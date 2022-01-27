KLA Corporation Reports Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results - Total revenues were $2.35 billion, above the midpoint of the range of guidance;

MILPITAS, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) today announced operating results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended on Dec. 31, 2021, and reported GAAP net income attributable to KLA of $717.4 million and GAAP earnings per diluted share attributable to KLA of $4.71 on revenue of $2.35 billion.

"KLA's December quarter and calendar 2021 performance exceeded our expectations in a demanding and challenging environment. Our results underscore the importance of our products and solutions in the marketplace, consistent execution by our global teams, and technology leadership and innovation that is guided by the KLA Operating Model," commented Rick Wallace, president and chief executive officer of KLA Corporation. "In addition to outperforming our 2023 long-term target model and demonstrating strong earnings leverage, KLA returned $2 billion in capital to shareholders during calendar 2021 via both dividends and stock repurchases."

GAAP Results

Q2 FY 2022 Q1 FY 2022 Q2 FY 2021 Total Revenue $2,353 million $2,084 million $1,651 million Net Income Attributable to KLA $717 million $1,068 million $457 million Net Income per Diluted Share Attributable to KLA $4.71 $6.96 $2.94







Non-GAAP Results

Q2 FY 2022 Q1 FY 2022 Q2 FY 2021 Net Income Attributable to KLA $851 million $712 million $504 million Net Income per Diluted Share Attributable to KLA $5.59 $4.64 $3.24

A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements included in this release. KLA will discuss the results for its fiscal year 2022 second quarter, along with its outlook, on a conference call today beginning at 2 p.m. PT. A webcast of the call will be available at: www.kla.com.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Guidance

The following details our guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 ending in March:

Total revenues between $2,100 million to $2,300 million

GAAP gross margin is expected to be in a range of 59.5% to 61.7%

Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be in a range of 61.5% to 63.5%

GAAP diluted EPS attributable to KLA is expected to be in a range of $4.09 to $4.99

Non-GAAP diluted EPS attributable to KLA in a range of $4.35 to $5.25

Note that any impact from acquisitions that have not closed as of Dec. 31, 2021 are not included in these estimates. For additional guidance metrics please see the company's published Letter to Shareholders and earnings slides on the KLA investor relations website.

About KLA:

KLA Corporation ("KLA") develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Investors and others should note that KLA announces material financial information including SEC filings, press releases, public earnings calls and conference webcasts using an investor relations website (ir.kla.com). Additional information may be found at: www.kla.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release other than historical facts, such as statements pertaining to total revenues, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin and GAAP and non-GAAP diluted EPS for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 are forward-looking statements and subject to the Safe Harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in such statements due to various factors, including but not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and on our business, financial condition and results of operations, including the supply chain constraints we are experiencing as a result of the pandemic; economic, political and social conditions in the countries in which we, our customers and our suppliers operate, including global trade policies; disruption to our manufacturing facilities or other operations, or the operations of our customers, due to natural catastrophic events, health epidemics or terrorism; ongoing changes in the technology industry, and the semiconductor industry in particular, including future growth rates, pricing trends in end-markets, or changes in customer capital spending patterns; our ability to timely develop new technologies and products that successfully anticipate or address changes in the semiconductor industry; our ability to maintain our technology advantage and protect our proprietary rights; our ability to compete with new products introduced by our competitors; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; cybersecurity threats, cyber incidents affecting our and our service providers' systems and networks and our ability to access critical information systems for daily business operations; liability to our customers under indemnification provisions if our products fail to operate properly or contain defects or our customers are sued by third parties due to our products; exposure to a highly concentrated customer base; availability and cost of the wide range of materials used in the production of our products; our ability to operate our business in accordance with our business plan; legal, regulatory and tax environments in which we perform our operations and conduct our business and our ability to comply with relevant laws and regulations; our ability to pay interest and repay the principal of our current indebtedness is dependent upon our ability to manage our business operations, our credit rating and the ongoing interest rate environment, among other factors; instability in the global credit and financial markets; our exposure to currency exchange rate fluctuations, or declining economic conditions in those countries where we conduct our business; changes in our effective tax rate resulting from changes in the tax rates imposed by jurisdictions where our profits are determined to be earned and taxed, expiration of tax holidays in certain jurisdictions, resolution of issues arising from tax audits with various authorities or changes in tax laws or the interpretation of such tax laws; and our ability to identify suitable acquisition targets and successfully integrate and manage acquired businesses. For other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected and anticipated in forward-looking statements in this press release, please refer to KLA Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021, and other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including, but not limited to, the risk factors described therein). KLA Corporation assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update these forward-looking statements.

