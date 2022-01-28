Power Knot Releases Powerchips made of Organic Material for Biodigesters

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader for onsite organic waste management solutions, announced today that it has released Powerchips Green, a new medium made 100% of plant-based organic material, that has been designed to speed up the digestion rate of food waste in LFC biodigesters.

The LFC® biodigester is a machine that digests food waste. These machines are usually installed in a commercial kitchen and reduce the expense, inconvenience, mess, and carbon footprint of disposing of waste food that would otherwise be hauled to a landfill or dumped in the ocean. Power Knot has ten different models that digest from 9 kg (20 lb) per day to 3000 kg (6600 lb) per day of food waste. With many hundreds of installations globally, the LFC biodigester has proven to be reliable, safe, and cost effective.

Powerchips Green provides a medium in the drum of the LFC biodigester to speed the digestion of the waste food. The medium comprises chips that are about 1 cm (0.4") cubed and they remain in the drum along with the food waste. The chips are highly porous to create an environment where microorganisms can rapidly reproduce to digest the organic material faster. The Powerchips Green are irregularly shaped so that oxygen and moisture are distributed to the microbes and provide a greater surface area for them to digest the waste food. The Powerchips Green are compatible with all LFC land and marine models.

"Powerchips Green will change how biodigesters operate for the foreseeable future," said Iain Milnes, President at Power Knot. "They are an organic solution that helps companies meet environmental expectations and compliance. Powerchips Green is compatible with all types of sewage treatment plans and helps reduce acquisition of petroleum based plastics. We are excited to help usher in a new era of completely green solutions."

The hardness of Powerchips Green has been designed to ensure longevity while not causing damage to the drum of the LFC biodigester. They are made without any petroleum (fossil) products and are colored green to distinguish them from any other media. The Powerchips Green are available now at prices starting at $450.

Power Knot provides safe and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military customers globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California and have installations in six continents.

