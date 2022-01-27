Viking Mergers & Acquisitions Announces the Sale and Acquisition of F4 Customs, INC

FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers & Acquisitions is pleased to announce the sale and acquisition of F4 Customs, INC. This founder owned and operated business has seen substantial success over the years providing industry-leading aftermarket windshields and other accessories for the top national motorcycle brands. After growing the business for the last 15-years, the owner made the decision that it was time to retire and divest the business to an entrepreneur that could lead the business to the next level.

The buyer of F4 Customs, INC is the owner of a manufacturing company that handles screen printing, embroidery, and decals, making F4 Customs a perfect complimentary acquisition. The buyer's 20 years in custom, aftermarket manufacturing was an excellent fit for the seller of F4 Customs. The seller believes firmly in the buyer's ability to continue building upon the values of F4 Customs high-quality product & customer service for years to come.

"This transaction required true perseverance from Christian Aunspaugh and is a testimony to the Viking process." said Larry Lawson II, President, Viking M&A Florida.

