Kaiko and OANDA Partner to Build Auditable Crypto Asset Pricing The collaboration will bring auditable prices for all crypto assets in more than 50 currencies.

PARIS, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiko, an industry leader in digital assets data for enterprises, is joining forces with OANDA, a global leader in online multi-asset trading services and currency data and analytics, to build auditable pricing for digital assets that meet financial compliance requirements.

The partnership combines Kaiko's extensive crypto market data comprising 13,000 spot pairs with OANDA's Exchange Rates for 38,000+ currency pairs and 200+ currencies to bring auditable digital asset data products.

The partnership will allow both OANDA and Kaiko's clients to get the most accurate prices for both crypto and fiat currencies. The service will enable users of OANDA services to get auditable crypto/fiat prices powered by Kaiko's crypto market data, while users of Kaiko services will get access to OANDA compliant FX rates (following all IFRS and US GAAP standards) through a dedicated crypto/fiat and fiat/fiat FX triangulation endpoint.

This new product line will be announced in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for future announcements and the official launch.

OANDA CEO Gavin Bambury, said, "We are pleased to be partnering with Kaiko, the leading cryptocurrency market data provider. As corporates are increasing their engagement and use of crypto currencies in daily business activities, adding accurate and transparent cryptocurrency rates is a critical milestone in our market data offering."

"We are glad to partner with OANDA to bring IFRS and US GAAP compliant exchange rates to Kaiko's data services. Auditable FX rates are essential to a number of financial activities, and it was important for us to link Kaiko's digital assets market data to a reliable FX data provider like OANDA. Ensuring the best data quality all along the path from crypto exchanges to fiat will reinforce our ambition to create a consolidated data offering bridging traditional and crypto finance." said Ambre Soubiran, CEO @ Kaiko

About Kaiko

Kaiko is the leading cryptocurrency market data provider for institutional investors and enterprises. We empower market participants with accurate, transparent, and actionable financial data to be leveraged for a range of market activities. Kaiko's mission is to be the foundation of the new digital finance economy by serving as a single source for market information from both centralized and decentralized marketplaces. For each of our enterprise clients, we build custom data plans designed for trading, valuation, research, integrations, indices and more. Contact us to get started today.

About OANDA

Founded in 1996, OANDA was the first company to share exchange rate data free of charge on the Internet, launching an FX trading platform that helped pioneer the development of web-based currency trading five years later. Today, the group provides online multi-asset trading, currency data and analytics to retail and corporate clients, demonstrating an unrivalled expertise in foreign exchange. With regulated entities in nine of the world's most active financial markets, OANDA remains dedicated to transforming the business of foreign exchange. For more information, please visit oanda.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or YouTube.

