Newly Unveiled Service Provider Tahoe Network Infrastructure Empowers Connectivity for Rural and Underserved Regions

PHOENIX, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Tahoe Network Infrastructure : a consumer-minded network service provider partnering with rural and underserved communities in the Midwest and beyond to construct tailored, private fiber optic networks that meet evolving connectivity demands.

Tahoe plans to primarily partner with communities with fewer than 100,000 in population, extending dark or lit fiber networks to business, enterprise, healthcare, and government customers. The company is also looking to align with electric utility cooperatives and municipally owned power companies to expedite the creation of vital public-private fiber networks in rural regions.

Chairman and CEO of Tahoe, Greg Green, is former CEO and current board member and equity holder at FatBeam , a business-to-business provider of reliable fiber-based network solutions to enterprise, healthcare, government and education customers. Green brings to Tahoe his history of proven business-building success and ability to cultivate corporate cultures that promote strong values and provide enjoyable experiences to customers and employees alike. Under his leadership, FatBeam was recognized in the 'Best Places to Work Inland Northwest' awards for three consecutive years and earned three Inc. 5000 awards.

"Forging deep partnerships with key elements of these markets — utilities, schools and municipal organizations — helps us get to the heart of these communities and build true enablement from the ground up," comments Greg Green, Chairman and CEO of Tahoe Network Infrastructure. "I'm grateful to expand upon the story that began — and continues — at FatBeam regarding the development of underserved communities through robust fiber broadband. I'm thrilled to support that initiative as an equity holder and board member at FatBeam while also taking that inspiration to an entirely new region that needs these vital services. Furthermore, I'm honored to be able to accomplish this with a great investment partner, industry leader and friend Ted Mocarski at my side."

"It's hard to find good fiber infrastructure investments, but if you can find one like Tahoe and combine it with Greg's history of success, you want to get out in front of it as an equity holder," comments Ted Mocarski, Senior Partner at Novacap. "I'm very pleased to ally myself with Tahoe and Greg — and with the company's 'partnerships over transactions' style — to support the development of much-needed network connectivity."

Tahoe is dedicated to delivering excellent customer experiences and robust network solutions that rural and underserved communities can rely on and build upon. The company offers 100 combined years of experience and industry relationships and has serviced an array of customers, including school districts, cities and municipalities and major carriers such as Level 3, XO Communications, AT&T and Zayo.

Tahoe Network Infrastructure is a service provider specializing in the construction of private fiber optic networks utilized for Wide Area Networks (WANs) and Fiber Internet Service. The company's primary focus is on providing communities of 100,000 or fewer with WANs to school districts and libraries using the FCC E-Rate program. However, Tahoe also provides fiber WANs and Internet Service for Carriers, Government Municipalities and Enterprise Businesses. With a custom engineered and installed solution, bandwidth is not limited to what is commercially available in the local telecom or cable company market. Tahoe's partners and customers enjoy the flexibility of choosing dark or lit fiber solutions, as well as dedicated internet access.

To learn more, visit www.tahoeni.com .