KLA Corporation





Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Balance Sheets













(In thousands) Dec. 31, 2021

June 30, 2021 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,657,057

$ 1,434,610 Marketable securities 1,153,404

1,059,912 Accounts receivable, net 1,728,376

1,305,479 Inventories 1,829,412

1,575,380 Other current assets 333,226

320,867 Total current assets 6,701,475

5,696,248 Land, property and equipment, net 717,178

663,027 Goodwill 2,042,794

2,011,172 Deferred income taxes 662,854

270,461 Purchased intangible assets, net 1,104,991

1,185,311 Other non-current assets 450,945

444,905 Total assets $ 11,680,237

$ 10,271,124





LIABILITIES, NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 379,875

$ 342,083 Deferred system revenue 432,854

295,192 Deferred service revenue 307,250

284,936 Short-term debt 20,000

20,000 Other current liabilities 1,636,119

1,161,016 Total current liabilities 2,776,098

2,103,227 Long-term debt 3,424,106

3,422,767 Deferred tax liabilities 679,688

650,623 Deferred service revenue 102,776

87,575 Other non-current liabilities 650,813

631,290 Total liabilities 7,633,481

6,895,482 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock and capital in excess of par value 2,181,025

2,175,988 Retained earnings 1,943,981

1,277,123 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (76,479)

(75,557) Total KLA stockholders' equity 4,048,527

3,377,554 Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries (1,771)

(1,912) Total stockholders' equity 4,046,756

3,375,642 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,680,237

$ 10,271,124

KLA Corporation













Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations









Three Months Ended Dec. 31,

Six Months Ended Dec. 31, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues:













Product $ 1,895,769

$ 1,238,023

$ 3,525,657

$ 2,383,518 Service 456,861

412,847

910,811

805,972 Total revenues 2,352,630

1,650,870

4,436,468

3,189,490 Costs and expenses:













Costs of revenues 908,162

669,733

1,721,786

1,290,295 Research and development 265,031

229,064

523,184

448,102 Selling, general and administrative 213,479

181,909

406,740

354,540 Interest expense 37,852

38,880

76,164

78,266 Other expense (income), net 1,201

3,882

15,341

7,079 Income before income taxes 926,905

527,402

1,693,253

1,011,208 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 209,388

70,419

(92,749)

134,083 Net income 717,517

456,983

1,786,002

877,125 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 73

(268)

141

(693) Net income attributable to KLA $ 717,444

$ 457,251

$ 1,785,861

$ 877,818 Net income per share attributable to KLA:













Basic $ 4.74

$ 2.96

$ 11.77

$ 5.67 Diluted $ 4.71

$ 2.94

$ 11.68

$ 5.62 Weighted-average number of shares:













Basic 151,251

154,273

151,791

154,777 Diluted 152,331

155,560

152,886

156,057

KLA Corporation Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows



Three Months Ended Dec. 31, (In thousands) 2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 717,517

$ 456,983 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 85,545

84,257 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss and other 6,089

(5,663) Stock-based compensation expense 27,766

26,827 Deferred income taxes 56,742

(24,540) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in business acquisitions:





Accounts receivable (264,331)

(190,189) Inventories (101,701)

(26,215) Other assets (2,430)

(31,850) Accounts payable (1,289)

