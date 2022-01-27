Palo Alto Networks Achieves a Perfect Score for LGBTQ Workplace Equality

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today proudly announced it has received a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for the third consecutive year, designating the company as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

The Corporate Equality Index is the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Palo Alto Networks' perfect score underscores the company's continued commitment to provide an inclusive, employee-centric culture that empowers each and every employee to be their authentic self, inspiring their best work.

"It is truly an honor to again be recognized for our LGBTQ+ workplace equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation," said Liane Hornsey, chief people officer at Palo Alto Networks. "We are beyond proud of this achievement as we continue to build an inclusive and diverse workforce where all voices are heard and valued, and everyone feels a sense of belonging."

In addition to promoting LGBTQ+ friendly workplace policies in the U.S., Palo Alto Networks' latest CEI recognition highlights its efforts to advance the cause of LGBTQ+ inclusion abroad. Through ongoing efforts across Palo Alto Networks' LGBTQIA+ group, executives and employees, the company is focused on providing a welcoming global community for all.

"When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers — from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns — could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically," said Jay Brown, senior vice president of programs, research and training, HRC Foundation. "We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere."

