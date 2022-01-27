Enklu, Non Plus Ultra and Fever present the Art-Tech event of the year to take place at the historic San Francisco Mint

VERSE: Immersive NFT Exhibit Augmented Reality NFT Exhibition to Open in San Francisco in February Enklu, Non Plus Ultra and Fever present the Art-Tech event of the year to take place at the historic San Francisco Mint

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enklu, the leading metaversal creation platform, is thrilled to announce the first in-person augmented reality NFT gallery and unique immersive experience that is set to blow your mind. VERSE: The Art of the Future is a visionary and collaborative augmented reality NFT exhibition combining art, entertainment and technology, set to launch on February 3 at The San Francisco Mint, a Non Plus Ultra venue.

At the intersection of the burgeoning metaversal landscape and familiarity of traditional art exhibitions, Verse is the visionary collaborative, providing NFT creators and owners a new community, platform and space to engage with art in a way accessible to all. Whether you're a seasoned expert or jumping into this disruptive space for the first time, Verse's NFT concierges are ready to welcome you in.

Using the Microsoft HoloLens 2 headset, attendees will visualize the metaverse as the gallery and striking augmented reality art within it come to life alongside their fellow guests. Guests can expect to see the heaviest hitters in the space including pieces from Bored Ape Yacht Club, Scott Musgrove, BlockBar and more. As an accessible space, Verse will also be partnering with a "good for humanity" collective in each curation, leading with AvaTree, a dynamically growing NFT collection that sequesters carbon IRL.

VERSE is powered by Enklu and presented by Non Plus Ultra in association with Fever, with the aim to provide NFT creators and owners with a new community and space to engage with art in a way that is accessible to all. The experience in San Francisco is only the first stop of the VERSE tour, with the exhibit launching in Denver in March.

"We have developed VERSE in a vision of an inclusionary NFT Metaverse with a real-world art experience that connects creators and owners in a physical setting they are familiar with." says Ray Kallmeyer, the CEO of Enklu and NFT artist.

Located in the heart of downtown and carefully renovated to maintain its rich history, the San Francisco Mint is one of the Bay Area's most prestigious and historic event venues. Also affectionately known as The Granite Lady, it opened in 1874 and was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1961. VERSE will take place in the stunning old vaults used to store gold supplies.

"The San Francisco Mint once held $300 million worth of gold, which was equal to one third of the entire United States gold reserves. This gold was essential to backing up the US currency," explains Jordan Langer, the CEO of Non Plus Ultra. "There is a beautiful irony in presenting this cryptoart exhibit in the now empty vaults of the Granite Lady."

Doors open for VERSE: Immersive NFT Exhibit on February 3, 2022. Ticket sales are selling quickly with some dates already sold out. Tickets can be purchased here starting at $15. All ages are welcome.

To ensure the safety of attendees at each event, strict COVID-19 safety measures will be in place throughout the experience. All local health guidelines and restrictions will also be strictly upheld.

For the latest updates on VERSE: Immersive NFT Exhibit, join the Discord community here .

About Enklu

Enklu equally empowers all creators of the open metaverse to create world-class experiences deployable to augmented, virtual, and mixed reality devices. With Enklu, clients like Arcadia Earth, Meow Wolf and Outside Lands Festival have created five-star XR experiences for guests, leaving them awe-struck and ready for more. With the ability to create, iterate, then set up and strike in one day, LBE is now easier and more dynamic than ever.

About Non Plus Ultra

Non Plus Ultra is the leading real estate partner for the corporate activation and experiential entertainment industry. We activate historic and architecturally-significant landmarks as iconic event venues. We partner with full-service event producers, global brands and the world's most talented creators to produce mind-blowing entertainment experiences, large-scale events, and impactful community activations.

About Fever

Fever is the leading global entertainment discovery platform, helping over 60 million people every month to discover the best experiences in their cities. Through its platform, Fever inspires users to enjoy unique local experiences, from immersive exhibitions, interactive theatrical experiences, festivals, to molecular cocktail pop-ups, while collaborating with and empowering event organizers to create new experiences together with our Fever Originals data-driven approach.

