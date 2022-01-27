LumApps Announces 6th Consecutive Year of Record-Setting Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LumApps , a leading Employee Experience Platform, today announced the company has achieved its 6th consecutive year of record-setting revenue growth in FY2021, and is expanding its executive leadership team to position for future success as organizations transition to a hybrid work model. LumApps' notable growth is due to its strong ability to attract new customers in the US, significant license expansions among existing customers in Europe, and the diversification of its solution portfolio with LumApps Play, following its successful first acquisition of Novastream in 2021.

"Foundationally, LumApps is a very powerful SaaS solution with comprehensive capabilities that have been purpose-built for its large enterprise customers, and the company is well recognized as a technology leader in the Employee Experience market," said Chris McLaughlin, Chief Marketing Officer. "We believe that we have a very unique vision for the future of the employee experience and a clear strategy to deliver on that vision. In 2022, we will bring to market a number of new capabilities that will enable our customers to better engage, enable, and empower their employees with intelligently orchestrated employee journeys and an entirely new level of personalization."

LumApps plans to accelerate its growth by delivering on its strategic vision of an individualized experience for each employee – an experience that is orchestrated around key business outcomes, intelligently enabled by personalized recommendations, and which empowers employees to take action without leaving the LumApps platform. In 2022, the company will further diversify its product offerings through its own R&D efforts and through additional acquisitions that will accelerate the realization of its product vision. The company also plans to continue to scale its R&D investment at 45% of revenue.

LumApps continues to experience strong momentum for its Employee Experience Platform across various geographies. Global organizations in the financial services, retail, manufacturing, and technology industries are turning to LumApps to empower every employee to do their best work by intelligently connecting them with the tools they use and the information they need, regardless of device or location. New executive leaders in the US and Europe are preparing LumApps for next-level market success in 2022. They include:

"Our goal is to meet the critical needs of large enterprises around the globe that are struggling with their efforts to align their workforce at scale or to digitally transform," said Sebastien Ricard, CEO at LumApps. "This past year was especially challenging for many people on a personal level and for many organizations from a business continuity and productivity perspective. We're proud to have been a part of making an impact where it counts most – being the catalyst for employee engagement by providing an entirely personalized experience for every employee."

About LumApps:

LumApps is a leading Employee Experience Platform founded in 2016 to unify the modern workforce through better communication, engagement, and instant access to information. Integrated with Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, LumApps intelligently connects people, information, and business applications to empower employees and enhance productivity. The product tailors each experience to the unique needs of the employee, from executives and managers to frontline workers. LumApps is a true SaaS platform, designed to scale to the needs of today's largest enterprises and is easily accessible across any device or language.

With over 250 people in 7 offices located on 3 continents, LumApps serves prominent companies like Veolia, Airbus, Valeo, Air Liquide, The Economist and Electronic Arts, supporting more than 4 million users worldwide. To fuel its continued rapid growth and enhance the capabilities of its platform, LumApps has raised $70M in a Series C round in 2020. Learn more at www.lumapps.com

