PTT and CCC-JV Select NGL-MAX for Innovative Gas Processing Plant with High Efficiency and Low Carbon Design - Award reinforces long-term relationship with PTT and PTT's confidence in Lummus' best-in-class technology solutions

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology announced it has been awarded a contract by CCC-JV, a joint venture of China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Co., Ltd., China Petroleum Pipeline Bureau Co., Ltd., and China Petroleum Engineering & Construction Corporation, for a gas processing plant featuring its proprietary NGL-MAXSM and NGL fractionation technologies. The technologies will be utilized in PTT Public Company Limited's (PTT) new GSP-7 project at the Map Ta Phut complex in Rayong, Thailand in which CCC-JV is the selected engineering procurement and construction (EPC) contractor. The GSP-7 project will have a feed gas capacity of 460 MMSCFD with NGL recovery and fractionation units that will produce high purity ethane, propane and various grades of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and natural gas condensates.

"Lummus has been a key technology partner of PTT for four decades, which includes licensing PTT's first gas processing plant, GSP-1," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology. "This latest award demonstrates PTT's continued confidence in our world-class technology solutions. The innovative design and application of NGL-MAX technology will provide significant advantages for PTT in CAPEX, OPEX and lower carbon emission over conventional alternatives."

Lummus' scope includes the technology license, basic engineering and related services for the NGL recovery and fractionation units.

This selection by PTT and CCC-JV demonstrates the high performance, efficiency and flexibility of the NGL-MAX technology, which was named Best Gas Processing Technology by the trade publication, Hydrocarbon Processing, in 2017.

Lummus, through its legacy with Randall Gas Technologies of over 50 years, has been involved with more than 300 gas processing projects worldwide. This broad portfolio is focused on high efficiency and flexible NGL and LPG recovery technologies and expertise in LNG, which are complimented by feed gas conditioning, treating, NGL fractionation and liquid product treating — offering comprehensive solutions across the entire natural gas value chain from the well to end-user.

