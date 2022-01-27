Jennifer Owen Chosen as First Female CEO to Run North Coast Brewing Company

FORT BRAGG, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since it was founded in 1988, North Coast Brewing Company ("NCBC") has been focused on crafting delicious high-quality beer, while caring for its employees, community and environment in Fort Bragg, CA.

North Coast Brewing Company names Jennifer Owen as first female CEO to lead the company. (PRNewswire)

NCBC has been a leader in the craft beer industry in all that it does, including leading the way for other craft breweries to become Certified B Corps, becoming a TRUE Zero Waste Platinum Certified brewery, and providing Non-GMO beers for consumers.

The recent establishment of the Mark E. Ruedrich North Coast Brewing Company Diversity Scholarship with the UC Davis Foundation is another "first" that the company is very proud of.

Continuing to lead in an industry that has been mainly male dominated, the NCBC Board of Directors were unanimous in their decision to officially name Jennifer Owen as the Chief Executive Officer this week. She has been acting as Interim CEO/CFO since October 2021. She will retain the position of CFO as she continues to lead and care for the financial health of the company.

Owen was recruited from the City of Fort Bragg 4 years ago where her CPA training and communication skills helped her become a highly successful grant writer and project manager. Her first role at NCBC was Controller, and she was promoted to CFO in 2019.

"We have a great leadership team in place at North Coast Brewing Company and exceptionally dedicated and hard-working staff. I'm honored and excited to be entrusted by the Board to help lead North Coast Brewing into a bright future. I am so proud to be a part of a company that continues to hold true to B Corp values, support community, and make world-famous wonderful beer!" -Jennifer Owen, CEO.

About North Coast Brewing Company:

Founded in 1988, NCBC crafts a wide range of exceptional, award-winning beers, including Scrimshaw, the number one performing craft Pilsner in the country according to current IRI sales data, and the revered Old Rasputin Russian Imperial Stout. In addition, NCBC produces a full line of beer styles including world renowned Belgian Style Ales such as Pranqster, Le Merle, and Brother Thelonious and was a leader in introducing barrel aged beers. NCBC beers are available in 48 U.S. states and internationally.

NCBC's mission: "Making the World a Better Place, One Pint at a Time".

