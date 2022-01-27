Pearl Meyer Names Beth Florin Chief Executive Officer

BOSTON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive compensation consultancy Pearl Meyer has named Beth Florin as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). David Swinford, who has been with Pearl Meyer for 24 years and was named president and CEO in 2007, will become chairman. For the past 15 years, he has guided the firm's growth and its approach to delivering strategy-driven executive compensation consulting services. He will continue to serve on the board of directors and work with clients.

Beth Florin has more than 30 years' experience in the compensation consulting industry and has been with Pearl Meyer for 20 years as a managing director and president of its survey business. For the past 10 years, she has also been a strategic and operational leader. As CEO, Florin now assumes responsibility for the firm's business and growth strategy and will continue in her role managing day-to-day operations and serving on its board of directors. She is the consultancy's expert on broad-based compensation, total remuneration surveys, pay equity, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I), and will continue working with clients in these important areas.

"Our own succession planning mirrored the advice we provide to clients," said David Swinford, chairman, Pearl Meyer. "We began by defining the leadership attributes that will ensure our future success, and then rigorously assessed the skills and attributes of our senior leaders. Beth was the ideal candidate. She has extensive experience managing compensation consulting organizations and has the insight and ability to guide the evolution of our brand and firm as we expand our ability to help clients identify, develop, and reward the right leaders to achieve their own long-term goals. Promoting from within ensures both leadership continuity and the benefit of institutional knowledge."

"I look forward to leading Pearl Meyer's next chapter," said Beth Florin, CEO, Pearl Meyer. "We will continue to be trusted advisors to our clients' boards and senior management teams, helping them to align their business and leadership strategies with their executive pay programs. We also recognize the need to add to our existing services and capabilities as our clients increase their focus on the strategic importance of human capital and talent management. Pearl Meyer is well-positioned to meet their needs by providing complementary consulting expertise in the areas of board governance and executive leadership and development. I'm excited about our future and am committed to developing our next generation of leaders and guiding our efforts to advance diversity and inclusion in our organization."

In 1992, Florin co-founded Executive Alliance, a technology industry compensation consultancy that was acquired by Clark Consulting in 2001, at that time, the parent company of Pearl Meyer. Prior to that, Florin was a senior human resource consultant with William M. Mercer, Incorporated's High Tech Compensation Practice and held human resource positions at Data General Corporation.

Florin is a graduate of the University of Florida and holds an MS in Human Resource Management and Research Methodology from Cornell University. She is a member of the Cornell University Council and serves on the Cornell ILR School's Dean's Advisory Board. She is a frequent speaker and author on compensation trends, pay equity, and DE&I.

About Pearl Meyer

Pearl Meyer is the leading advisor to boards and senior management on the alignment of executive compensation with business and leadership strategy, making pay programs a powerful catalyst for value creation and competitive advantage. Pearl Meyer's global clients stand at the forefront of their industries and range from emerging high-growth, not-for-profit, and private companies to the Fortune 500 and FTSE 350. The firm has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Houston, London, Los Angeles, New York, Rochester, and San Jose.

