average total loans were $16.8 billion, a decrease of approximately $394.8 million, or 2.3 percent, from the $17.2 billion reported the previous year. Excluding PPP loans, 2021 average loans of $14.9 billion represented a 0.6 percent decrease compared to 2020. Average total deposits for 2021 were $38.5 billion, up 22.4 percent, or $7.0 billion, compared to the $31.4 billion reported in 2020.

Noted financial data for the fourth quarter:

  • The Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios for Cullen/Frost at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 were 13.13 percent, 13.70 percent, and 15.45 percent, respectively. Current capital ratios continue to be in excess of well-capitalized levels and exceed Basel III requirements.
  • Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis was $264.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of 0.6 percent compared to the $265.7 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2020. The net interest margin was 2.31 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 2.82 percent for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2.47 percent for the third quarter of 2021.
  • Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $109.1 million, up $17.7 million, or 19.4 percent, from the $91.3 million reported a year earlier. During the fourth quarter, we recorded a $9.7 million gain on the exchange of a branch facility. Excluding the gain on this transaction, non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 would have been up $8.0 million, or 8.7 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Other non-interest income increased $8.9 million or 66.7 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily driven by the $9.7 million gain on the above-mentioned exchange transaction. Trust and investment management fees increased by $6.2 million, or 19.1 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in trust and investment management fees was primarily the result of a $3.7 million increase in investment management fees, a $1.7 million increase in oil and gas fees and a $1.3 million increase in estate fees. Service charges on deposits increased $1.4 million, or 6.7 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, mainly driven by a $1.4 million increase in commercial service charges related to treasury management services.
  • Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $238.6 million, up $15.7 million, or 7.0 percent, compared to the $222.9 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter was impacted by a $5.5 million contribution to the Frost Charitable Foundation and $4.2 million of asset write-offs during the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding these two items, total non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 would have increased by $5.9 million, or 2.7 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Other non-interest expense increased by $9.7 million or 21.5 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily driven by the increase in donations expense and the asset write-offs mentioned above. Employee benefits expense increased by $3.3 million compared with the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in employee benefits expense was primarily related to a $3.0 million increase in discretionary benefit plan expense. Technology, furniture and equipment expense was up $766,000 or 2.8 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily related to increases in cloud services expense (up $1.2 million) and depreciation of furniture and equipment (up $600,000) partly offset by a decrease in software maintenance (down $1.3 million).
  • For the fourth quarter of 2021, the company did not report a credit loss expense, and reported net charge-offs of $2.8 million. For the fourth quarter of 2020, the company reported a $13.8 million credit loss expense and reported net charge-offs of $13.6 million. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.52 percent at December 31, 2021, compared to 1.58 percent at September 30, 2021 and 1.51 percent at year-end 2020. Excluding PPP loans, which carry a guarantee from the SBA, the allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.56 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 1.67 percent at September 30, 2021 and 1.75 percent at year-end 2020. Non-accrual loans were $53.7 million at year end, compared to $57.1 million the previous quarter, and $61.4 million at year-end 2020.

The Cullen/Frost board declared a first-quarter cash dividend of $0.75 per common share, payable March 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on February 28 of this year. The board of directors also declared a cash dividend of $11.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (or $0.278125 per depositary share). The depositary shares representing the Series B Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "CFR PrB." The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable on March 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 28 of this year.

In addition, the Corporation's board of directors authorized a new $100.0 million stock repurchase plan. Under the plan, shares may be repurchased over a one-year period from time to time at various prices in the open market or through private transactions.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss the results for the quarter and the year. The media and other interested parties are invited to access the call in a "listen only" mode at 877-709-8150. Playback of the conference call will be available after 5:00 p.m. CT on the day of the call until midnight Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 877-660-6853, with the Conference ID# of 13725840. A replay of the call will also be available by webcast at the URL listed below after 5:00 p.m. CT on the day of the call.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $50.9 billion in assets at December 31, 2021. One of the 50 largest U.S. banks, Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries. Additional information is available at frostbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Factors that Could Affect Future Results

