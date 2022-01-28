SEMPRA HONORED FOR ADVANCING DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION BY BLOOMBERG AND HUMAN RIGHTS CAMPAIGN

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) was once again recognized by Bloomberg and the Human Rights Campaign for the company's high-performance culture driven by excellence in diversity and inclusion. This is the fourth consecutive year Sempra has been listed on Bloomberg's Gender Equality Index (GEI). The company was also named a "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality" by the Human Rights Campaign and received a perfect score on the organization's Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for the 14th consecutive year.

"One of my biggest priorities is to help further develop Sempra's culture of belonging where employees are encouraged to be authentic and to contribute ideas that help propel our efforts to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company," said Mitch Mitchell, senior vice president of diversity and community partnerships for Sempra. "These recognitions not only highlight the impact of Sempra's D&I efforts, but also reflect our prioritization of environmental, social and governance matters that help enhance the value of our company and strengthen our collaboration with the communities we serve."

Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. Companies included in the GEI exemplify high-performance in the areas of female leadership, gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies and supporting women in the community.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index is the national benchmarking tool on corporate policies, practices and benefits pertinent to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer employees. Sempra's inclusion on the CEI for the 14th consecutive year represents the adoption of and commitment to policies and practices focused on gender equality.

Cultivating a High-Performance Culture

Sempra and its leadership team have a longstanding commitment to advancing a high-performance culture through diversity and inclusion and helping employees reach their full potential. This commitment includes a portfolio of programs such as providing support to local diversity and inclusion councils (LDICs) and sponsoring mentorship programs, veteran support programs and employee resource groups (ERGs) reaching thousands of employees and helping to foster a respectful and inclusive workplace.

Strengthening Communities Through D&I Investments

Sempra has a longstanding history of sourcing goods and services from diverse businesses and has consistently exceeded the goals set by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), as well as the company's own benchmarks. More than $2 billion of goods and services were purchased from diverse suppliers by the Sempra family of companies in 2020.

Over $170 million has been invested in communities over the last five years through robust corporate citizenship programs across the Sempra family of companies and Sempra Foundation. This includes targeted giving to help build an inclusive economy, one that enables a fair playing field and vibrant future for everyone.

Sempra has appointed Mitchell as a senior officer, accountable directly to the chief executive officer, to lead a collective effort to advance a better future for all by enhancing diversity and inclusion across its family of companies and in the communities it serves.

About Sempra

Sempra's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. The Sempra family of companies has more than 19,000 talented employees who deliver energy with purpose to over 36 million consumers. With more than $66 billion in total assets at the end of 2020, the San Diego-based company is the owner of one of the largest energy networks in North America serving some of the world's leading economies. The company is helping to advance the global energy transition by enabling the delivery of lower-carbon energy solutions in the markets it serves, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra is consistently recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its long-standing commitment to building a high-performing culture with a focus on safety, workforce development and training, and diversity and inclusion. Sempra is the only North American utility sector company included on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2021 by Fortune Magazine. For additional information about Sempra, please visit Sempra's website at www.sempra.com and on Twitter @Sempra.

Sempra logo (PRNewsfoto/Sempra Energy) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sempra