8,039 Deferred system revenue 112,387

21,038 Deferred service revenue 28,556

2,215 Other liabilities 145,947

240,179 Net cash provided by operating activities 810,798

561,081 Cash flows from investing activities:





Proceeds from sale of assets —

741 Capital expenditures (64,901)

(59,144) Purchases of available-for-sale securities (261,840)

(260,227) Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale securities 25,838

57,563 Proceeds from maturity of available-for-sale securities 194,539

163,492 Purchases of trading securities (35,446)

(16,741) Proceeds from sale of trading securities 34,751

18,424 Proceeds from other investments 795

— Net cash used in investing activities (106,264)

(95,892) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of issuance costs —

40,343 Common stock repurchases (429,874)

(177,492) Payment of dividends to stockholders (159,129)

(139,584) Issuance of common stock 36,912

26,356 Tax withholding payments related to vested and released restricted stock units (5,755)

(11,000) Net cash used in financing activities (557,846)

(261,377) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 805

11,834 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 147,493

215,646 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,509,564

1,215,820 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,657,057

$ 1,431,466 Supplemental cash flow disclosures:





Income taxes paid $ 169,411

$ 59,764 Interest paid $ 37,054

$ 36,925 Non-cash activities:





Accrued purchase of land, property and equipment - investing activities $ 18,504

$ 25,987 Contingent consideration (receivable) payable - financing activities $ 1,853

$ (5,761) Dividends payable - financing activities $ 1,954

$ 1,661 Unsettled common stock repurchase - financing activities $ 5,999

$ 6,000

KLA Corporation Segment Information (Unaudited)

The following is a summary of results for each of our four reportable segments and reconciliation to total revenues for the indicated periods:



Three Months Ended Dec. 31,

Six Months Ended Dec. 31, ( In thousands ) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues:













Semiconductor Process Control $ 2,052,202

$ 1,380,184

$ 3,831,285

$ 2,648,138 Specialty Semiconductor Process 112,738

90,587

214,767

179,540 PCB, Display and Component Inspection 187,977

179,267

390,785

360,444 Other —

449

—

590 Total revenues for reportable segments 2,352,917

1,650,487

4,436,837

3,188,712 Corporate allocation and effects of foreign exchange rates (287)

383

(369)

778 Total revenues $ 2,352,630

$ 1,650,870

$ 4,436,468

$ 3,189,490

KLA Corporation Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income







Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Dec. 31,

2021

Sept. 30,

2021

Dec. 31,

2020

Dec. 31,

2021

Dec. 31,

2020 GAAP net income attributable to KLA

$ 717,444

$ 1,068,417

$ 457,251

$ 1,785,861

$ 877,818 Adjustments to reconcile GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income:





















Acquisition-related charges a 54,339

60,168

53,099

114,507

103,574

Restructuring, severance and other charges b —

125

3,960

125

7,213

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments c (16,758)

(19,684)

(17,552)

(36,442)

(34,565)

Discrete tax items d 96,016

(397,000)

7,381

(300,984)

24,868 Non-GAAP net income attributable to KLA

$ 851,041

$ 712,026

$ 504,139

$ 1,563,067

$ 978,908 GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA

$ 4.71

$ 6.96

$ 2.94

$ 11.68

$ 5.62 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA

$ 5.59

$ 4.64

$ 3.24

$ 10.22

$ 6.27 Shares used in diluted shares calculation

152,331

153,410

155,560

152,886

156,057

Pre-tax Impact of GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjustments Included in Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations

(In thousands) Acquisition -

Related Charges

Restructuring, Severance

and Other Charges

Total Pre-tax GAAP to

Non-GAAP Adjustments Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2021









Costs of revenues $ 41,115

$ —

$ 41,115 Selling, general and administrative 13,224

—

13,224 Total in three months ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 54,339

