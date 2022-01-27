GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer Hires Lori Millner as Chief Marketing Officer

SAN CARLOS, Calif. and WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer (GO2 Foundation) has hired Lori Millner to serve as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In this position, Ms. Millner will oversee global and national marketing efforts to advance GO2 Foundation's mission of transforming survivorship by saving, extending, and improving the lives of those vulnerable, at risk, and diagnosed with lung cancer.

"Lori not only brings a passion for enhancing the lives of people impacted by lung cancer to her role at GO2 Foundation, she brings a highly strategic and creative team-based approach to raise awareness about the disease and reach more people that can benefit from our lifesaving programs," said Laurie Fenton Ambrose, GO2 Foundation co-founder, president and CEO.

Ms. Millner is a seasoned senior marketing professional with three decades of experience in helping both non-profit and corporate organizations communicate their mission and achieve their goals. Ms. Millner most recently served as vice president of marketing of The National Children's Cancer Society (NCCS), a non-profit organization dedicated to providing financial, emotional and educational support to families battling childhood cancer. At NCCS, she oversaw the organization's successful rebranding and ongoing marketing efforts. Prior to her work at NCCS, Ms. Millner managed her own marketing consulting business and held senior positions at marketing agencies serving Fortune 500 companies.

"I am honored to join the GO2 Foundation team and help increase awareness of the organization's important work of helping to enrich the lives of people living with or at risk for lung cancer," said Ms. Millner.

Ms. Millner received her Bachelor of Journalism degree from the University of Texas, Austin.

About GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer

Founded by patients and survivors, GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer transforms survivorship as the world's leading organization dedicated to saving, extending, and improving the lives of those vulnerable, at risk, and diagnosed with lung cancer. The GO2 Foundation serves and listens to those living with and at risk for lung cancer to reduce stigma, improve quality of life and increase survival. They empower its community by helping people navigate the paths of early detection, diagnosis and treatment. Insights allow the GO2 Foundation to improve care, amplify awareness, drive advocacy and lead research with the vision of doubling the five-year survival rate by 2025. For more information, visit https://GO2foundation.org.