Certain statements contained in this Earnings Release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), including statements regarding the potential effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations, notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the SEC, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital structure and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Cullen/Frost or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to products, services or operations; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "targeted", "continue", "remain", "will", "should", "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • Local, regional, national and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers and our assessment of that impact.
  • Volatility and disruption in national and international financial and commodity markets.
  • Government intervention in the U.S. financial system.
  • Changes in the mix of loan geographies, sectors and types or the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs.
  • Changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements.
  • The effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board.
  • Inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations.
  • The effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) and their application with which we and our subsidiaries must comply.
  • The soundness of other financial institutions.
  • Political instability.
  • Impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets.
  • Acts of God or of war or terrorism.
  • The potential impact of climate change.
  • The timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users.
  • Changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits.
  • Changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers.
  • Technological changes.
  • The cost and effects of cyber incidents or other failures, interruptions or security breaches of our systems or those of our customers or third-party providers.
  • Acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses.
  • Our ability to increase market share and control expenses.
  • Our ability to attract and retain qualified employees.
  • Changes in the competitive environment in our markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers.
  • The effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters.
  • Changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems or information systems.
  • Changes in our liquidity position.
  • Changes in our organization, compensation and benefit plans.
  • The impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and any other pandemic, epidemic or health-related crisis.
  • The costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals.
  • Greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business.
  • Our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items

Further, statements about the potential effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, clients, third parties and us.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)












2021


2020


4th Qtr


3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr


1st Qtr


4th Qtr

CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS










Net interest income

$ 240,708


$ 246,122


$ 257,156


$ 240,881


$ 242,246

Net interest income (1)

264,049


269,321


279,997


263,949


265,721

Credit loss expense




63


13,756

Non-interest income:










Trust and investment management fees

38,425


37,381


37,874


35,314


32,270

Service charges on deposit accounts

22,234


21,216


19,849


19,993


20,830

Insurance commissions and fees

11,714


11,748


10,773


17,313


11,704

Interchange and card transaction fees

4,237


4,490


4,641


4,093


3,746

Other charges, commissions and fees

10,107


9,785


8,640


8,304


9,427

Net gain (loss) on securities transactions

69





Other

22,270


8,569


9,470


8,219


13,360

Total non-interest income

109,056


93,189


91,247


93,236


91,337











Non-interest expense:










Salaries and wages

105,541


99,463


97,035


93,458


104,843

Employee benefits

19,189


21,576


18,728


22,536


15,852

Net occupancy

27,435


27,208


26,650


26,051


26,822

Technology, furniture and equipment

28,230


28,494


27,998


28,016


27,464

Deposit insurance

3,339


3,088


2,877


2,928


2,706

Intangible amortization

153


157


185


202


208

Other

54,708


38,017


41,781


36,951


45,017

Total non-interest expense

238,595


218,003


215,254


210,142


222,912

Income before income taxes

111,169


121,308


133,149


123,912


96,915

Income taxes

10,148


13,333


15,081


7,897


8,645

Net income

101,021


107,975


118,068


116,015


88,270

Preferred stock dividends

1,669


1,668


1,669


2,151


Net income available to common shareholders

$   99,352


$ 106,307


$ 116,399


$ 113,864


$   88,270











PER COMMON SHARE DATA










Earnings per common share - basic

$        1.54


$        1.66


$        1.81


$        1.78


$        1.39

Earnings per common share - diluted

1.54


1.65


1.80


1.77


1.38

Cash dividends per common share

0.75


0.75


0.72


0.72


0.72

Book value per common share at end of quarter

67.11


66.39


66.44


64.89


65.82











OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES










Period-end common shares

63,986


63,668


63,646


63,532


63,011

Weighted-average common shares - basic

63,879


63,652


63,606


63,306


62,940

Dilutive effect of stock compensation

462


445


496


510


311

Weighted-average common shares - diluted

64,341


64,097


64,102


63,816


63,251











SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS










Return on average assets

0.81 %


0.90 %


1.02 %


1.09 %


0.86 %

Return on average common equity

9.26


9.87


11.18


11.13


8.55

Net interest income to average earning assets (1)

2.31


2.47


2.65


2.72


2.82











(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.


Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)



2021


2020


4th Qtr


3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr


1st Qtr


4th Qtr

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY










($ in millions)










Average Balance:










Loans

$   15,984


$   16,189


$   17,246


$   17,684


$   17,945

Earning assets

46,008


43,980


42,916


39,804


38,262

Total assets

48,897


46,774


45,665


42,530


40,963

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

17,885


16,999


16,456


15,309


15,119

Interest-bearing deposits

23,142


22,117


21,815


20,097


19,010

Total deposits

41,027


39,116


38,271


35,406


34,129

Shareholders' equity

4,400


4,417


4,320


4,295


4,175











Period-End Balance:










Loans

$   16,336


$   15,833


$   16,596


$   17,890


$   17,481

Earning assets

48,063


44,964


43,943


41,380


39,648

Goodwill and intangible assets

656


656


656


656


657

Total assets

50,878


47,860


46,698


44,047


42,391

Total deposits

42,696


39,613


38,734


36,925


35,016

Shareholders' equity

4,440


4,372


4,374


4,268


4,293

Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)

4,092


4,022


3,961


3,880


3,780











ASSET QUALITY










($ in thousands)










Allowance for credit losses on loans:

$ 248,666


$ 250,150


$ 255,288


$ 261,258


$ 263,177

As a percentage of period-end loans

1.52 %


1.58 %


1.54 %


1.46 %


1.51 %











Net charge-offs:

$     2,789


$     2,115


$     1,591


$     1,919


$   13,565

Annualized as a percentage of average loans

0.07 %


0.05 %


0.04 %


0.04 %


0.30 %











Non-accrual loans:

$   53,713


$   57,055


$   57,250


$   50,976


$   61,449

As a percentage of total loans

0.33 %


0.36 %


0.34 %


0.28 %


0.35 %

As a percentage of total assets

0.11


0.12


0.12


0.12


0.14











CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS










Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

13.13 %


13.42 %


13.60 %


13.45 %


12.86 %

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

13.70


14.01


14.21


14.07


13.47

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

15.45


15.90


16.17


16.07


15.44

Leverage Ratio

7.34


7.52


7.60


7.97


8.07

Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)

8.73


9.14


9.37


9.69


10.13

Equity to Assets Ratio (average)

9.00


9.44


9.46


10.10


10.19











(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).


Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)








Year Ended December 31,


2021


2020


2019

CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS






Net interest income

$      984,867


$      976,001


$  1,004,005

Net interest income (1)

1,077,315


1,070,937


1,100,586

Credit loss expense (2)

63


241,230


33,759

Non-interest income:






Trust and investment management fees

148,994


129,272


126,722

Service charges on deposit accounts

83,292


80,873


88,983

Insurance commissions and fees

51,548


50,313


52,345

Interchange and card transaction fees

17,461


13,470


14,873

Other charges, commissions and fees

36,836


34,825


37,123

Net gain (loss) on securities transactions

69


108,989


293

Other

48,528


47,712


43,563

Total non-interest income

386,728


465,454


363,902







Non-interest expense:






Salaries and wages

395,497


387,328


375,029

Employee benefits

82,029


75,676


86,230

Net occupancy

107,344


102,938


89,466

Technology, furniture and equipment

112,738


105,232


91,995

Deposit insurance

12,232


10,502


10,126

Intangible amortization

697


918


1,168

Other (2)

171,457


166,310


180,665

Total non-interest expense (2)

881,994


848,904


834,679

Income before income taxes

489,538


351,321


499,469

Income taxes

46,459


20,170


55,870

Net income

443,079


331,151


443,599

Preferred stock dividends

7,157


2,016


8,063

Redemption of preferred stock


5,514


Net income available to common shareholders

$      435,922


$      323,621


$      435,536







PER COMMON SHARE DATA






Earnings per common share - basic

$            6.79


$            5.11


$            6.89

Earnings per common share - diluted

6.76


5.10


6.84

Cash dividends per common share

2.94


2.85


2.80

Book value per common share at end of quarter

67.11


65.82


60.11







OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES






Period-end common shares

63,986


63,011


62,669

Weighted-average common shares - basic

63,613


62,727


62,742

Dilutive effect of stock compensation

489


277


700

Weighted-average common shares - diluted

64,102


63,004


63,442







SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS






Return on average assets

0.95 %


0.85 %


1.36 %

Return on average common equity

10.35


8.11


12.24

Net interest income to average earning assets (1)

2.53


3.09


3.75







(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

(2) Prior to 2020, credit loss expense  related to off-balance-sheet credit exposures was previously reported as a component of other non-interest expense. In connection with the adoption of a new accounting standard in 2020, such amounts have been reclassified to credit loss expense to make prior periods comparable to the current presentation.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)








Year Ended December 31,


2021


2020


2019

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY ($ in millions)