$ —

$ 54,339 Three Months Ended Sept. 30, 2021









Costs of revenues $ 41,115

$ —

$ 41,115 Research and development 5,962

—

5,962 Selling, general and administrative 13,091

—

13,091 Other expense (income), net —

125

125 Total in three months ended Sept. 30, 2021 $ 60,168

$ 125

$ 60,293 Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2020









Costs of revenues $ 38,738

$ 765

$ 39,503 Research and development —

1,432

1,432 Selling, general and administrative 14,361

2,450

16,811 Other expense (income), net —

(687)

(687) Total in three months ended Dec. 31, 2020 $ 53,099

$ 3,960

$ 57,059

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation



Three Months Ended Dec. 31, (In thousands) 2021

2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 810,798

$ 561,081 Capital expenditures (64,901)

(59,144) Free cash flow $ 745,897

$ 501,937

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Guidance Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Diluted EPS





Three Months Ending March 31, 2022 ( In millions, except per share amounts )

Low

High GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA (1)

$4.09

$4.99 Acquisition-related charges (1) a 0.37

0.37 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments c (0.11)

(0.11) Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA

$4.35

$5.25 Shares used in net income per diluted share calculation

151.4

151.4

Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Margin





Three Months Ending March 31, 2022



Low

High GAAP gross margin (1)

59.5%

61.7% Acquisition-related charges (1) a 2.0%

1.8% Non-GAAP gross margin

61.5%

63.5%



(1) Any impacts from acquisitions that have not closed as of Dec. 31, 2021 are not included in these estimates



The non-GAAP and supplemental information provided in this press release is a supplement to, and not a substitute for, KLA's financial results presented in accordance with United States GAAP.

To supplement our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we provide certain non-GAAP financial information, which is adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude certain costs and expenses, as well as other supplemental information. The non-GAAP and supplemental information is provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of our operating performance and our prospects in the future. Specifically, we believe that the non-GAAP information, including non-GAAP net income attributable to KLA, non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA, non-GAAP gross margin and Free Cash Flow, provides useful measures to both management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to our financial performance by excluding certain costs and expenses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results to help investors compare our operating performances with our results in prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies. The non-GAAP information is among the budgeting and planning tools that management uses for future forecasting. However, because there are no standardized or generally accepted definitions for most non-GAAP financial metrics, definitions of non-GAAP financial metrics are inherently subject to significant discretion (for example, determining which costs and expenses to exclude when calculating such a metric). As a result, non-GAAP financial metrics may be defined very differently from company to company, or even from period to period within the same company, which can potentially limit the usefulness of such information to an investor. The presentation of non-GAAP and supplemental information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared and presented in accordance with United States GAAP. The following are descriptions of the adjustments made to reconcile GAAP net income attributable to KLA to non-GAAP net income attributable to KLA:





a. Acquisition-related charges primarily include amortization of intangible assets and other acquisition-related adjustments including adjustments for the fair valuation of inventory and backlog, and transaction costs associated with our acquisitions. b. Restructuring, severance and other charges primarily include costs associated with employee severance, acceleration of certain stock-based compensation arrangements, and other exit costs. c. Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments includes the income tax effects of the excluded items noted above. d. Discrete tax items in the three months ended Dec. 31, 2021 consist primarily of a tax expense of $163.7 million from an increase in deferred tax liabilities on unremitted foreign earnings due to a change in tax law, partially offset by a net benefit of $69.2 million from an internal restructuring. Discrete tax items in the three months ended Sept. 30, 2021 primarily relate to a one-time tax benefit of $394.5 million resulting from changes made to our international structure to better align ownership of certain intellectual property rights with how our business operates. Discrete tax items in the six months ended Dec. 31, 2021 are the aggregate of the aforementioned discrete tax items. Discrete tax items in the three months ended Dec. 31, 2020 consist primarily of a tax expense of $4.0 million from an internal restructuring. Discrete tax items in the six months ended Dec. 31, 2020 include a tax expense of $14.0 million due to an increase in deferred tax liability on purchased intangibles relating to an increase in the United Kingdom statutory income tax rate as well as a $4.0 million tax expense from an internal restructuring.

