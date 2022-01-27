Razorleaf Corporation Expands European Reach with New Office in the Netherlands

STOW, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Razorleaf Corporation, a leading PLM consulting and systems integrator, today announced the opening of Razorleaf BV, a new division representing the Benelux territory. The Dutch office is part of Razorleaf's expansion plans to have a broader reach in Europe including the Nordics, Germany, Belgium, and Luxemburg.

Razorleaf is dedicated to helping clients bridge the gap between PLM technologies and business problems to deliver greater value from their technology investments.

The team brings Razorleaf's deep PLM sales and technical service experience to help manufacturers in the Netherlands accelerate their adoption and success with PLM software. The office will support Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, Razorleaf's CLOVER platform, and third-party products including test and design automation. They will also establish offshore development teams to support rapid customization and specialization applications for their region.

"As more manufacturing companies embrace digital transformation initiatives, there is a growing demand for PLM solutions," said Luc Van Hemelrijck, Director, Strategic Alliances, Razorleaf BV. "The Netherlands' PLM market is in need of the types of products and services Razorleaf provides, including PLM consulting, implementation, migration and integration. We look forward to partnering with organizations to ensure their long-term success on their PLM journey."

"As we continue to broaden our European reach, the Netherlands will have a huge impact on our continued global expansion strategy in 2022," said Razorleaf CEO Eric Doubell. "We opened up offices in the United Kingdom and Germany a couple of years ago, and now the Benelux territory. As the need for PLM continues to gain traction with global organizations, it is important to have a local presence to develop relationships with clients and vendors. Our goal is to accelerate clients' growth and realize the business value of PLM."

About Razorleaf

Founded in 2000, Razorleaf is a consulting & systems integrator with specialized expertise in PLM. We are focused on helping manufacturing organizations connect products and processes across the digital enterprise to drive more value from the innovation process. Led by a highly skilled and seasoned team of experts across the United States and Europe, Razorleaf transforms businesses by offering comprehensive consulting and implementation services focused on managing the digital thread across the product life cycle and supply chain. For more information, visit http://www.razorleaf.com .