Average Balance:






Loans

$        16,770


$        17,164


$   14,441

Earning assets

43,196


35,248


29,600

Total assets

45,983


37,961


32,086

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

16,671


13,564


10,358

Interest-bearing deposits

21,802


17,875


16,055

Total deposits

38,473


31,438


26,413

Shareholders' equity

4,359


4,039


3,702







Period-End Balance:






Loans

$        16,336


$        17,481


$   14,750

Earning assets

48,063


39,648


31,281

Goodwill and intangible assets

656


657


657

Total assets

50,878


42,391


34,027

Total deposits

42,696


35,016


27,640

Shareholders' equity

4,440


4,293


3,912

Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)

4,092


3,780


3,644







ASSET QUALITY ($ in thousands)






Allowance for credit losses on loan:

$      248,666


$      263,177


$ 132,167

As a percentage of period-end loans

1.52 %


1.51 %


0.90 %







Net charge-offs:

$          8,414


$      103,435


$   33,724

Annualized as a percentage of average loans

0.05 %


0.60 %


0.23 %







Non-accrual loans:

$        53,713


$        61,449


$ 102,303

As a percentage of total loans

0.33 %


0.35 %


0.69 %

As a percentage of total assets

0.11


0.14


0.30







CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS






Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

13.13 %


12.86 %


12.36 %

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

13.70


13.47


12.99

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

15.45


15.44


14.57

Leverage Ratio

7.34


8.07


9.28

Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)

8.73


10.13


11.50

Equity to Assets Ratio (average)

9.48


10.64


11.54







(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).


Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST AND AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)



2021


2020


4th Qtr


3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr


1st Qtr


4th Qtr

TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST(1)










Earning Assets:










Interest-bearing deposits

0.15 %


0.15 %


0.11 %


0.10 %


0.10 %

Federal funds sold

0.22


0.48


0.15


0.24


0.31

Resell agreements

0.25


0.29


0.20


0.15


0.24

Securities

3.08


3.35


3.36


3.41


3.41

Loans, net of unearned discounts

3.89


4.16


4.28


3.87


3.74

Total earning assets

2.36


2.53


2.71


2.78


2.89











Interest-Bearing Liabilities:










Interest-bearing deposits:










Savings and interest checking

0.01


0.01


0.01


0.01


0.02

Money market deposit accounts

0.11


0.10


0.09


0.07


0.07

Time accounts

0.21


0.24


0.32


0.53


0.82

Total interest-bearing deposits

0.07


0.07


0.06


0.07


0.09











Total deposits

0.04


0.04


0.04


0.04


0.05











Federal funds purchased

0.12


0.13


0.08


0.08


0.08

Repurchase agreements

0.10


0.11


0.11


0.09


0.11

Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures

1.81


1.85


1.87


1.89


1.96

Subordinated notes payable and other notes

4.70


4.70


4.70


4.70


4.70

Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.10


0.10


0.10


0.10


0.13











Net interest spread

2.26


2.43


2.61


2.68


2.76

Net interest income to total average earning assets

2.31


2.47


2.65


2.72


2.82











AVERAGE BALANCES










($ in millions)










Assets:










Interest-bearing deposits

$ 15,549


$ 15,278


$ 13,347


$   9,865


$   7,718

Federal funds sold

31


2


21


5


2

Resell agreements

8


8


8


3


15

Securities

14,436


12,503


12,294


12,247


12,582

Loans, net of unearned discount

15,984


16,189


17,246


17,684


17,945

Total earning assets

$ 46,008


$ 43,980


$ 42,916


$ 39,804


$ 38,262











Liabilities:










Interest-bearing deposits:










Savings and interest checking

$ 11,205


$ 10,910


$ 10,882


$   9,714


$   8,938

Money market deposit accounts

10,823


10,086


9,790


9,245


8,934

Time accounts

1,114


1,121


1,143


1,138


1,138

Total interest-bearing deposits

23,142


22,117


21,815


20,097


19,010











Total deposits

41,027


39,116


38,271


35,406


34,129











Federal funds purchased

27


27


34


41


38

Repurchase agreements

2,368


2,188


2,059


1,840


1,705

Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures

126


137


136


136


136

Subordinated notes payable and other notes

99


99


99


99


99

Total interest-bearing funds

$ 25,762


$ 24,568


$ 24,143


$ 22,213


$ 20,988











(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

