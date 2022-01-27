TD Included in Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for Sixth Consecutive Year; Bank Becomes Signatory to UN Women's Empowerment Principles

TORONTO and CHERRY HILL, N.J., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - TD Bank Group (TD) is proud to be included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the sixth consecutive year. TD was one of 418 companies from across 45 countries and regions included in the 2022 Bloomberg GEI, which recognizes companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting.

Bloomberg's standardized reporting framework offers public companies the opportunity to disclose information on how they promote gender equality, measured across five areas: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

"We're committed to supporting women and their career aspirations through various talent initiatives, mentoring programs and leadership development opportunities across TD and feel honoured to once again see our efforts recognized in the Bloomberg GEI," says Christine (Chris) Morris, Senior Executive Vice President, Transformation, Enablement & Customer Experience and Executive Chair of the TD Women in Leadership Committee. "As we continue to focus on evolving our strategic approach and enhancing the ways we help support women at all stages of their careers, we'll continue to benchmark our efforts through the Bloomberg global reference index."

The TD Women in Leadership committee actively focuses on the development of current and future women leaders across the Bank, across a network of more than 14,000 women and allies. In addition, TD invests significant resources in its inclusive leadership strategy and provides extensive learning and development programs to help managers at every level develop actionable strategies to help build diverse teams to leverage their full potential.

TD adopts UN's Women's Empowerment Principles

TD furthered its commitment to gender equity last month by becoming a signatory to the United Nations' Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs).

Established by UN Global Compact and UN Women, the WEPs are a set of principles that offer guidance on how to promote gender equality and women's empowerment in the workplace, marketplace and community. The WEPs are informed by international labour and human rights standards and grounded in the recognition that businesses have a stake in, and a responsibility for, gender equality and women's empowerment.

TD proudly adheres to the 7 WEPs:

Establish high-level corporate leadership for gender equity. Treat all women and men fairly at work - respect and support human rights and nondiscrimination. Ensure the health, safety and well-being of all women and men workers. Promote education, training, and professional development for women. Implement enterprise development, supply chain and marketing practices that empower women. Promote equality through community initiatives and advocacy. Measure and publicly report on progress to achieve gender equality.

"Becoming a signatory to the United Nations Women's Empowerment Principles helps demonstrate the Bank's commitment in action and illustrates our efforts to help enable and empower women from all backgrounds," says Morris.

